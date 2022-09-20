For members
GERMAN LANGUAGE
7 ways to talk about money in German
With many of us having to tighten our belts at the moment, here are some uniquely ways to talk about the hot topic of money in German.
Published: 15 September 2022 17:26 CEST
Updated: 20 September 2022 10:37 CEST
MONEY
Reader question: What should I do if I haven’t received Austrian government’s €500 payment?
People in Austria have faced a rising cost of living but should now be getting a €500 payment from the government. What if yours hasn't arrived yet?
Published: 14 September 2022 10:30 CEST
