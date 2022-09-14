For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Public prosecutors investigate Wien Energie, record waiting periods for citizenship appointments, man arrested after bomb threat and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 15 September 2022 08:49 CEST
A condolences banner following the death of Queen Elizabeth II hangs from the stands as Chelsea's English midfielder Mason Mount moves with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between England's Chelsea and Austria's Red Bull Salzburg at Stamford Bridge in London on September 14, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments