Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Authorities are having trouble with the increasing number of asylum seekers, end of 'cold progression' in taxes, €500 bonus updates and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 14 September 2022 09:18 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
In the Vienna zoo, cheetahs (pictured above) are getting a new, more modern space. (Photo by Michael Aleo on Unsplash)

Number of asylum seekers on the rise

Since the beginning of the year, more than 60,000 people have come to Austria seeking asylum, Der Standard reported.

Most people arrive in the east and the authorities there are challenged and the federal quarters are overcrowded. To relieve the state of Burgenland, the first interviews started being scheduled in other provinces as well.

Western states are not better prepared either, the report stated. In Tyrol, there were only 89 asylum requests from January to July. Now, the police are scheduling about 16 asylum interviews per day – and the people seeking help have received no support.

Many have no food, warm clothes or a place to spend the night.

READ ALSO: Austria wants ‘deportation centres’ in Asia to curb Afghan refugee influx

Government reaches agreement on the abolition of cold progression

The federal government has concluded negotiations on the abolition of the cold progression (the term used to describe increases in tax burdens which are based on increases in income but do not account for inflation) and the valorisation of social benefits.

On Wednesday, the plan is to be approved by the Council of Ministers. The cold progression will be abolished at the beginning of the year.

Cold progression is a tax term used to describe an increased tax burden. It happens when progressive tax brackets (which is Austria’s income tax system) are not adjusted in line with inflation and disposable income gradually decreases.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Austria’s new finance measures could benefit you

Austria’s Schönbrunn zoo gets new cheetah enclosure

A new cheetah enclosure will be good for the animals and the visitors, the zoo inside the palace gardens claims.

For the big cats, there is not only a new water trench but also heated viewing platforms.

Visitors also benefit as they now have a clear view of the fastest mammal in the world with the water trench serving as a natural barrier. During the restructuring and modernisation of the outdoor enclosure, a dried-up riverbed was recreated.

The heatable clay islands are to serve as viewing platforms for the cheetahs. The modernisation measures were carried out in accordance with the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

READ ALSO: Why Vienna is a haven for wild animals – and where you can find them

People are still waiting for the €500 bonus

Many people are still waiting for the €500 climate and inflation bonus, although the federal government has promised to pay it out automatically to everyone as of September, public broadcaster ORF reported. 

According to the Linz IT company Programmierfabrik, which programmed the database behind the system, the payments are ongoing. Managing director Wilfried Seyruck said: “We have been making 300,000 transfers every day since September 5th.

“Therefore, it will take us 25 days until all 7.4 million claimants have received the transfer. We should therefore be finished by the end of the first week of October.”

READ ALSO: When will Austria make the €500 anti-inflation payment and how do I get it?

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

After a few hours of early morning fog in the south and southeast, the sun will shine in most of Austria, the country’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

In the course of the afternoon, however, spring clouds will form starting in the mountainous areas and with them some rain showers and thunderstorms, especially near the main ridge of the Alps and north of it. These will slowly spread throughout most of the country.

From 11C to 18 C in the morning, temperatures will rise during the day to 21C to almost 30C, the warmest in the south and southeast.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Groups linked to Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) to pay back pandemic aid money, government launches new energy-saving campaign and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 13 September 2022 08:30 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Tyrolean ÖVP organisation must pay back €816,000 in pandemic aid

The federal government has stated that several “sub-associated” groups of the Tyrolean “Young Farmers” association will have to repay more than € 816,000 in pandemic aid, broadcaster ORF reported citing vice-chancellor Werner Kogler (Green).

The groups received the pandemic aid from a fund destined for social and non-profit organisations. However, Kogler said that these groups were actually ÖVP-related organisations. Since party groups were to be excluded from this particular Covid-aid, they will now have to repay the sum.

The payments were looked into after a request by the opposition party NEOS.

READ ALSO: Austria announces new Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Federal government announces energy-saving campaign

Austria’s federal government launched its “Mission 11” campaign to help the country’s residents reduce energy consumption by eleven percent, as The Local reported on Monday.

“Today we are launching Mission 11 and we hope that as many people as possible will join us”, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said in a press conference. She added that “small changes in our behaviour” could help the country save energy amid the global energy crisis.

The government announced several tips to keep houses warmer, save energy, and improve efficiency.

READ ALSO: ‘Mission 11’: Austrian government reveals tips on how to save energy and fuel

Graz activates the first “early warning” stage for energy

With immediate effect, the Mayor of Graz, Elke Kahr (KPÖ), activated the first stage of the three-stage plan to save energy on Monday.

In this early warning stage, measures will be taken that will bring about actual energy savings but will also contribute to raising awareness among the population of Graz, the City of Graz said on Monday. The plans were worked on over the summer.

The measures include restricting the illumination of public buildings, reducing the lighting time of Christmas lights, saving energy in public buildings, decreasing in temperatures of indoor swimming pools and others.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Will I benefit from Austria’s electricity price cap for my second home?

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

High air pressure will initially ensure very sunny weather in almost all parts of the country on Tuesday, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

From noon, however, the first denser clouds will reach the eastern Alps from the northwest. Still, the probability of rain showers remains low for the time being, it said.

The wind near the ground will often be weak, blowing from inconsistent directions. Low temperatures in the morning are between 6C to 14C, highs during the day 22C to 28C, with the highest values in the west and south.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

SHOW COMMENTS