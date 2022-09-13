Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

COVID-19 VACCINES

EXPLAINED: How to get the new adapted Covid-19 vaccine in Austria

The new adapted Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in Austria. Here's everything you need to know about what it is and how to get it.

Published: 13 September 2022 10:58 CEST
EXPLAINED: How to get the new adapted Covid-19 vaccine in Austria
The new adapted Covid-19 vaccine will be available in Austria from Friday. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

What is the new vaccine?

The latest delivery by BioNTech/Pfizer is an adapted Covid-19 vaccine that has been designed to offer better protection against the Omicron variant of the virus.

It is a bivalent vaccine, which means half of it is directed towards the original strain of Covid-19, and the other half is directed at BA.4 and BA.5 (the current dominant strains of Omicron).

READ MORE: Austria recommends 4th Covid vaccine dose for everyone over 12

The roll-out of the new vaccine will be used for booster shots (third and fourth dose), not initial vaccinations.

There are currently 775,000 doses of the adapted vaccine in Austria, with more deliveries coming soon. Moderna has also developed a bivalent Covid-19 vaccine, which is expected to be delivered to Austria in the next few weeks.

The adapted vaccine has full approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

When is it available?

The new vaccine will be automatically used for all booster shots in Austria from Friday September 16th.

However, a spokesman for Federal Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) told Der Standard that anyone receiving a booster next week should double check that they are getting the new adapted vaccine.

The spokesperson specifically said it could take a few days for the new process to be rolled out at small vaccination centres or in rural areas.

FOR MEMBERS: Reader question: Which Austrian states will allow Covid-infected teachers in classrooms?

Who should get it?

The adapted Covid-19 vaccine will be available for everyone, from high risk groups to healthy young people. There is no prioritisation for this roll-out.

For some people though, receiving the adapted vaccine will actually be their first booster (third shot) after they missed the third dose due to infection and then waiting for the new vaccine.

How to make an appointment

In Vienna, anyone can book a vaccination appointment online at impfservice.wien or by calling 1450. The website even has a vaccine calculator tool to find out the best time to get the next shot.

Nationally, information about making a vaccination appointment can be found at info.gesundheitsministerium.gv.at. The portal then redirects to individual state healthcare websites with details about vaccination locations.

Alternatively, you can contact your doctor (Hausarzt) to find out more about making an appointment.

READ ALSO: From inflation to Covid: What to expect from Austria’s winter season

Is it worth getting the fourth dose?

The National Vaccination Committee (NIG) has advised everyone over the age of 12 to get a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, six months after the third dose.

Herwig Kollaritsch, Infectiologist and member of the NIG, recently told Der Standard that the fourth dose – known as the fourth stitch in Austria – is highly recommended because many people received the third dose more than nine months ago.

However, Kollaritsch did say: “In order to prevent severe courses, young people would not necessarily need the fourth vaccination.”

There are also uncertainties surrounding when someone should get the fourth dose after being infected with the virus. Although many virologists recommend getting the booster as soon as possible.

Anyone with questions about the Covid-19 vaccination can call the Coronavirus Infoline on 0800 555 621. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Find out more about Covid-19 and the vaccine at gesundheit.gv.at.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Austria to start administering new adapted Covid vaccines

The coronavirus vaccines adapted to the omicron variants should be available from the end of next week, Austria's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Published: 6 September 2022 15:43 CEST
Austria to start administering new adapted Covid vaccines

Austria’s Health Ministry confirmed the new coronavirus vaccines adapted to omicron variants are on their way to the country and should be ready to be administered by the end of next week.

The vaccines are expected to arrive in the country by September 9th and should then be distributed to vaccination centres across the federal states. The new option is a so-called bivalent vaccine, in other words, a vaccine that works by stimulating an immune response against two different variants.

In this case the Wuhan variant and the BA.1 variant. They should increase neutralising antibodies by a factor of 1.5.

READ ALSO: Austria announces new Covid-19 vaccination campaign

With the first delivery, about 750,000 vaccine doses of the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine and about 290,000 doses of the adapted Moderna vaccine will reach Austria. They should be used as booster vaccinations or a fourth shot. The original ones will still be used to complete basic immunisation (in Austria, that means three doses).

Government looking to ‘pass on’ unused vaccines

There is no risk of vaccine shortages in the European Union, Austria’s Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said.

On the contrary: “Everyone currently has too many vaccines”, the minister added.

Austria currently has about 17 million doses in stock, and there are 6.8 million partially vaccinated people. The minister wants to make it easier to “pass on” vaccines that are not needed, he said.

READ ALSO: Austria recommends 4th Covid vaccine dose for everyone over 12

“The passing on of doses is strictly regulated in the contracts. I am trying very hard to keep the global south in mind as well”, Rauch stated.

Covid stats in Austria

On Tuesday, Austria recorded 4,247 new corona infections in the past 24 hours, slightly more than the average of the last seven days (4,063).

The total number of active confirmed infections decreased by 2,818 compared to Monday, reported by the Ministry of the Interior and Ministry of Health.

The number of hospital patients with corona also fell slightly to 939. Fifty-four people were being cared for in intensive care units (nine fewer than on Monday and 15 fewer than the week before).

READ ALSO: LATEST: The Covid rules across Austria

The seven-day incidence is now 315 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. These infections were detected with the help of 133,696 PCR and antigen rapid tests, of which 101,873 were PCR tests.

Since Monday, there have been 13 more deaths. On a seven-day average, 6.9 people died every day. There were 48 deaths in total last week and 19,455 since the pandemic outbreak.

SHOW COMMENTS