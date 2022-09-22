Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Renters in Austria face rising costs, experts alert against home-made stoves and electric heaters, Kaiser Wiesn is back and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 22 September 2022 09:22 CEST
Austria's Oktoberfest, the Viennese Kaiser Wiesn, is back. (Pressefotos © Stefan Joham)

Tenants in Austria to see rising operation costs in future

As inflation continues high in the country, renters of apartment buildings can expect increased “operation costs”, the Betriebskosten, affecting their bills at the end of the month, Krone reported.

With higher electricity bills, the costs for operating lifts, stairwell lightning and others will also go up and operation managers are set to increase the charges by “several hundred euros” in 2024 – they won’t rise next year as electricity contracts are closed years in advance, the report added.

Ryanair to increase ticket prices

Ryanair said it would increase ticket costs, with the average price rising from €40 to €50, Die Presse reported.

Ryanair Austria head Andreas Gruber added that the days of flying almost for free are over: “There will be no more 10-euro tickets”, he said. Still, the Irish airline expects the number of passengers to rise in the coming months as people start looking for cheaper transportation with the rising cost of living.

In Vienna alone, the number of passengers is expected to rise from six million to 6.5 million. RyanAir also starts operating from Klagenfurt in November when it expects an influx of 50,000 to 60,000 passengers.

Austrian authorities warn against home-made stoves and improvised heating

As the first cold days arrive in Austria, many people are looking to save money on the expensive heating in their homes, broadcaster ORF reported.

With increasing oil, gas and electricity costs, some have been looking for alternatives to their conventional heating systems, even resorting to hastily installed wood-burning stoves, cheap or old electric heaters and other solutions.

However, experts warn that improper installation and operation can become a significant risk, turning these devices into fire hazards.

The traditional Kaiser Wiesn is back in Vienna

It’s time to bring out your dirndl or lederhosen because from this Thursday until October 9th, the traditional Kaiser Wiesn festival, the Viennese Oktoberfest, is back in the Prater.

There are three large marquees, various rides, five “alpine pastures”, and typical Oktoberfest music for visitors. The festival starts daily at 11:30 am and finishes at 11:30 pm. It’s free entrance, except for the musical acts, with tickets that need to be purchased in advance.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

On the one hand, the high-pressure influence from the west will increase and it will be very sunny, but on the other hand, a small-scale disturbance zone will cross us from the north, Austria’s weather institute ZAMG said.

This will temporarily bring more clouds and a few rain showers to the eastern half of the country. Snowflakes will fall from the Toten Gebirge eastwards down to around 1800m.

Daytime highs will be between 12C to 19C, with the highest temperatures in the sunny west.

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Elections coming up in Tyrol, new baby penguin at Vienna's zoo, refugee centres are full and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 21 September 2022 08:46 CEST
Elections in Tyrol

All eyes will be in Tyrol this weekend, as the state heads to local elections: on Sunday, a new state parliament will be elected. This is the first elections since ÖVP’s wonderkind Sebastian Kurz resigned as chancellor (and left politics altogether), so Austria is watching carefully to see how much of a hold on the state the ÖVP (Austria’s People’s Party) still has.

The centre-right party has dominated the state for almost 80 years, but might be heading to a big loss there. This, in turn, signified it’s lower ratings federally in Austria. ÖVP is the party of Chancellor Karl Nehammer and is currently in a coalition with the Greens.

Vienna’s Schönbrunn zoo shows new baby penguin

The king penguins of the Schönbrunn Zoo in the Austrian capital Vienna have hatched again this year, and a new chick was born at the end of July. Now, visitors can easily see the baby in the polarium, while it doesn’t grow its water-repellent plumage.

King penguins are the second largest penguin species after emperor penguins and are about 95 centimetres, the zoo said. The females lay only one egg, which is carried by the parents alternately on their feet and incubated standing up in a special belly fold.

“Breeding king penguins in human care is still difficult and rare. We are therefore very pleased that these unique species have been successfully bred at Schönbrunn Zoo for the second time,” says Zoo Director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck.

Some 2.2 million Austrians never drive a car

An analysis by the Austrian Transport Club (VCÖ) showed that around 2.2 million Austrians never (1.6 million) or only rarely (600,000) travelled by car, Kurier reported.

“Those who make as many everyday journeys as possible by public transport, bicycle or on foot make an important contribution to climate protection, save energy and save themselves a lot of money,” says VCÖ expert Michael Schwendinger.

Vienna’s emergency accommodation for refugees is full

Long queues in front of the asylum centre in Traiskirchen (Lower Austria) and, in Vienna, 50 to 100 displaced persons from the Ukrainian war zone are still arriving every day Krone reported.

They are accommodated in emergency quarters, but these are largely full. Currently, about 25,000 people from the country invaded by Russia are living in Vienna. Otherwise, most of the refugees are Afghans, Syrians, Iraqis, Somalis and Russians.

Meanwhile, people are currently waiting nine months for an initial interview at MA 35, but the Viennese office for citizenship and immigration is “working on increasing capacities”.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In the northern region from Salzburg eastwards, there may still be some precipitation. The snow line will retreat during the day to between 1500 and 1800m.

Otherwise, only isolated short rain showers are to be expected. Additionally, the sun will shine from time to time. In large parts of Carinthia, in southern Styria, as well as in Vorarlberg and Tyrol, there will be more sunshine all day.

The low temperatures will be between 0C and 9C, while maximum temperatures will reach 11C to 18C.

