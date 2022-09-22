Read news from:
What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. So if you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a musical about a famous British novel, here are some ideas.

Published: 22 September 2022 13:46 CEST
What's on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend
The musical REBECCA is now in Vienna's Raimund Theatre (© VBW / Deen Van Meer)

REBECCA

There are a few better ways of learning German than just getting immersed in a book, play or movie in the language – but one that you are very familiar with the story and characters.

Vienna now has the perfect opportunity for those who want to practise their German by following the stories of the ‘new” Mrs. de Winter, her wealthy husband, the sinister Mrs Danvers and the infamous Manderley.

Rebecca, based on the novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier, premieres at the Raimund Theater on Thursday, September 22nd, and people can experience the musical thriller live from Tuesday to Sunday.

You can find more information here.

Vienna central cemetery

Photo by Zdeněk Macháček on Unsplash

Vienna’s central cemetery

The Wiener Zentralfriedhof is one of the largest in the world and certainly the most well-known in the Austrian capital. It is the resting place of famous people such as Beethoven and Falco, but its landscape is also home to impressive flora and fauna (you can even see deer grazing by).

The Zentralfriedhof is particularly interesting during the moody autumn months when leaves turn yellow and the light is even more beautiful. You can visit every day from 7 am to 6 pm, but tours and certain parts of the cemetery have different hours.

You can find more information here.

(Copyright MA 49 / Fürthner)

Weinwandertag

During an early autumn weekend, thousands of Viennese and people from other parts of Austria participate in the city’s Wine Hiking tradition, which is precisely what it sounds like: walking around vineyards and trying out different wines and food.

It’s a great way to celebrate the arrival of autumn (and the new wine season) in a very Austrian way: outdoors, with friends and family, and with traditional drinks and food. You can take four different hikes (each with varying choices of routes). The trails are senior and child friendly.

You can find more information here.

 
 
 
 
 
Al Zaytouna

Al Zaytouna, which means “the olive tree” in Arabic, is one of the best restaurants for those seeking Lebanese cuisine in Vienna. There are many choices of dishes, including vegan and vegetarian, prepared with tasty Mediterranean herbs and olive oil.

Classic Arabic desserts finish off the night perfectly. The lovely-decorated restaurant (complete with a Schanigarten) is located in the 3rd district.

You can find more information here.

Austria’s Oktoberfest, the Viennese Kaiser Wiesn, is back. (Pressefotos © Stefan Joham)

Vienna Oktoberfest

Vienna’s largest Oktoberfest, the Kaiser Wiesn in Wiener Prater, is back with festivities, beer tapping and live acts.

From the opening until October 9th, the Kaiser Wiesn is open daily from 11:30 am – the Kaisernacht starts at 6:30 pm in the three large festival tents and offers a varied programme with national and international music and pop acts.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.

For members

STATISTICS

IN FIGURES: Everything you need to know about who lives in Vienna

Ever wondered who lives in Vienna? Where do they come from and what do they do? The latest report by Statistics Vienna provides some answers.

Published: 21 September 2022 13:25 CEST
IN FIGURES: Everything you need to know about who lives in Vienna

Vienna is a growing city of 1,931,593 people and is expected to hit the two million mark by 2027 – at least according to Statistics Vienna.

In fact, Vienna has experienced the highest population growth in Europe over the past 10 years, when compared with the ten largest cities in the EU. Vienna is also now the fifth largest city in the bloc.

But what does the population of Vienna actually look like? This is what the figures tell us.

READ MORE: ‘I feel ripped off’: What it’s really like living in Austria right now

Who lives in Vienna?

Vienna is split quite equally between the sexes with 51 percent of the population female and 49 percent male.

The average age of residents in the city is 41 with 1,332,413 people belonging to the 15 to 64 age group, or working age. 

Statistics Austria

A breakdown of the average age of Vienna’s residents by Statistics Vienna.

This aligns with the City of Vienna’s claim that the capital is “the engine driving Austria’s economy” with 31 percent of Austria’s research and development taking place in the city.

Vienna also generates 25 percent of the country’s gross domestic product with 86 percent of all jobs belonging to the services industry, followed by manufacturing at 14 percent.

FOR MEMBERS: Wiener Weinwandertag: Everything you need to know about Vienna’s ‘Wine Hiking Day

Families, animals and life expectancy

The average age for a woman to get married in Vienna is 31, with 33 for a man.

The average for a woman to become a mother in Vienna is also 31 years (up from 26 in 1990) and most families have three children.

When it comes to life expectancy of Vienna’s residents, it is 82.6 years for a woman and 77.7 years for a man – similar to the EU average of 83.5 for women and 77.5 for men.

Vienna’s animal population includes 56,701 dogs, but there are no figures for cats as they are not subject to licensing laws by the City of Vienna.

Other animals and wildlife in the city include 9,500 gophers, 22 species of bats, 236 sheep and 93 pigs.

READ ALSO: MA35: Vienna’s immigration office under fire as waiting times increase

How international is Vienna?

The latest snapshot of the population of Austria’s capital shows just how international the city is, with in-migration outpacing out-migration by 9,581 people.

Statistics Vienna

Data from Statistics Vienna shows in-migration is higher than out-migration in Vienna.

As of January 1st 2022, Vienna was home to people with 184 different nationalities, with foreigners making up around 24 percent of the city’s entire population.

The most common foreign nationality in Vienna is Serbian (4 percent of all international residents), followed by German (2.8 percent), Turkish (2.3 percent), Polish (2.3 percent) and Romanian (2 percent).

But the net migration into Vienna by people from other countries follows a different pattern, as the infographic below shows (and reflects geopolitical developments from recent years).

Statistics Vienna

More people from Syria have migrated to Vienna than any other nationality since 2012. Data from Statistics Vienna.

FOR MEMBERS: Property buying rules for international residents in Vienna

What do the figures mean?

So what exactly does the Statistics Vienna report reveal about life in Austria’s capital city?

Michael Ludwig, Mayor and Governor of Vienna said: “On the one hand, it is a highly dynamic metropolis, and on the other hand, it remains what it has always been — a charming city that is a good place to live. 

“Whatever you need for your life — work, education, healthcare, housing — Vienna has it all and more, and that is not going to change anytime soon.”

READ ALSO: Vienna returns to top ranking as world’s ‘most liveable city’

And what about those predictions that Vienna’s population will hit 2 million people by 2027? How is Vienna preparing for the milestone?

Ludwig said: “We are setting the course now, with major infrastructure and housing projects, forward-looking labour market policies, excellent educational opportunities for our children, and climate action. 

“For we want all inhabitants of Vienna to have all the prospects and opportunities imaginable going forward and we want living in our city to remain affordable.”

