Visit Vienna’s Café Central

Since the weather is supposed to be rainy and cold during the weekend, a great option is to visit an indoor attraction. Vienna is the city of cafes, but one stands out: Café Central, founded in 1876.

The beautiful cafe has hosted patrons such as Freud and Trotsky throughout its history and now receives hundreds of Viennese and tourists. It offers plenty of traditional local dishes and has sweet treats from the in-house patisserie—all within its Venetian Trecento-era architecture.

You can find more information here.

Mistfest (or “rubbish party”) 2022

Definitely, not your traditional party, but the Mistfest has become a staple in Vienna. The festival lasts the whole weekend and is hosted by MA48, the city office for waste management and street cleaning.

Visitors can find out about the 48er-Tandler, test their knowledge of waste and environmental issues in the dung quiz or stop by at the Vienna Climate Tour. There you can get valuable tips on how to do a lot for climate protection in your everyday life.

The exhibited vehicles from the MA 48 fleet and the Ferris wheel are a particular attraction for children.

You can find more information here.

Pickwick’s

Pickwick’s is an international pub, restaurant, and book and video store in Vienna. And perfect for those missing British atmosphere – also, everyone there speaks English. There are hot meals, including burgers and friends, fish and chips, wings and wedges, and a large selection of beers from tap or bottle.

On Saturdays, there is an in-house DJ

You can find more information here.

Prater Wies’n

If you can’t go all the way to Munich for the official Oktoberfest but still want to enjoy some of the traditional parties, several events are taking place in Vienna starting this weekend.

There will be culinary offers, cold beer and live music at the Böhmischer Prater Wies´n.

You can find more information here.

Twelve hours of pure art and culture on and around Karlsplatz

This Friday, September 16, is Karlstag: from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the big festival of the city’s art and culture houses will take place on and around Karlsplatz.

The program includes special tours, a varied family program and open-air highlights – all with free admission. From 11 a.m., the seven-hour Karlsplatz MegaTour takes you into various cultural institutions.

The Albertina Modern, Academy of Fine Arts/Picture Gallery, Künstlerhaus, Kunsthalle Wien Karlsplatz and the Technical University are all part of it. An open piano on Karlsplatz invites you to play, and the family program starts at 2 p.m.

Workshops from drums to rap to skateboarding, as well as a tango performance, are offered.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.