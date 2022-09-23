For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Centre-right ÖVP announces new general secretary, Austria loses against France in Nations League and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 23 September 2022 09:18 CEST
Austria's forward Marko Arnautovic (C) runs with the ball during the UEFA Nations League, League (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Renters in Austria face rising costs, experts alert against home-made stoves and electric heaters, Kaiser Wiesn is back and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 22 September 2022 09:22 CEST
