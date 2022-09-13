For members
EXPLAINED: How to get the new adapted Covid-19 vaccine in Austria
The new adapted Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in Austria. Here's everything you need to know about what it is and how to get it.
Published: 13 September 2022 10:58 CEST
The new adapted Covid-19 vaccine will be available in Austria from Friday. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)
Austria to start administering new adapted Covid vaccines
The coronavirus vaccines adapted to the omicron variants should be available from the end of next week, Austria's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
Published: 6 September 2022 15:43 CEST
