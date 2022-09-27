Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Tyrol coalition talks to happen without the FPÖ

The ÖVP, the centre-right party that got the most votes and is tasked to try and form a government in Tyrol, said they would start exploratory talks to form a coalition – with everyone except the far-right FPÖ.

The Tyrolean centre-left SPÖ, which came second after the FPÖ, said they were willing to have talks with the ÖVP, broadcaster ORF reported. However, they added they would reject a tripartite coalition, such as an alliance with ÖVP and NEOS.

The western state of Tyrol had state elections on Sunday, with ÖVP receiving 34.71 percent of the votes, down by 9.55 percentage points from the previous election.

Austria and Germany in talks over gas deal

Austria’s Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said she was convinced that Germany would show solidarity in the event of a gas emergency.

She added there was an agreement with German Minister Robert Habeck (greens) and that a contract for a gas deal would be closed “in the next few weeks”, public broadcaster ORF said.

The comments were made during a visit to the Austrian state of Vorarlberg, where the government is asking for faster approval procedures to develop projects in renewable energy such as wind and hydropower.

Rents in Gemeindewohnungen in Vienna are going up

Some 600 families will see their rents in their subsidy-backed apartments (the Gemeindewohnungen) going up in Vienna.

As of October, the monthly rent for the apartments with expired subsidy contracts will increase by €2.14 per square metre. This means that flats of 70 square metres could cost tenants almost €150 more a month, for example.

The renters affected are considering a class action against the state-owned Wiener Wohnen company, Vienna.at reported.

Civil alarms will be tested this Saturday

Don’t get scared: on Saturday, October 1st, Austria will be testing its civil alarm system all over the country. The loud sirens (more than 8,000 of them) will be tested from 12 pm to 12:45 pm.

This particular yearly test is also intended to help people get familiarised with the alert system.

That means that besides the 15-second siren, you will also hear: a three-minute steady continue tone, which is intended as a warning, a one-minute ascending and descending wail, which is an alarm, meaning there is danger, and the one-minute steady, continuous tone that is intended to signify an all-clear.

Weather

In the western half of Austria, clouds will predominate until mid-morning with local rain, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. Then there will be an interplay of clouds and short sunny spells, with a few rain showers.

Further east, the sky is often grey in grey all day. Only towards evening the cloudiness gradually decreases. In these regions, rain is to be expected at times, especially until the early afternoon. The snow line will fluctuate between 1500 and 2000 m above sea level.

The wind will be light in the south and initially also in the east, otherwise moderate to strong from south to northwest. In the afternoon, temperatures will range from 9 to 16 degrees.

