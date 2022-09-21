Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Elections coming up in Tyrol, new baby penguin at Vienna's zoo, refugee centres are full and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 21 September 2022 08:46 CEST
Vienna's zoo announces birth of baby king penguin (Copyright: Daniel Zupanc)

Elections in Tyrol

All eyes will be in Tyrol this weekend, as the state heads to local elections: on Sunday, a new state parliament will be elected. This is the first elections since ÖVP’s wonderkind Sebastian Kurz resigned as chancellor (and left politics altogether), so Austria is watching carefully to see how much of a hold on the state the ÖVP (Austria’s People’s Party) still has.

The centre-right party has dominated the state for almost 80 years, but might be heading to a big loss there. This, in turn, signified it’s lower ratings federally in Austria. ÖVP is the party of Chancellor Karl Nehammer and is currently in a coalition with the Greens.

READ ALSO: Austria’s Nehammer formally elected party leader in unanimous vote

Vienna’s Schönbrunn zoo shows new baby penguin

The king penguins of the Schönbrunn Zoo in the Austrian capital Vienna have hatched again this year, and a new chick was born at the end of July. Now, visitors can easily see the baby in the polarium, while it doesn’t grow its water-repellent plumage.

King penguins are the second largest penguin species after emperor penguins and are about 95 centimetres, the zoo said. The females lay only one egg, which is carried by the parents alternately on their feet and incubated standing up in a special belly fold.

“Breeding king penguins in human care is still difficult and rare. We are therefore very pleased that these unique species have been successfully bred at Schönbrunn Zoo for the second time,” says Zoo Director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck.

READ ALSO: Austria bans ‘senseless’ killing of chicks with new animal welfare rules

Some 2.2 million Austrians never drive a car

An analysis by the Austrian Transport Club (VCÖ) showed that around 2.2 million Austrians never (1.6 million) or only rarely (600,000) travelled by car, Kurier reported.

“Those who make as many everyday journeys as possible by public transport, bicycle or on foot make an important contribution to climate protection, save energy and save themselves a lot of money,” says VCÖ expert Michael Schwendinger.

READ ALSO: Does Austria have a street car racing problem?

Vienna’s emergency accommodation for refugees is full

Long queues in front of the asylum centre in Traiskirchen (Lower Austria) and, in Vienna, 50 to 100 displaced persons from the Ukrainian war zone are still arriving every day Krone reported.

They are accommodated in emergency quarters, but these are largely full. Currently, about 25,000 people from the country invaded by Russia are living in Vienna. Otherwise, most of the refugees are Afghans, Syrians, Iraqis, Somalis and Russians.

Meanwhile, people are currently waiting nine months for an initial interview at MA 35, but the Viennese office for citizenship and immigration is “working on increasing capacities”.

READ ALSO: Ukrainian refugees push Austria’s population past nine million

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In the northern region from Salzburg eastwards, there may still be some precipitation. The snow line will retreat during the day to between 1500 and 1800m.

Otherwise, only isolated short rain showers are to be expected. Additionally, the sun will shine from time to time. In large parts of Carinthia, in southern Styria, as well as in Vorarlberg and Tyrol, there will be more sunshine all day.

The low temperatures will be between 0C and 9C, while maximum temperatures will reach 11C to 18C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Is the Covid-19 pandemic over, teachers criticise new school curriculum, terror trial to start and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 20 September 2022 09:13 CEST
Is the Covid-19 pandemic soon over?

Austria’s daily newspaper Der Standard started the day with the question many are asking: Is the pandemic soon over?

The report quoted World Health Organisation’s head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who said that the pandemic was not over yet, but that “the end is in sight”. It also mentioned US President Joe Biden, who stated: “The pandemic is over, but we still have a problem with Covid.”

In Austria, experts are cautiously optimistic. Dorothee von Laer, a virologist at the Medical University of Innsbruck, said: “A pandemic is over when a high level of immunity has built up in the population, and that is probably the case everywhere in the world except in China”.

Herwig Kollaritsch, infectiologist and member of Austria’s national vaccination panel (NIG), has a simiar view. “We are increasingly getting into a somewhat better situation because the immunity level in the population is rising due to many vaccinations and infections.”

Though he is more cautious: “We have always had problems due to a change of variants, and even now, we are absolutely not safe from surprises”.

READ ALSO: Reader question: When should I get a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Austria?

Austria’s leaders head to New York

On Tuesday morning (local time), Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, chancellor Karl Nehammer and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will participate in the opening of the general debate at the 77th UN General Assembly.

The major diplomatic event is set to hold several talks over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In New York, Nehammer will participate in an education summit (and has already met Henry Kissinger), Schallenberg has a meeting with the EU foreign ministers and Van der Bellen has scheduled meetings with heads of state.

READ ALSO: Austrian presidential elections: What exactly does the president do?

Teachers criticise new school curriculum

Teachers’ representatives have criticised the new curricula for primary and secondary schools in Austria, public broadcaster ORF reported.

The new curricula have been under development since 2018 and should apply from 2023/24.

The teachers say some interdisciplinary competencies that need to be taught, such as “motivation” and “self-confidence”, seem “almost impossible” to do in the currently too large classes with children from different backgrounds and learning requirements.

They also find it “difficult to implement” 13 cross-curricular topics in the classroom. These range from “entrepreneurship education”, “informatics”, and “intercultural education” to “reflexive gender education” and “gender equality”, for example.

READ ALSO: Opposition criticises shortage of staff in education sector

Trial over links to 2020’s gunman attack to start next month

A Viennese court announced that the trial of six men with alleged links to the gunman who carried out the terror attack in Vienna in 2020 would start in October, Austria Press Agency reported.

Four people were killed in the shooting on November 2nd, 2020, and the attacker also died. More than 20 were injured. The shooter, a dual national of Austria and North Macedonia, had previously tried to join the Islamic State in Syria.

The six men to stand trial allegedly helped or influenced the attacker as he prepared for the shooting. As a result, they face charges, including membership in a terrorist organisation and participation in terrorist crimes.

The trial is set to start on October 18th and should last for several months.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Vienna terror attack was ‘only a matter of time’

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

The weather will again be volatile along the northern side of the Alps and in the north and east of Austria, with a quick succession of showers, the country’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

There may also be thundery sleet showers. Snow will fall above 1300 to 1700m.

Away from the areas in the mountains, however, the sun will come through in the meantime. There will be much more sunshine, especially on the southern side of the Alps, where it will remain predominantly dry. Daytime highs are between 9 and 18 degrees, with the highest values in the south.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

