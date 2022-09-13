Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Groups linked to Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) to pay back pandemic aid money, government launches new energy-saving campaign and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 13 September 2022 08:30 CEST
Christmas lights will be affected by Graz's new energy-saving plans. (Photo by Marina Khrapova on Unsplash)

Tyrolean ÖVP organisation must pay back €816,000 in pandemic aid

The federal government has stated that several “sub-associated” groups of the Tyrolean “Young Farmers” association will have to repay more than € 816,000 in pandemic aid, broadcaster ORF reported citing vice-chancellor Werner Kogler (Green).

The groups received the pandemic aid from a fund destined for social and non-profit organisations. However, Kogler said that these groups were actually ÖVP-related organisations. Since party groups were to be excluded from this particular Covid-aid, they will now have to repay the sum.

The payments were looked into after a request by the opposition party NEOS.

Federal government announces energy-saving campaign

Austria’s federal government launched its “Mission 11” campaign to help the country’s residents reduce energy consumption by eleven percent, as The Local reported on Monday.

“Today we are launching Mission 11 and we hope that as many people as possible will join us”, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said in a press conference. She added that “small changes in our behaviour” could help the country save energy amid the global energy crisis.

The government announced several tips to keep houses warmer, save energy, and improve efficiency.

Graz activates the first “early warning” stage for energy

With immediate effect, the Mayor of Graz, Elke Kahr (KPÖ), activated the first stage of the three-stage plan to save energy on Monday.

In this early warning stage, measures will be taken that will bring about actual energy savings but will also contribute to raising awareness among the population of Graz, the City of Graz said on Monday. The plans were worked on over the summer.

The measures include restricting the illumination of public buildings, reducing the lighting time of Christmas lights, saving energy in public buildings, decreasing in temperatures of indoor swimming pools and others.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

High air pressure will initially ensure very sunny weather in almost all parts of the country on Tuesday, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

From noon, however, the first denser clouds will reach the eastern Alps from the northwest. Still, the probability of rain showers remains low for the time being, it said.

The wind near the ground will often be weak, blowing from inconsistent directions. Low temperatures in the morning are between 6C to 14C, highs during the day 22C to 28C, with the highest values in the west and south.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Controversy about subsidies, political crisis in ÖVP, school's back with few Covid rules and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 12 September 2022 08:55 CEST
Vice-chancellor opposes further subsidies for heating

Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) opposes Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s (ÖVP) wishes for further relief on heating costs, the newspaper Kurier reported.

He would be “very cautious” about further aid, he said in an ATV interview aired Saturday evening: “It will not be possible for every kilowatt hour of electricity or gas to be subsidised in a way as if the crisis did not exist.”

Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) has already taken a similar line. However, Kogler goes one step further and calls on the federal states to provide further energy assistance: “We are gladly prepared to support the federal states. But we can’t do everything centrally from some ministry in the federal government for every household from Bregenz to Eisenstadt.”

UN approves Austria’s Volker Türk as new human rights chief

The United Nations approved Austrian diplomat Volker Turk as its new high commissioner for human rights, replacing former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet in the sensitive, high-profile post, AFP reported.

The 57-year-old envoy had spent most of his career within the UN system, focusing on refugees. He worked closely with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres when the latter headed the global body’s refugee agency.

Turk will have his work cut out: Bachelet published a long-awaited report on rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region just minutes before the end of her term, leaving the tricky follow-up job to her successor.

ÖVP General Secretary resigns

ÖVP Secretary General Laura Sachslehner has resigned.

She said she could no longer support the ÖVP’s current course on asylum issues, according to a personal statement she released on Saturday. The ÖVP-Green coalition had agreed that asylum seekers were also entitled to the €500 climate bonus payments that every resident in Austria will receive this year.

She said: even if you are in a coalition with the Greens – if an asylum seeker should get the same amount as Austrians who work daily and pay their taxes, “then this is no longer my world.”

For the opposition party SPÖ, Sachslehner’s resignation is “also an expression of the chaos in the Turkish-Green federal government and the ÖVP”, said SPÖ federal manager Christian Deutsch in a statement.

School starts in the Western states

One week after their colleagues in the East, the approximately 640,000 children and young people in Upper Austria, Salzburg, Tyrol, Vorarlberg, Styria and Carinthia also start the new school year today.

As in Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland, the Covid rules are roughly the same as those that ended the previous school year.

Although there is no general obligation to test and mask, directors can order antigen tests or masks for up to two weeks in case of infections or even longer with the approval of the education directorate.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In the west and south, it will become increasingly sunny today, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

The north and east of the country will remain under a weak low-pressure influence for the time being, which will cause some rain showers to pass through again during the day and the sunshine to be interrupted at times.

The daily high temperature is 18C to 25C.

