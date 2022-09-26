Everything that changes in Austria in October 2022

Austria to elect a new president

Austria’s presidential election will take place on October 9th, with seven candidates vying to take over at the Hofburg – the official workplace of the country’s president.

According to opinion polls, the favourite to win is the current president Alexander Van der Bellen, who is running for reelection. He could win this election with an absolute majority already in the first round, avoiding a run-off if polls continue favourable to the incumbent.

Austrian citizens aged 16 and over can vote in the elections, and the Federal President is eligible for two elected terms (each lasting for six years).

Stricter Covid rules in Vienna to expire – or be extended

Vienna currently has stricter rules concerning the coronavirus pandemic than the remaining Austrian states. The main difference is that FFP2 masks are still mandatory in all Viennese public transport (and stations).

The current regulation had been extended in late August, with the new expiration date set for October 23rd. This means that by the end of the month, people in Vienna might be able to drive the trains and metros without a mask.

The regulation could, of course, easily be extended as it was before. From what health authorities in the capital say, it looks like it will be prolonged to last during the cold months as well. If the pandemic worsens, with more people being hospitalised, the city (and the country) could impose stricter measures.

Fuel to become more expensive in Austria

Starting October 1st, fuel will become more expensive in Austria. This is because the CO2 tax, part of the federal government’s eco-social reform announced earlier this year, will come in place after being postponed due to rising inflation.

Austria’s auto and motor association ARBÖ has advised motorists to fill up their cars ahead of the coming month – to take advantage of current prices before they rise.

For motorists, the new tax will mean a price difference for a 50-litre tank filling of about €4 to €4.5, on top of the fuel price increases worldwide, according to ARBÖ.

Final date to get the €500 bonus (for some)

The Austrian federal government is sending out €500 in anti-inflation and climate payments – better known as the Klimabonus. Everyone who has lived in Austria for at least six months this year is entitled to receive the amount (minors get half, €250).

However, the payment is being made in stages. Those who have already lived for 183 days at the first reference date, July 3rd, will be the first people to receive. Residents who have not completed 183 days living in Austria as of this date, or babies who weren’t 183 days old at that point, will only receive at a later time, as the second round of payments is set for the end of the year.

The millions who are part of the first group are already getting their €500 wire transfer (or voucher), but not all. The IT company making the wire transfers has already stated that they should be finished by the end of the first week of October, while the federal government said that all vouchers would be sent by the end of October.

Austrians celebrate the National Day

Austria has a big holiday coming up as it celebrates its National Day on Wednesday, October 26th.

On this day in 1955, Austria signed its so-called Declaration of Perpetual Neutrality, although the date has only been a public holiday since 1965.

The Declaration marked the end of the Allied occupation in Austria by British, American, French and Soviet Union forces, who had controlled the country since World War II in 1945.

On Austrian National Day, the Federal President usually addresses the nation on TV, honouring the victims of the war and laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This is also the day when the Austrian Armed Forces recruits are sworn in.

Additionally, military celebrations typically occur at Vienna’s Heldenplatz and many museums offer free or discounted entry.

Wind those clocks

After a colder than usual summer which felt a little disappointing, winter is on its way. It’s hard to believe we’re already heading into the last part of the year, but here we are.

From Saturday, October 29th to Sunday, October 30th, clocks in Austria will be set to wintertime. So at 3 am, the clock will go back one hour to Central European Time (CET).

The good news is that we all get an extra hour of sleep. The bad news is that it will get darker earlier in the evening.

Unpack the jacket

You might have kept the cold at bay with a light jumper or sweater in September, but October is the month when winter starts to rear its chilly head.

The average temperatures in Austria are between 7°C and 15°C, depending on where in the country you are.

On average, October has 11 rainy days (out of 31) and six hours of daylight per day.