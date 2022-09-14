For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Authorities are having trouble with the increasing number of asylum seekers, end of 'cold progression' in taxes, €500 bonus updates and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 14 September 2022 09:18 CEST
In the Vienna zoo, cheetahs (pictured above) are getting a new, more modern space. (Photo by Michael Aleo on Unsplash)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Groups linked to Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) to pay back pandemic aid money, government launches new energy-saving campaign and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 13 September 2022 08:30 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments