VIENNA
Five things to do in Vienna this weekend
Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. So, if you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a Brazilian party, here are some ideas.
Published: 9 September 2022 15:25 CEST
HEALTH
EXPLAINED: How to register for the monkeypox vaccine in Vienna
Austria's capital city Vienna has begun registration appointments for those who want to get a monkeypox vaccine. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 9 September 2022 13:44 CEST
