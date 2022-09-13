For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Groups linked to Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) to pay back pandemic aid money, government launches new energy-saving campaign and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 13 September 2022 08:30 CEST
Christmas lights will be affected by Graz's new energy-saving plans. (Photo by Marina Khrapova on Unsplash)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Controversy about subsidies, political crisis in ÖVP, school's back with few Covid rules and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 12 September 2022 08:55 CEST
