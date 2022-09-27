Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Tyrol coalition talks begin without the FPÖ, Austria and Germany in negotiations over gas deal, rents are going up in Vienna and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 27 September 2022 09:02 CEST
Some rents in Vienna are going up in October

Tyrol coalition talks to happen without the FPÖ

The ÖVP, the centre-right party that got the most votes and is tasked to try and form a government in Tyrol, said they would start exploratory talks to form a coalition – with everyone except the far-right FPÖ.

The Tyrolean centre-left SPÖ, which came second after the FPÖ, said they were willing to have talks with the ÖVP, broadcaster ORF reported. However, they added they would reject a tripartite coalition, such as an alliance with ÖVP and NEOS.

The western state of Tyrol had state elections on Sunday, with ÖVP receiving 34.71 percent of the votes, down by 9.55 percentage points from the previous election.

Austria and Germany in talks over gas deal

Austria’s Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said she was convinced that Germany would show solidarity in the event of a gas emergency.

She added there was an agreement with German Minister Robert Habeck (greens) and that a contract for a gas deal would be closed “in the next few weeks”, public broadcaster ORF said.

The comments were made during a visit to the Austrian state of Vorarlberg, where the government is asking for faster approval procedures to develop projects in renewable energy such as wind and hydropower.

Rents in Gemeindewohnungen in Vienna are going up

Some 600 families will see their rents in their subsidy-backed apartments (the Gemeindewohnungen) going up in Vienna.

As of October, the monthly rent for the apartments with expired subsidy contracts will increase by €2.14 per square metre. This means that flats of 70 square metres could cost tenants almost €150 more a month, for example.

The renters affected are considering a class action against the state-owned Wiener Wohnen company, Vienna.at reported.

Civil alarms will be tested this Saturday

Don’t get scared: on Saturday, October 1st, Austria will be testing its civil alarm system all over the country. The loud sirens (more than 8,000 of them) will be tested from 12 pm to 12:45 pm.

This particular yearly test is also intended to help people get familiarised with the alert system.

That means that besides the 15-second siren, you will also hear: a three-minute steady continue tone, which is intended as a warning, a one-minute ascending and descending wail, which is an alarm, meaning there is danger, and the one-minute steady, continuous tone that is intended to signify an all-clear.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In the western half of Austria, clouds will predominate until mid-morning with local rain, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. Then there will be an interplay of clouds and short sunny spells, with a few rain showers.

Further east, the sky is often grey in grey all day. Only towards evening the cloudiness gradually decreases. In these regions, rain is to be expected at times, especially until the early afternoon. The snow line will fluctuate between 1500 and 2000 m above sea level.

The wind will be light in the south and initially also in the east, otherwise moderate to strong from south to northwest. In the afternoon, temperatures will range from 9 to 16 degrees.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

ÖVP suffers election setback in Tyrol, Austria relegated in Nations League, Vienna investing billions in hospitals and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 26 September 2022 09:26 CEST
Tyrol likely to have a black-red coalition in government

Centre-right party ÖVP, which leads the Austrian federal government, suffered a decisive defeat in its stronghold Tyrol. In the eastern state, the “black” party lost 9.6 percent of the votes it had won in the previous elections.

The party, led nationwide by chancellor Karl Nehammer, will now go into coalition negotiations, but experts believe the most likely outcome is an ÖVP-SPÖ coalition in the state. The centre-left SPÖ party has 17.5 percent of the vote.

Another possibility – less likely – is a coalition with the far-right FPÖ, which won 3.3 percentual points from the last elections and now has 18.8 percent of the votes. ÖVP governor candidate Anton Mattle had already ruled out a partnership with the FPÖ but hasn’t ruled out a tripartite coalition.

Austria relegated after loss to Croatia

Croatia booked their place in the UEFA Nations League Finals with a 3-1 win over Austria in Vienna on Sunday, which also consigned the Austrians to relegation from League A.

The visitors took the lead early with a Luka Modric goal, but Austria were able to strike back soon after when Christoph Baumgartner scored a header. In the second half, though, the Croatians dominated and scored twice to guarantee a place in the Nations League Finals.

As a result of the loss, Austria’s football team, also known by its nickname Das Team, suffered relegation.

Vienna to invest €3.3 billion in city hospitals

The City of Vienna announced it will invest €3.3 billion to modernise all city hospitals by 2040. “Extensive renovations are intended to ensure that the best possible care in all medical disciplines is guaranteed throughout Vienna in the future – from cancer treatment to heart surgery,” according to a government press release.

The first steps have already been taken in the Favoriten and Ottakring clinics.

“The clinics will not only be brought up to the latest state of the art or science, but they will also be converted to climate-friendly standards and their structure will be flexible so that future scientific or medical developments can be integrated without major changes,” said Peter Hacker, Vienna City Councilor for Health.

Heating oil prices are rising in Austria

The new CO2 tax will enter into force in October in Austria, increasing diesel and gasoline prices but also making heating oil more expensive, 5min reported.

While in September 2021, it was still possible to pay 0.802 cents per litre of heating oil, the price almost doubled this month to €1.577 – and it will become €0.9 more expensive yet as of next month.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In the west and south, showers are to be expected, Austria’s meteorological institute ZAMG said. In the north and east, the the storms will subside and sunny weather will prevail at times, but towards evening the tendency for rain will increase again.

The wind will be light to moderate from the south. In the afternoon, temperatures should be between 14C to 20C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles, or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

