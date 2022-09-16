Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

CRIME

Does Austria have a street car racing problem?

A fatal accident involving a speeding driver in the streets of Austria's capital Vienna has once again sparked the debate about illegal car racing in the country.

Published: 16 September 2022 15:37 CEST
Does Austria have a street car racing problem?
Is street racing a problem in Austria? (Photo by Lucas Ludwig on Unsplash)

A 26-year-old man sped through the streets of central Vienna in his Mercedes on a Sunday evening.

After he failed to stop at a red light he mowed into a car being driven by a 48-year-old woman. She later died in hospital.

The police had said a video recorder at the time of the accident showed evidence the driver was taking part in some kind of illegal race. Even though a Vienna court later said it saw “no evidence at all” that indicates street racing, the debate was already ignited.

Does Austria, and especially Vienna, have an illegal car racing problem?

According to the Viennese police, there are no statistics specifically for street racing. However, “there is an active racing scene in Vienna”, spokesperson Markus Dittrich told The Local.

READ ALSO: What happens if you get arrested in Austria?

Estimates put the number of “members of the illegal scene” in Vienna between 800 to 1,000 people. Current hotspots are still the area around Kahlenberg, Triester Straße, the Oberlaa area and the Kagran business park.

The police measured instances of speeding and from April to August 2022, around 6,500 reports were placed in the capital and 30 driving licenses were confiscated on site.

What are the police currently doing?

“In order to take decisive action against the active racing scene, checks have been significantly increased.”

“Furthermore, coordinated traffic planning checks are being carried out by the Vienna police department and various city police commands, and the relevant municipal departments are also involved”, Dittrich said.

In August, the City of Vienna took action in one of the “hotspots” for racing, adding 65 concrete barriers to prevent races in the car park in Kahlenberg, as The Local reported.

As racers move to different areas once blocks are put in place, the police also resort heavily on the two consequences it can impose: high fines and the revocation of driving licenses.”.

READ ALSO: Vienna wants to take action against speeding drivers

Fines can reach up to €5,000 on higher offences, such as driving 40 km/h or more over the speeding limit in a city (or 50 km/h above limits on a road). In addition, driving licences can be withheld for one month or three months in the case of repeated offences.

From an excess of 80 km/h, the license is taken away for half a year.

Calls for changes in the law

The recent debate in Austria has also now brought the issue of possible changes in the law, with experts claiming that the current legislation might not be sufficient.

Illegal racing is not a crime per se, but offences such as “endangering physical safety” or “deliberate endangerment of the public” are applied. If people are killed or injured, the crime is negligence – with up to three years in prison possible for those convicted of grossly negligent homicide.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about driving on the autobahn in Austria

Some are asking for “zero tolerance“, saying that the crimes should not be seen as negligence but as murder – those who drive too fast or under the influence of alcohol take a risk knowing they might kill someone.

Others, however, say that turning negligence into murder holds a trap. “Attempted murder is also punishable. So the penalty for just participating in an illegal auto race where nothing happened? In practice, for example, 12 years in prison for 350 meters of a car race on Triester Straße?” wrote Constitutional Court member Dr Michael Rami on Twitter.

Still, the head of the legal services at Austria’s traffic authority ÖAMTC, Martin Hoffer, told public broadcaster ORF: “To prove murder against someone, you, of course, have to prove the corresponding intentionality”.

“That doesn’t mean a specific intention to kill a certain person, but to seriously consider it possible (and to accept) that someone may die in that situation.” So, a racing driver may not set out to kill someone, but they acknowledge that their actions could result in somebody’s death.

That could be a realistic scenario in an illegal race – and the debate in Austria continues.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

VIENNA

What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find good fish and chips, here are some ideas.

Published: 16 September 2022 10:09 CEST
What's on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Visit Vienna’s Café Central

Since the weather is supposed to be rainy and cold during the weekend, a great option is to visit an indoor attraction. Vienna is the city of cafes, but one stands out: Café Central, founded in 1876.

The beautiful cafe has hosted patrons such as Freud and Trotsky throughout its history and now receives hundreds of Viennese and tourists. It offers plenty of traditional local dishes and has sweet treats from the in-house patisserie—all within its Venetian Trecento-era architecture.

You can find more information here.

Mistfest (or “rubbish party”) 2022

Definitely, not your traditional party, but the Mistfest has become a staple in Vienna. The festival lasts the whole weekend and is hosted by MA48, the city office for waste management and street cleaning.

Visitors can find out about the 48er-Tandler, test their knowledge of waste and environmental issues in the dung quiz or stop by at the Vienna Climate Tour. There you can get valuable tips on how to do a lot for climate protection in your everyday life.

The exhibited vehicles from the MA 48 fleet and the Ferris wheel are a particular attraction for children.

You can find more information here.

Pickwick’s

Pickwick’s is an international pub, restaurant, and book and video store in Vienna. And perfect for those missing British atmosphere – also, everyone there speaks English. There are hot meals, including burgers and friends, fish and chips, wings and wedges, and a large selection of beers from tap or bottle.

On Saturdays, there is an in-house DJ

You can find more information here.

Prater Wies’n

If you can’t go all the way to Munich for the official Oktoberfest but still want to enjoy some of the traditional parties, several events are taking place in Vienna starting this weekend.

There will be culinary offers, cold beer and live music at the Böhmischer Prater Wies´n.

You can find more information here.

Twelve hours of pure art and culture on and around Karlsplatz

This Friday, September 16, is Karlstag: from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the big festival of the city’s art and culture houses will take place on and around Karlsplatz.

The program includes special tours, a varied family program and open-air highlights – all with free admission. From 11 a.m., the seven-hour Karlsplatz MegaTour takes you into various cultural institutions.

The Albertina Modern, Academy of Fine Arts/Picture Gallery, Künstlerhaus, Kunsthalle Wien Karlsplatz and the Technical University are all part of it. An open piano on Karlsplatz invites you to play, and the family program starts at 2 p.m.

Workshops from drums to rap to skateboarding, as well as a tango performance, are offered.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.

SHOW COMMENTS