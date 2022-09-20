Wiener Weinwandertag: Everything you need to know about Vienna’s ‘Wine Hiking Day’

During an early autumn weekend, thousands of Viennese and people from other parts of Austria participate in the city’s Wine Hiking tradition, which is exactly what it sounds like: walking around vineyards and trying out different wines and food.

It’s a great way to celebrate the arrival of autumn (and fresh wine season) in a very Austrian way: outdoors, with friends and family, and with traditional drinks and food. “Visit wineries and wine taverns with snack stations, taste delicious Viennese wine and enjoy the view of Vienna from viewing points”, the City of Vienna advertises.

There are four different paths that people can take, with different lengths. The shortest is the Ottakring hike, in Vienna’s 16th district, with 2.4 kilometres.

There is also the Mauer trek in the 23rd district, with 4.6 kilometres. The Strebersdorf to Stammersdorf, in the 21st district, offers two different routes, one with an 8.8-kilometre length and the other with a 9.6-kilometre trek.

Finally, the longest trek is in the 19th district, the Neustift am Walde to Nussdorf, with a 10.8-kilometre length. Of course, you don’t need to take the entire route and there are several stops with food, wine, entertainment and even children’s playgrounds on the hikes.

There are also many spots to sit and enjoy the view (and wine). (Copyright: PID / Christian Fürthner)

How do I get to the hiking points?

Weinspaziergang Mauer (23rd district): You can get there with the 56A bus (stop Ursulinenkloster) or the Bus 60A (stop Rodauner Strasse).

Weinspaziergang Ottakring (16th district): You can get there using bus 56A (Ursuinenkloster stop) or bus 60A (Rodauner Strasse stop). This is a round trek.

Weinspaziergang Neustift bis Nussdorf: You can get there through several entering points and follow different routes. The main points are Neustift am Walde (Autobus 35A), Sievering (Autobus 39A), Weingut Wien Cobenzl (Autobus 38A), Grinzing (Straßenbahn 38), Nußdorf (Straßenbahn D).

Weinspaziergang Strebersdorf bis Stammersdorf: There are also several points of entrance and different shortcuts to make the trekking shorter, but the main entry points are: Strebersdorf (Straßenbahn 26) and Stammersdorf (Straßenbahn 31).

The hike is family-friendly and can also get quite full (Copyright MA 49 / Fürthner)

The hikes in detail

The hikes are varied in length and offers. They bring different resting points and different stalls where local wineries can show their products. The official brochure has all the maps and signs, but the paths themselves are also very well maintained and signalled. The hundreds of people walking them also serve as a good guiding point.

Alternatively, you can also hike along smaller sections. Here you can find maps and more information on each paths:

Ottakring

(Stadt Wien) Resting spots:

A: Weinbau Stippert

B: Weinbau Leitner Neustift bis Nußdorf

Stadt Wien

Resting spots:

A: Weinbau Wolf

B: Weingut Kroiss

C: Buschenschank Haslinger

D: Weinbau Burner

E: Weingut Wien Cobenzl / Wiener Gusto

F: Genuss am Cobenzl

G: Buschenschank Hengl-Haselbrunner

H: Weinbau Wiegel

I: Weinbau & Buschenschank Taschler

J: Wagner & Glass

K: Weinbau Langes

L: Mayer am Nußberg

M: Buschenschank Feuerwehr Wagner am Nußberg

N: Weingut Wailand

O: Weingut Stift Klosterneuburg

P: Pedalones

Q: Buschenschank Wanderer am Fuße des Nußbergs

R: Buschenschank Wieninger am Nußberg

S: Buschenschank Franzinger

T: Buschenschank Windischbauer

U: Die Buschenschenkerei Ing. Michael Ruthner

Strebersdorf bis Stammersdorf

Stadt Wien

Resting spots:

A: Weingut Schilling und Tony Allen – Naturalcrafts

B: Weingut Walter Wien

C: WBV Strebersdorf

D: LAWIES – Buschenschank über den langen Wiesthalen

E: Villa Weinrot

F: Bio-Weingut Weinhandwerk

G: WBV Stammersdorf Vinothek

H: Weingut Dr. Höfler – Ausblick.Wien

I: Weingut Sackl

J: Buschenschank in den Gabrissen

K: Keller am Berg K. Lentner

L: Heuriger Gerhard & Hermine Klager

Mauer

Stadt Wien

Resting spots:

A: Weinbau M&M Beranek

B: Weingut Edelmoser

C: Bio Weingut Fuchs-Steinklammer

D: Buschenschank Grausenburger

The trails are senior and child friendly; there are separate, specially marked trails for families who like to travel with prams.

Dogs (on a leash) are welcome.

The stalls are open from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday.