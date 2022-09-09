Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Hofburg palace

If you haven’t visited yet, the palace, which hosts the president of Austria, is one of Vienna’s best tourist attractions. For more than 600 years, it was the home of the Habsburg imperial family and inside holds attractions, including the beautiful national library.

It’s a place that could take you a couple of days to explore properly, so choose a focus (the library is beautiful, the Sisi museum is fascinating and the imperial apartments are also fun to visit) and head out there.

Vienna Coffee Festival 2022

Vienna is known for its cafes and is a great place to enjoy some hot (or ice, we’re not judging) coffee. This weekend, the Vienna Coffee Festival is taking place at the Marx Halle with tastings, workshops and events for the coffee enthusiasts out there.

The focus is on important topics such as sustainability, new developments and quality awareness. The festival runs from 8 to 11 September 2022 and starts at 10 am.

Confiserie Zum Süßen Eck

With more than 100 years of tradition in Vienna, the Confiserie Zum Süßen Eck is one of the best places to eat sweets in the capital, particularly Dutch specialities.

There are literally hundreds of varieties of food, from liquorice and chilli pepper chocolate, as well as vegan sweets.

Brazilian music party

There are not that many Brazilian events in Vienna, but when it’s the country’s independence celebrations, things pick up in the Austrian capital. This Saturday, hostel Jo&Joe (located in the same building as IKEA Westbahnhof) is hosting a free Brazilian music party starting at 4 pm.

Jedlerseer Kirtag

The traditional Jedlersee Kirtag is celebrating its 150th edition this weekend, from September 9th to 11th.

Around the Lorettoplatz and at the beginning of the Festwiese near the parish church Jedlesee / Maria Loretto, in the 21st district, a lot of market stalls with all kinds of goods and gastronomy are waiting for you. There is also entertainment for children and live music.

