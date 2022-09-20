Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Is the Covid-19 pandemic soon over?

Austria’s daily newspaper Der Standard started the day with the question many are asking: Is the pandemic soon over?

The report quoted World Health Organisation’s head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who said that the pandemic was not over yet, but that “the end is in sight”. It also mentioned US President Joe Biden, who stated: “The pandemic is over, but we still have a problem with Covid.”

In Austria, experts are cautiously optimistic. Dorothee von Laer, a virologist at the Medical University of Innsbruck, said: “A pandemic is over when a high level of immunity has built up in the population, and that is probably the case everywhere in the world except in China”.

Herwig Kollaritsch, infectiologist and member of Austria’s national vaccination panel (NIG), has a simiar view. “We are increasingly getting into a somewhat better situation because the immunity level in the population is rising due to many vaccinations and infections.”

Though he is more cautious: “We have always had problems due to a change of variants, and even now, we are absolutely not safe from surprises”.

Austria’s leaders head to New York

On Tuesday morning (local time), Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, chancellor Karl Nehammer and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will participate in the opening of the general debate at the 77th UN General Assembly.

The major diplomatic event is set to hold several talks over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In New York, Nehammer will participate in an education summit (and has already met Henry Kissinger), Schallenberg has a meeting with the EU foreign ministers and Van der Bellen has scheduled meetings with heads of state.

Teachers criticise new school curriculum

Teachers’ representatives have criticised the new curricula for primary and secondary schools in Austria, public broadcaster ORF reported.

The new curricula have been under development since 2018 and should apply from 2023/24.

The teachers say some interdisciplinary competencies that need to be taught, such as “motivation” and “self-confidence”, seem “almost impossible” to do in the currently too large classes with children from different backgrounds and learning requirements.

They also find it “difficult to implement” 13 cross-curricular topics in the classroom. These range from “entrepreneurship education”, “informatics”, and “intercultural education” to “reflexive gender education” and “gender equality”, for example.

Trial over links to 2020’s gunman attack to start next month

A Viennese court announced that the trial of six men with alleged links to the gunman who carried out the terror attack in Vienna in 2020 would start in October, Austria Press Agency reported.

Four people were killed in the shooting on November 2nd, 2020, and the attacker also died. More than 20 were injured. The shooter, a dual national of Austria and North Macedonia, had previously tried to join the Islamic State in Syria.

The six men to stand trial allegedly helped or influenced the attacker as he prepared for the shooting. As a result, they face charges, including membership in a terrorist organisation and participation in terrorist crimes.

The trial is set to start on October 18th and should last for several months.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

The weather will again be volatile along the northern side of the Alps and in the north and east of Austria, with a quick succession of showers, the country’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

There may also be thundery sleet showers. Snow will fall above 1300 to 1700m.

Away from the areas in the mountains, however, the sun will come through in the meantime. There will be much more sunshine, especially on the southern side of the Alps, where it will remain predominantly dry. Daytime highs are between 9 and 18 degrees, with the highest values in the south.

