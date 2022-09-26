Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Tyrol likely to have a black-red coalition in government

Centre-right party ÖVP, which leads the Austrian federal government, suffered a decisive defeat in its stronghold Tyrol. In the eastern state, the “black” party lost 9.6 percent of the votes it had won in the previous elections.

The party, led nationwide by chancellor Karl Nehammer, will now go into coalition negotiations, but experts believe the most likely outcome is an ÖVP-SPÖ coalition in the state. The centre-left SPÖ party has 17.5 percent of the vote.

Another possibility – less likely – is a coalition with the far-right FPÖ, which won 3.3 percentual points from the last elections and now has 18.8 percent of the votes. ÖVP governor candidate Anton Mattle had already ruled out a partnership with the FPÖ but hasn’t ruled out a tripartite coalition.

READ ALSO: Austrian presidential elections: Who are the seven candidates?

Austria relegated after loss to Croatia

Croatia booked their place in the UEFA Nations League Finals with a 3-1 win over Austria in Vienna on Sunday, which also consigned the Austrians to relegation from League A.

The visitors took the lead early with a Luka Modric goal, but Austria were able to strike back soon after when Christoph Baumgartner scored a header. In the second half, though, the Croatians dominated and scored twice to guarantee a place in the Nations League Finals.

As a result of the loss, Austria’s football team, also known by its nickname Das Team, suffered relegation.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Who is Austria’s new football coach Ralf Rangnick?

Vienna to invest €3.3 billion in city hospitals

The City of Vienna announced it will invest €3.3 billion to modernise all city hospitals by 2040. “Extensive renovations are intended to ensure that the best possible care in all medical disciplines is guaranteed throughout Vienna in the future – from cancer treatment to heart surgery,” according to a government press release.

The first steps have already been taken in the Favoriten and Ottakring clinics.

“The clinics will not only be brought up to the latest state of the art or science, but they will also be converted to climate-friendly standards and their structure will be flexible so that future scientific or medical developments can be integrated without major changes,” said Peter Hacker, Vienna City Councilor for Health.

READ ALSO: Could Austria be spared another wave of Covid this winter?

Heating oil prices are rising in Austria

The new CO2 tax will enter into force in October in Austria, increasing diesel and gasoline prices but also making heating oil more expensive, 5min reported.

While in September 2021, it was still possible to pay 0.802 cents per litre of heating oil, the price almost doubled this month to €1.577 – and it will become €0.9 more expensive yet as of next month.

READ ALSO: ‘I feel ripped off’: What it’s really like living in Austria right now

Weather

In the west and south, showers are to be expected, Austria’s meteorological institute ZAMG said. In the north and east, the the storms will subside and sunny weather will prevail at times, but towards evening the tendency for rain will increase again.

The wind will be light to moderate from the south. In the afternoon, temperatures should be between 14C to 20C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles, or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].