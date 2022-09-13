Read news from:
Austrian arms lobbyist convicted of money laundering

A Vienna court on Monday found an Austrian arms lobbyist guilty of money laundering related to European defence giant EADS, now renamed Airbus.

Published: 13 September 2022 10:42 CEST
Count Alfons Mensdorff-Pouilly (L) gets some media interest as he waits at the courtroom for his trial on December 12, 2012 in Vienna. (Photo by DIETER NAGL / AFP)

Alfons Mensdorff-Pouilly received a six-month suspended prison sentence and was ordered to pay 50,000 euros ($50,600), deemed to have been “ill-gotten gains”, a spokesman of the Vienna regional court told AFP.

Both sides can still appeal the verdict. Mensdorff-Pouilly has denied the charge.

According to the indictment, Mensdorff-Pouilly is said to have moved assets for a former division manager of Eurofighter manufacturer EADS, which became the Airbus Group in 2014.

This manager allegedly transferred millions of euros from 2005 by means of fake contracts mostly to a slush fund.

In a separate case, Mensdorff-Pouilly was acquitted of money laundering in 2013 but given a two-month suspended prison sentence for the lesser crime of falsifying evidence.

In that case, Mensdorff-Pouilly, a colourful count, had been accused of greasing the palms to win arms contracts as British defence giant BAE Systems’ alleged central and eastern Europe fixer.

The prosecution’s case was weakened by the fact that BAE executives were not obliged to testify after the firm’s controversial $450-million settlement with US and British authorities to settle this and other cases in 2010.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a major prestige product for the European defence industry, with hundreds of aircraft delivered to Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain, as well as to Austria and Saudi Arabia.

The four founding nations in the consortium — Germany, Spain, Britain and Italy — all use the planes in their own air forces. Other contracts have been signed with Oman and Kuwait.

In 2020, under a settlement struck by Airbus with French, British and American courts, the company agreed to pay 3.6 billion euros in fines to settle corruption probes into some of its aircraft sales.

Austrian police warn public about new ‘WhatsApp scam’

People in Austria have been targeted by scammers on messaging services such as WhatsApp. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 7 September 2022 14:16 CEST
Austrian police have warned the public about a scam that is sweeping through the country: criminals pretend to be family members or friends of the victims and try to scam them out of thousands of euros.

The new scam has been detected throughout Austria in the last few weeks, police said. The fraudsters send the victim a message via WhatsApp or other messenger services pretending to be a relative or a friend and saying they have a new mobile phone number.

READ ALSO: Austrian police warn public about new ‘fake cops’ scam

They often start with a greeting such as “Hello, Mom”, suggesting that the person contacting is the victim’s child. The person targeted then reacts as they usually would to a message sent by a family member and the written conversations continue.

The scammers make up excuses for the new phone number (usually saying there was a problem with their previous device) and tell stories to avoid a phone call (such as saying that the new device needs to be “set up” before calls).

Money requests

The criminals then tell the victim that they cannot make bank transfers due to the change in phone devices and ask for help in doing an “urgent transfer”. They will then say they can pay back the victim/relative in a matter of days once their internet banking is set up on the new phone.

“The amounts demanded range between €2,500 to €4,600 currently”, the police said.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What to do if you experience online abuse in Austria

What makes the con particularly tricky is that the scammers can find pictures of the family members they are impersonating online. So, the victim receives a message “Hello, Mom, this is my new phone number” from a WhatsApp number with their son’s photo, for example.

How do I avoid falling for this (and other) scams?

The Austrian police reiterated that you should never transfer sums of money without cross-checking. “Try to reach the person concerned in person”, they said.

“Contact the person concerned by calling him or her back at the telephone number you normally use”, the police added.

READ ALSO: Austrian police warn residents of fake DHL text message scam

Additionally, the authorities recommend that people do not use the voice call function of the messenger service to contact criminals by phone and do not, under any circumstances, pay any money. “Consider whether the transfer is at all plausible for the person concerned (reason for payment, amount etc.)”, they said.

Finally, do not disclose any access data or your bank details. Report the sender of the messages to the corresponding messenger service and block the phone number.

“If damage has already occurred, file a complaint at the nearest police station”, the Austrian authorities said.

