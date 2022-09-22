Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

How European countries are spending billions on easing energy crisis

European governments are announcing emergency measures on a near-weekly basis to protect households and businesses from the energy crisis stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine.

Published: 22 September 2022 08:50 CEST
How European countries are spending billions on easing energy crisis
Photo by Arthur Lambillotte on Unsplash

Hundreds of billions of euros and counting have been shelled out since Russia invaded its pro-EU neighbour in late February.

Governments have gone all out: from capping gas and electricity prices to rescuing struggling energy companies and providing direct aid to households to fill up their cars.

The public spending has continued, even though European Union countries had accumulated mountains of new debt to save their economies during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

But some leaders have taken pride at their use of the public purse to battle this new crisis, which has sent inflation soaring, raised the cost of living and sparked fears of recession.

After announcing €14billion in new measures last week, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi boasted the latest spending put Italy, “among the countries that have spent the most in Europe”.

The Bruegel institute, a Brussels-based think tank that is tracking energy crisis spending by EU governments, ranks Italy as the second-biggest spender in Europe, after Germany.

READ ALSO How EU countries aim to cut energy bills and avoid blackouts this winter

Rome has allocated €59.2billion since September 2021 to shield households and businesses from the rising energy prices, accounting for 3.3 percent of its gross domestic product.

Germany tops the list with €100.2billion, or 2.8 percent of its GDP, as the country was hit hard by its reliance on Russian gas supplies, which have dwindled in suspected retaliation over Western sanctions against Moscow for the war.

On Wednesday, Germany announced the nationalisation of troubled gas giant Uniper.

France, which shielded consumers from gas and electricity price rises early, ranks third with €53.6billion euros allocated so far, representing 2.2 percent of its GDP.

Spending to continue rising
EU countries have now put up €314billion so far since September 2021, according to Bruegel.

“This number is set to increase as energy prices remain elevated,” Simone Tagliapietra, a senior fellow at Bruegel, told AFP.

The energy bills of a typical European family could reach €500 per month early next year, compared to €160 in 2021, according to US investment bank Goldman Sachs.

The measures to help consumers have ranged from a special tax on excess profits in Italy, to the energy price freeze in France, and subsidies public transport in Germany.

But the spending follows a pandemic response that increased public debt, which in the first quarter accounted for 189 percent of Greece’s GDP, 153 percent in Italy, 127 percent in Portugal, 118 percent in Spain and 114 percent in France.

“Initially designed as a temporary response to what was supposed to be a temporary problem, these measures have ballooned and become structural,” Tagliapietra said.

“This is clearly not sustainable from a public finance perspective. It is important that governments make an effort to focus this action on the most vulnerable households and businesses as much as possible.”

Budget reform
The higher spending comes as borrowing costs are rising. The European Central Bank hiked its rate for the first time in more than a decade in July to combat runaway inflation, which has been fuelled by soaring energy prices.

The yield on 10-year French sovereign bonds reached an eight-year high of 2.5 percent on Tuesday, while Germany now pays 1.8 percent interest after boasting a negative rate at the start of the year.

The rate charged to Italy has quadrupled from one percent earlier this year to four percent now, reviving the spectre of the debt crisis that threatened the eurozone a decade ago.

“It is critical to avoid debt crises that could have large destabilising effects and put the EU itself at risk,” the International Monetary Fund warned in a recent blog calling for reforms to budget rules.

The EU has suspended until 2023 rules that limit the public deficit of countries to three percent of GDP and debt to 60 percent.

The European Commission plans to present next month proposals to reform the 27-nation bloc’s budget rules, which have been shattered by the crises.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

COST OF LIVING

EXPLAINED: How to keep energy bills down in Austria

The first snowfall has already hit the Alps, which can only mean one thing – winter is on its way. Here's how to save money on energy bills in Austria as we head into the heating season.

Published: 20 September 2022 12:08 CEST
EXPLAINED: How to keep energy bills down in Austria

It’s no secret that the cost of living is high and set to get even more expensive as we head into a cold Austrian winter.

But it’s not all doom and gloom as there are some simple ways to save money and energy in Austria.

Here’s how.

FOR MEMBERS: Reader question: What should I do if I haven’t received Austrian government’s €500 payment?

