TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Centre-right ÖVP announces new general secretary, Austria loses against France in Nations League and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 23 September 2022 09:18 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Austria's forward Marko Arnautovic (C) runs with the ball during the UEFA Nations League, League (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Christian Stocker tapped as new ÖVP general secretary

After the resignation of Laura Sachslehner, who said she no longer felt as if the centre-right party was being “true” to its roots, National Council member Christian Stocker will replace her.

The party announced the decision early this Friday.

Stocker is a lawyer with his firm in Lower Austria. He was a vice-mayor for 22 years in Wiener Neustadt and has been a member of the National Council (Austria’s parliament) since 2019. The 62-year-old has also been a part of the ÖVP Corruption Committee in parliament, where he has been vocal in defending his party against accusations of corruption.

READ ALSO: ÖVP General Secretary resigns

Austria lost 2-0 to France in their Nations League clash on Thursday in Paris

Mbappe showcased his phenomenal pace and strength on the way before finishing emphatically to put the reigning world champions ahead in the 56th minute at the Stade de France.

The recalled Olivier Giroud doubled their lead nine minutes later as France ran out deserved winners to stave off the threat of relegation from the top tier of the Nations League, a competition they won just last year.

After the defeat, Austria stands last in Group 1, with just four points (France is third with five), and could face relegation in the UEFA Nations League.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Who is Austria’s new football coach Ralf Rangnick?

MFG candidate considers runoff possible in presidential elections

Federal presidential candidate Michael Brunner of the anti-coronavirus-measures party MFG (Menschen-Freiheit-Grundrechte – People’s Freedom Fundamental Rights) expects a relatively large number of votes in the election due on October 9th. He also considers entry into the runoff election to be entirely possible.

In any case, he sees “enormous support” among the population, as Brunner noted Thursday evening in an interview with ZIB2.

Brunner disregards polls that see him with only two percent of the vote. “Poll results are one thing, election results are another”, he said.

READ ALSO: Austrian presidential elections: Who are the seven candidates?

Coach crashes down a slope in Salzkammergut

Four people were seriously injured and 20 slightly injured in a bus accident in the Styrian Salzkammergut on Thursday evening, Kurier reported.

A coach with a total of 32 occupants had fallen down a slope near Bad Mitterndorf, district Liezen, and overturned, as the Provincial Police Directorate of Styria told the Austrian press.

The coach from the Styrian district of Hartberg-Fürstenfeld was on its way to Grundlsee, according to police. The bus was travelling on an unpaved road for reasons that are still unclear.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Friday has extremely sunny weather in Austria, the country’s meteorology institute ZAMG said.

Often, only a few thin veil clouds will pass through from the west during the day, and individual spring clouds will also appear. However, rain showers are almost impossible, ZAMG said.

The daytime highs are between 15C and 21C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Renters in Austria face rising costs, experts alert against home-made stoves and electric heaters, Kaiser Wiesn is back and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 22 September 2022 09:22 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Tenants in Austria to see rising operation costs in future

As inflation continues high in the country, renters of apartment buildings can expect increased “operation costs”, the Betriebskosten, affecting their bills at the end of the month, Krone reported.

With higher electricity bills, the costs for operating lifts, stairwell lightning and others will also go up and operation managers are set to increase the charges by “several hundred euros” in 2024 – they won’t rise next year as electricity contracts are closed years in advance, the report added.

READ ALSO: READER QUESTION: When should I turn on my heating in Austria this year?

Ryanair to increase ticket prices

Ryanair said it would increase ticket costs, with the average price rising from €40 to €50, Die Presse reported.

Ryanair Austria head Andreas Gruber added that the days of flying almost for free are over: “There will be no more 10-euro tickets”, he said. Still, the Irish airline expects the number of passengers to rise in the coming months as people start looking for cheaper transportation with the rising cost of living.

In Vienna alone, the number of passengers is expected to rise from six million to 6.5 million. RyanAir also starts operating from Klagenfurt in November when it expects an influx of 50,000 to 60,000 passengers.

READ ALSO: Ryanair announces eight new routes from Vienna for winter 2022

Austrian authorities warn against home-made stoves and improvised heating

As the first cold days arrive in Austria, many people are looking to save money on the expensive heating in their homes, broadcaster ORF reported.

With increasing oil, gas and electricity costs, some have been looking for alternatives to their conventional heating systems, even resorting to hastily installed wood-burning stoves, cheap or old electric heaters and other solutions.

However, experts warn that improper installation and operation can become a significant risk, turning these devices into fire hazards.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Should I buy an electric heater in Austria this winter?

The traditional Kaiser Wiesn is back in Vienna

It’s time to bring out your dirndl or lederhosen because from this Thursday until October 9th, the traditional Kaiser Wiesn festival, the Viennese Oktoberfest, is back in the Prater.

There are three large marquees, various rides, five “alpine pastures”, and typical Oktoberfest music for visitors. The festival starts daily at 11:30 am and finishes at 11:30 pm. It’s free entrance, except for the musical acts, with tickets that need to be purchased in advance.

READ ALSO: Wiener Weinwandertag: Everything you need to know about Vienna’s ‘Wine Hiking Day’

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

On the one hand, the high-pressure influence from the west will increase and it will be very sunny, but on the other hand, a small-scale disturbance zone will cross us from the north, Austria’s weather institute ZAMG said.

This will temporarily bring more clouds and a few rain showers to the eastern half of the country. Snowflakes will fall from the Toten Gebirge eastwards down to around 1800m.

Daytime highs will be between 12C to 19C, with the highest temperatures in the sunny west.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

