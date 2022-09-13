Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Tyrolean ÖVP organisation must pay back €816,000 in pandemic aid

The federal government has stated that several “sub-associated” groups of the Tyrolean “Young Farmers” association will have to repay more than € 816,000 in pandemic aid, broadcaster ORF reported citing vice-chancellor Werner Kogler (Green).

The groups received the pandemic aid from a fund destined for social and non-profit organisations. However, Kogler said that these groups were actually ÖVP-related organisations. Since party groups were to be excluded from this particular Covid-aid, they will now have to repay the sum.

The payments were looked into after a request by the opposition party NEOS.

Federal government announces energy-saving campaign

Austria’s federal government launched its “Mission 11” campaign to help the country’s residents reduce energy consumption by eleven percent, as The Local reported on Monday.

“Today we are launching Mission 11 and we hope that as many people as possible will join us”, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said in a press conference. She added that “small changes in our behaviour” could help the country save energy amid the global energy crisis.

The government announced several tips to keep houses warmer, save energy, and improve efficiency.

Graz activates the first “early warning” stage for energy

With immediate effect, the Mayor of Graz, Elke Kahr (KPÖ), activated the first stage of the three-stage plan to save energy on Monday.

In this early warning stage, measures will be taken that will bring about actual energy savings but will also contribute to raising awareness among the population of Graz, the City of Graz said on Monday. The plans were worked on over the summer.

The measures include restricting the illumination of public buildings, reducing the lighting time of Christmas lights, saving energy in public buildings, decreasing in temperatures of indoor swimming pools and others.

Weather

High air pressure will initially ensure very sunny weather in almost all parts of the country on Tuesday, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

From noon, however, the first denser clouds will reach the eastern Alps from the northwest. Still, the probability of rain showers remains low for the time being, it said.

The wind near the ground will often be weak, blowing from inconsistent directions. Low temperatures in the morning are between 6C to 14C, highs during the day 22C to 28C, with the highest values in the west and south.