Reduce the heating temperature

Turning down the heating can have a big impact on energy bills. But in a cold country like Austria, it can also affect people’s wellbeing.

This is why many are opting for a compromise and lowering the temperature of central heating by just one or two degrees.

Harald Proidl, Head of the Eco-Energy and Energy Efficiency department at E-Control, told the Wiener Zeitung: “Just one degree less room temperature results in savings of five to six percent, depending on the building standard.”

Proidl says 21 degrees is the best energy-saving temperature for heating in a house or apartment. However, for most people, 23 degrees is the ideal setting for health and wellbeing.

Review electrical appliances

Households are full of electrical appliances that guzzle energy – sometimes unnecessarily. 

Fridges are one of the main culprits, and big savings can be made by slightly increasing the temperature without compromising on food safety.

The recommended temperature for a fridge is between zero and five degrees, with four degrees often tipped as the magic number. 

READ MORE: 29 ways to save money in Austria (but still have fun)

Experts also say defrosting the freezer on a regular basis can help save energy. If the ice inside a freezer is more than 3cm thick, it’s time for a defrost. The ideal temperature for a freezer is -18 degrees.

Additionally, turning off devices like a PlayStation, Xbox or speaker system at the socket can significantly save energy and reduce electricity bills.

If possible, unplug these devices when they are not in use or invest in an electric socket bar that can be switched off.

A refrigerator can really use a lot of energy, especially it it’s not well-maintained. (Photo by nrd on Unsplash)

Use the dishwasher and washing machine less

Like fridges and freezers, dishwashers and washing machines are essential household items but they also use a lot of energy. 

E-Control expert Proidl said: “If you only run the washing machine or dishwasher twice a week instead of four times, that reduces electricity consumption by two kilowatt hours.”

Simply by being more considerate with how these appliances are used can make a difference.

Switch to energy saving shower heads

Many energy experts say that savings can be made by switching to a more energy-efficient shower head (also known as eco shower head).

These devices can save around 20 to 30 percent of water per shower, which translates to big energy savings with hot water. The Austrian Federal Government is also recommending that people lower the water temperature when showering to further conserve energy and save money.

Energy-efficient shower heads can be easily picked up at hardware stores like Obi, Bauhaus and Lagerhaus.

READ ALSO: When will Austria make the €500 anti-inflation payment and how do I get it?

Insulate house/apartment

Investing in insulation (also known as thermal building renovations in Austria) is a great way to save energy and still feel warm while at home.

The Austrian Federal Government website says a well insulated home can reduce the need for energy by 40 percent. As a result, there is funding available for individuals and businesses to upgrade their properties through insulation.

The government scheme can cover up to 30 percent of costs for work such as refurbishment or replacement of windows and external doors, and insulation of outer walls or ceilings.

The deadline for applications for the €650 million scheme is December 31st 2022.

Photo by Hayden Scott on Unsplash

Use a fireplace instead of an electric heater (if possible)

Many people in Austria have been asking if using an electric heater instead of gas radiators can save money on energy bills this winter, as reported by The Local.

But in a recent report by ORF, electric heaters were described as having “very poor overall efficiency”. This is because electricity is produced in power plants that produce emissions, and electric heaters don’t retain their heat for long after being switched off.

Instead, a wood burning stove is recommended as a cheaper alternative to electric or gas heating. 

READ NEXT: Milk, cheese and eggs by 19.5 percent: How food prices in Austria are rising

What else is the government saying?

So far, the Austrian Federal Government has avoided making tough demands on the public to save energy, despite fears of possible gas shortages this winter.

Instead, the government recently launched the “Mission 11” campaign to help the country’s residents reduce energy consumption by eleven percent. The aim is to introduce “small changes in our behaviour” amid the global energy crisis.

As part of the initiative, the government announced several tips to keep houses warmer, save energy and improve efficiency.

The main advice includes reducing indoor heating by two degrees, cutting showers to four minutes, switching off electrical appliances at the mains and switching to public transport.

You can read The Local’s full report on Mission 11 here.

Find out more about saving energy in Austria

Book an appointment with an energy consultant at an Energy Advice Centre in Vienna.

Read energy saving resources and guides from the Austrian Federal Government.

SHOW COMMENTS