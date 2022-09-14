Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Public prosecutors investigate Wien Energie, record waiting periods for citizenship appointments, man arrested after bomb threat and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 15 September 2022 08:49 CEST
A condolences banner following the death of Queen Elizabeth II hangs from the stands as Chelsea's English midfielder Mason Mount moves with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between England's Chelsea and Austria's Red Bull Salzburg at Stamford Bridge in London on September 14, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Public prosecutors start an investigation on Wien Energie

The Economic and Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (WKStA) has opened an investigation against unknown perpetrators in connection with Wien Energie, Kronen Zeitung reported.

The public prosecutor’s office said it sees a justified initial suspicion after several reports regarding the Viennese state-run energy company.

Specifically, investigations are being conducted for “grossly negligent impairment of creditor interests,” the newspaper writes. The company has been under the spotlight after asking for a bailout as energy prices soared, as The Local reported.

Wien Energie stated: “We have learned about the investigation. So naturally, we are cooperating fully with the authorities.”

READ ALSO: Why did Wien Energie ask for €6 billion from the Austrian government?

Waiting periods for citizenship appointments reach mid-2023

Criticism of Vienna’s MA 35 immigration office continues unabated, broadcaster ORF reported.

Now long waiting times for citizenship applications are causing a stir. If you want to apply for citizenship in Vienna, you must first make an appointment for an informational interview at MA35.

Currently, applicants have to wait at least until the end of June 2023 to even be able to get this first appointment. Only after this meeting will people looking to apply for Austrian citizenship get a list of which documents must be presented.

The authority, which deals with all matters concerning immigration and citizenship, said delays are due to appointment overloads caused by the war in Ukraine.

READ ALSO: How foreigners can get fast-track citizenship in Austria

Man arrested after false bomb threat in Vienna

A 20-year-old man made a bomb threat during a telephone conversation with an employee of the City of Vienna and was arrested shortly after, police said.

The police officers immediately secured the building in question and searched it with an explosives detection dog, supported by officers of the police dog unit, according to the authorities. No bombs were found.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect already had a criminal record in Austria and had already threatened employees of another municipal institution.

READ ALSO: What happens if you get arrested in Austria?

Salzburg ties against Chelsea in England

Red Bull Salzburg managed to tie 1-1 against Chelsea in London for their round 2 game at the Champions League.

The team is now in the third spot in Group E after two draws (the first one against AC Milan). They will face Dinamo Zagreb next, on October 5th, and have good chances of advancing in the championship.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Throughout the day, partly sunny intervals and dense clouds will alternate, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

In some areas, there will be rain showers already in the morning, locally also thunderstorms. In the afternoon, more showers and thunderstorms will form in the south and at the eastern edge of the Alps.
Longer dry spells are expected in the eastern Danube region, the Weinviertel and the Vienna region.

Early morning temperatures will be from 12C to 19 degrees, with daily highs of 20C to 27C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

