Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Is the Covid-19 pandemic over, teachers criticise new school curriculum, terror trial to start and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 20 September 2022 09:13 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer attends a joint press conference with the Hungarian Prime Minister at the Federal Chancellery during Orban's official visit to Austria in Vienna, Austria, July 28, 2022. The chancellor is now in New York for the 77th UN General Assembly. (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)

Is the Covid-19 pandemic soon over?

Austria’s daily newspaper Der Standard started the day with the question many are asking: Is the pandemic soon over?

The report quoted World Health Organisation’s head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who said that the pandemic was not over yet, but that “the end is in sight”. It also mentioned US President Joe Biden, who stated: “The pandemic is over, but we still have a problem with Covid.”

In Austria, experts are cautiously optimistic. Dorothee von Laer, a virologist at the Medical University of Innsbruck, said: “A pandemic is over when a high level of immunity has built up in the population, and that is probably the case everywhere in the world except in China”.

Herwig Kollaritsch, infectiologist and member of Austria’s national vaccination panel (NIG), has a simiar view. “We are increasingly getting into a somewhat better situation because the immunity level in the population is rising due to many vaccinations and infections.”

Though he is more cautious: “We have always had problems due to a change of variants, and even now, we are absolutely not safe from surprises”.

READ ALSO: Reader question: When should I get a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Austria?

Austria’s leaders head to New York

On Tuesday morning (local time), Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, chancellor Karl Nehammer and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will participate in the opening of the general debate at the 77th UN General Assembly.

The major diplomatic event is set to hold several talks over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In New York, Nehammer will participate in an education summit (and has already met Henry Kissinger), Schallenberg has a meeting with the EU foreign ministers and Van der Bellen has scheduled meetings with heads of state.

READ ALSO: Austrian presidential elections: What exactly does the president do?

Teachers criticise new school curriculum

Teachers’ representatives have criticised the new curricula for primary and secondary schools in Austria, public broadcaster ORF reported.

The new curricula have been under development since 2018 and should apply from 2023/24.

The teachers say some interdisciplinary competencies that need to be taught, such as “motivation” and “self-confidence”, seem “almost impossible” to do in the currently too large classes with children from different backgrounds and learning requirements.

They also find it “difficult to implement” 13 cross-curricular topics in the classroom. These range from “entrepreneurship education”, “informatics”, and “intercultural education” to “reflexive gender education” and “gender equality”, for example.

READ ALSO: Opposition criticises shortage of staff in education sector

Trial over links to 2020’s gunman attack to start next month

A Viennese court announced that the trial of six men with alleged links to the gunman who carried out the terror attack in Vienna in 2020 would start in October, Austria Press Agency reported.

Four people were killed in the shooting on November 2nd, 2020, and the attacker also died. More than 20 were injured. The shooter, a dual national of Austria and North Macedonia, had previously tried to join the Islamic State in Syria.

The six men to stand trial allegedly helped or influenced the attacker as he prepared for the shooting. As a result, they face charges, including membership in a terrorist organisation and participation in terrorist crimes.

The trial is set to start on October 18th and should last for several months.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Vienna terror attack was ‘only a matter of time’

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

The weather will again be volatile along the northern side of the Alps and in the north and east of Austria, with a quick succession of showers, the country’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

There may also be thundery sleet showers. Snow will fall above 1300 to 1700m.

Away from the areas in the mountains, however, the sun will come through in the meantime. There will be much more sunshine, especially on the southern side of the Alps, where it will remain predominantly dry. Daytime highs are between 9 and 18 degrees, with the highest values in the south.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Workers to negotiate salaries and collective bargains, Austria changes Covid-19 vaccination recommendation, interest in Austrian citizenship process grows and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 19 September 2022 09:13 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Autumn ‘salary negotiation rounds’ begin

Every year, trade unionists and industry representatives negotiate their “collective bargain” in Austria, which provides for the salaries and rights of workers in each sector.

This year, negotiations are bound to be hard, as workers want real salary increases in a year when inflation has risen considerably in the country, Der Standard reports.

The talks start his Monday with the metalworkers, the report said. The workers are concerned with the wages of some 200,000 employees, but the result of the negotiations could serve as a guideline for other trade unions and employers.

READ ALSO: Milk, cheese and eggs by 19.5 percent: How food prices in Austria are rising

Austria’s vaccination committee changes recommendation on the Covid-19 vaccine

After recommending that everyone over 12 get a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine after four months of the third one (or a Covid-19 infection), the National Vaccination committee (NIG) is updating their recommendation.

They now recommend that people who were vaccinated three times and then had an omicron infection have a good immunity against the current variants. In particular, those under 60 can postpone their booster for the time being if they had a recent Covid-19 infection.

They should still get a booster shot after six months of their recovery from an infection, according to NIG. “Vaccination despite a previous infection does no harm, but if the recommended interval is not reached, the booster response can be limited and in individual cases lead to increased vaccination reactions”, the committee said.

READ ALSO: Austria recommends 4th Covid vaccine dose for everyone over 12

Austria sees growing interest in naturalisation process

A new study by the Academy of Sciences shows that 39 percent of all non-Austrians in the country want to apply for Austrian citizenship, public broadcaster ORF reported.

Around 31 percent of non-Austrians are still undecided on whether or not to apply for citizenship.

“There is a lot of willingness among foreign immigrants to become Austrians as well. And there is a need for them to vote. If we think of Vienna – 30 percent of the settled Viennese are not citizens. This means that the interests of these people are taken into account far too little in politics”, study director Max Haller said.

READ ALSO: How foreigners can get fast-track citizenship in Austria

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

With mostly heavy clouds, rain or showers will sometimes occur, especially along the northern side of the Alps in the north and east, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

Precipitation will be frequent in the northern regions. The snow line is only between 1100 and 1600m. However, there will be occasional sunny periods in the south.

In the afternoon, the precipitation will become less frequent and the clouds will clear up a little. The wind will be moderate to brisk and maximum temperatures are between 8C to 18C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

SHOW COMMENTS