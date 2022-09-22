Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Tenants in Austria to see rising operation costs in future

As inflation continues high in the country, renters of apartment buildings can expect increased “operation costs”, the Betriebskosten, affecting their bills at the end of the month, Krone reported.

With higher electricity bills, the costs for operating lifts, stairwell lightning and others will also go up and operation managers are set to increase the charges by “several hundred euros” in 2024 – they won’t rise next year as electricity contracts are closed years in advance, the report added.

Ryanair to increase ticket prices

Ryanair said it would increase ticket costs, with the average price rising from €40 to €50, Die Presse reported.

Ryanair Austria head Andreas Gruber added that the days of flying almost for free are over: “There will be no more 10-euro tickets”, he said. Still, the Irish airline expects the number of passengers to rise in the coming months as people start looking for cheaper transportation with the rising cost of living.

In Vienna alone, the number of passengers is expected to rise from six million to 6.5 million. RyanAir also starts operating from Klagenfurt in November when it expects an influx of 50,000 to 60,000 passengers.

Austrian authorities warn against home-made stoves and improvised heating

As the first cold days arrive in Austria, many people are looking to save money on the expensive heating in their homes, broadcaster ORF reported.

With increasing oil, gas and electricity costs, some have been looking for alternatives to their conventional heating systems, even resorting to hastily installed wood-burning stoves, cheap or old electric heaters and other solutions.

However, experts warn that improper installation and operation can become a significant risk, turning these devices into fire hazards.

The traditional Kaiser Wiesn is back in Vienna

It’s time to bring out your dirndl or lederhosen because from this Thursday until October 9th, the traditional Kaiser Wiesn festival, the Viennese Oktoberfest, is back in the Prater.

There are three large marquees, various rides, five “alpine pastures”, and typical Oktoberfest music for visitors. The festival starts daily at 11:30 am and finishes at 11:30 pm. It’s free entrance, except for the musical acts, with tickets that need to be purchased in advance.

Weather

On the one hand, the high-pressure influence from the west will increase and it will be very sunny, but on the other hand, a small-scale disturbance zone will cross us from the north, Austria’s weather institute ZAMG said.

This will temporarily bring more clouds and a few rain showers to the eastern half of the country. Snowflakes will fall from the Toten Gebirge eastwards down to around 1800m.

Daytime highs will be between 12C to 19C, with the highest temperatures in the sunny west.

