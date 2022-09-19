For members
COVID-19 VACCINES
Reader question: When should I get a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Austria?
Austria's national vaccination board changed the recommendations for when to get the fourth dose of coronavirus vaccines. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 19 September 2022 11:50 CEST
Austria recommends the fourth vaccine to most of its population - here are the details (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)
For members
COVID-19 VACCINES
EXPLAINED: How to get the new adapted Covid-19 vaccine in Austria
The new adapted Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in Austria. Here's everything you need to know about what it is and how to get it.
Published: 13 September 2022 10:58 CEST
Updated: 16 September 2022 15:54 CEST
Updated: 16 September 2022 15:54 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments