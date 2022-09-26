Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

ÖVP suffers election setback in Tyrol, Austria relegated in Nations League, Vienna investing billions in hospitals and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 26 September 2022 09:26 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Austria's midfielder Christophe Baumgartner celebrates after scoring the equalising goal 1:1 during the UEFA Nations League, league A, Group 1 football match betwen Austria and Croatia in Vienna, Austria, on September 25, 2022. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)

Tyrol likely to have a black-red coalition in government

Centre-right party ÖVP, which leads the Austrian federal government, suffered a decisive defeat in its stronghold Tyrol. In the eastern state, the “black” party lost 9.6 percent of the votes it had won in the previous elections.

The party, led nationwide by chancellor Karl Nehammer, will now go into coalition negotiations, but experts believe the most likely outcome is an ÖVP-SPÖ coalition in the state. The centre-left SPÖ party has 17.5 percent of the vote.

Another possibility – less likely – is a coalition with the far-right FPÖ, which won 3.3 percentual points from the last elections and now has 18.8 percent of the votes. ÖVP governor candidate Anton Mattle had already ruled out a partnership with the FPÖ but hasn’t ruled out a tripartite coalition.

READ ALSO: Austrian presidential elections: Who are the seven candidates?

Austria relegated after loss to Croatia

Croatia booked their place in the UEFA Nations League Finals with a 3-1 win over Austria in Vienna on Sunday, which also consigned the Austrians to relegation from League A.

The visitors took the lead early with a Luka Modric goal, but Austria were able to strike back soon after when Christoph Baumgartner scored a header. In the second half, though, the Croatians dominated and scored twice to guarantee a place in the Nations League Finals.

As a result of the loss, Austria’s football team, also known by its nickname Das Team, suffered relegation.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Who is Austria’s new football coach Ralf Rangnick?

Vienna to invest €3.3 billion in city hospitals

The City of Vienna announced it will invest €3.3 billion to modernise all city hospitals by 2040. “Extensive renovations are intended to ensure that the best possible care in all medical disciplines is guaranteed throughout Vienna in the future – from cancer treatment to heart surgery,” according to a government press release.

The first steps have already been taken in the Favoriten and Ottakring clinics.

“The clinics will not only be brought up to the latest state of the art or science, but they will also be converted to climate-friendly standards and their structure will be flexible so that future scientific or medical developments can be integrated without major changes,” said Peter Hacker, Vienna City Councilor for Health.

READ ALSO: Could Austria be spared another wave of Covid this winter?

Heating oil prices are rising in Austria

The new CO2 tax will enter into force in October in Austria, increasing diesel and gasoline prices but also making heating oil more expensive, 5min reported.

While in September 2021, it was still possible to pay 0.802 cents per litre of heating oil, the price almost doubled this month to €1.577 – and it will become €0.9 more expensive yet as of next month.

READ ALSO: ‘I feel ripped off’: What it’s really like living in Austria right now

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In the west and south, showers are to be expected, Austria’s meteorological institute ZAMG said. In the north and east, the the storms will subside and sunny weather will prevail at times, but towards evening the tendency for rain will increase again.

The wind will be light to moderate from the south. In the afternoon, temperatures should be between 14C to 20C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles, or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Centre-right ÖVP announces new general secretary, Austria loses against France in Nations League and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 23 September 2022 09:18 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Christian Stocker tapped as new ÖVP general secretary

After the resignation of Laura Sachslehner, who said she no longer felt as if the centre-right party was being “true” to its roots, National Council member Christian Stocker will replace her.

The party announced the decision early this Friday.

Stocker is a lawyer with his firm in Lower Austria. He was a vice-mayor for 22 years in Wiener Neustadt and has been a member of the National Council (Austria’s parliament) since 2019. The 62-year-old has also been a part of the ÖVP Corruption Committee in parliament, where he has been vocal in defending his party against accusations of corruption.

READ ALSO: ÖVP General Secretary resigns

Austria lost 2-0 to France in their Nations League clash on Thursday in Paris

Mbappe showcased his phenomenal pace and strength on the way before finishing emphatically to put the reigning world champions ahead in the 56th minute at the Stade de France.

The recalled Olivier Giroud doubled their lead nine minutes later as France ran out deserved winners to stave off the threat of relegation from the top tier of the Nations League, a competition they won just last year.

After the defeat, Austria stands last in Group 1, with just four points (France is third with five), and could face relegation in the UEFA Nations League.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Who is Austria’s new football coach Ralf Rangnick?

MFG candidate considers runoff possible in presidential elections

Federal presidential candidate Michael Brunner of the anti-coronavirus-measures party MFG (Menschen-Freiheit-Grundrechte – People’s Freedom Fundamental Rights) expects a relatively large number of votes in the election due on October 9th. He also considers entry into the runoff election to be entirely possible.

In any case, he sees “enormous support” among the population, as Brunner noted Thursday evening in an interview with ZIB2.

Brunner disregards polls that see him with only two percent of the vote. “Poll results are one thing, election results are another”, he said.

READ ALSO: Austrian presidential elections: Who are the seven candidates?

Coach crashes down a slope in Salzkammergut

Four people were seriously injured and 20 slightly injured in a bus accident in the Styrian Salzkammergut on Thursday evening, Kurier reported.

A coach with a total of 32 occupants had fallen down a slope near Bad Mitterndorf, district Liezen, and overturned, as the Provincial Police Directorate of Styria told the Austrian press.

The coach from the Styrian district of Hartberg-Fürstenfeld was on its way to Grundlsee, according to police. The bus was travelling on an unpaved road for reasons that are still unclear.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Friday has extremely sunny weather in Austria, the country’s meteorology institute ZAMG said.

Often, only a few thin veil clouds will pass through from the west during the day, and individual spring clouds will also appear. However, rain showers are almost impossible, ZAMG said.

The daytime highs are between 15C and 21C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

SHOW COMMENTS