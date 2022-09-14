Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Number of asylum seekers on the rise

Since the beginning of the year, more than 60,000 people have come to Austria seeking asylum, Der Standard reported.

Most people arrive in the east and the authorities there are challenged and the federal quarters are overcrowded. To relieve the state of Burgenland, the first interviews started being scheduled in other provinces as well.

Western states are not better prepared either, the report stated. In Tyrol, there were only 89 asylum requests from January to July. Now, the police are scheduling about 16 asylum interviews per day – and the people seeking help have received no support.

Many have no food, warm clothes or a place to spend the night.

Government reaches agreement on the abolition of cold progression

The federal government has concluded negotiations on the abolition of the cold progression (the term used to describe increases in tax burdens which are based on increases in income but do not account for inflation) and the valorisation of social benefits.

On Wednesday, the plan is to be approved by the Council of Ministers. The cold progression will be abolished at the beginning of the year.

Cold progression is a tax term used to describe an increased tax burden. It happens when progressive tax brackets (which is Austria’s income tax system) are not adjusted in line with inflation and disposable income gradually decreases.

Austria’s Schönbrunn zoo gets new cheetah enclosure

A new cheetah enclosure will be good for the animals and the visitors, the zoo inside the palace gardens claims.

For the big cats, there is not only a new water trench but also heated viewing platforms.

Visitors also benefit as they now have a clear view of the fastest mammal in the world with the water trench serving as a natural barrier. During the restructuring and modernisation of the outdoor enclosure, a dried-up riverbed was recreated.

The heatable clay islands are to serve as viewing platforms for the cheetahs. The modernisation measures were carried out in accordance with the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

People are still waiting for the €500 bonus

Many people are still waiting for the €500 climate and inflation bonus, although the federal government has promised to pay it out automatically to everyone as of September, public broadcaster ORF reported.

According to the Linz IT company Programmierfabrik, which programmed the database behind the system, the payments are ongoing. Managing director Wilfried Seyruck said: “We have been making 300,000 transfers every day since September 5th.

“Therefore, it will take us 25 days until all 7.4 million claimants have received the transfer. We should therefore be finished by the end of the first week of October.”

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

After a few hours of early morning fog in the south and southeast, the sun will shine in most of Austria, the country’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

In the course of the afternoon, however, spring clouds will form starting in the mountainous areas and with them some rain showers and thunderstorms, especially near the main ridge of the Alps and north of it. These will slowly spread throughout most of the country.

From 11C to 18 C in the morning, temperatures will rise during the day to 21C to almost 30C, the warmest in the south and southeast.

