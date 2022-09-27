For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Tyrol coalition talks begin without the FPÖ, Austria and Germany in negotiations over gas deal, rents are going up in Vienna and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 27 September 2022 09:02 CEST
Some rents in Vienna are going up in October
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
ÖVP suffers election setback in Tyrol, Austria relegated in Nations League, Vienna investing billions in hospitals and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 26 September 2022 09:26 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments