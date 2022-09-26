For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
ÖVP suffers election setback in Tyrol, Austria relegated in Nations League, Vienna investing billions in hospitals and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 26 September 2022 09:26 CEST
Austria's midfielder Christophe Baumgartner celebrates after scoring the equalising goal 1:1 during the UEFA Nations League, league A, Group 1 football match betwen Austria and Croatia in Vienna, Austria, on September 25, 2022. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments