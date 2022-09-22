For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Renters in Austria face rising costs, experts alert against home-made stoves and electric heaters, Kaiser Wiesn is back and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 22 September 2022 09:22 CEST
Austria's Oktoberfest, the Viennese Kaiser Wiesn, is back. (Pressefotos © Stefan Joham)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Elections coming up in Tyrol, new baby penguin at Vienna's zoo, refugee centres are full and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 21 September 2022 08:46 CEST
