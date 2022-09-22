For members
What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend
Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. So if you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a musical about a famous British novel, here are some ideas.
Published: 22 September 2022 13:46 CEST
The musical REBECCA is now in Vienna's Raimund Theatre (© VBW / Deen Van Meer)
IN FIGURES: Everything you need to know about who lives in Vienna
Ever wondered who lives in Vienna? Where do they come from and what do they do? The latest report by Statistics Vienna provides some answers.
Published: 21 September 2022 13:25 CEST
