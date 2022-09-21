For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Elections coming up in Tyrol, new baby penguin at Vienna's zoo, refugee centres are full and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 21 September 2022 08:46 CEST
Vienna's zoo announces birth of baby king penguin (Copyright: Daniel Zupanc)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Is the Covid-19 pandemic over, teachers criticise new school curriculum, terror trial to start and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 20 September 2022 09:13 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments