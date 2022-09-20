For members
VIENNA
Wiener Weinwandertag: Everything you need to know about Vienna’s ‘Wine Hiking Day’
After a two-year pandemic break, one of Vienna's beloved autumn traditions is back. Here's all the info you need to take part in it.
Published: 20 September 2022 13:46 CEST
Hiking and wine enjoyment - the traditional Vienna Wine Hiking Day offers a perfect opportunity for a walk in the picturesque Viennese vineyards (PID / Christian Fürthner)
CRIME
Does Austria have a street car racing problem?
A fatal accident involving a speeding driver in the streets of Austria's capital Vienna has once again sparked the debate about illegal car racing in the country.
Published: 16 September 2022 15:37 CEST
