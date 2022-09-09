Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

VIENNA

Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. So, if you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a Brazilian party, here are some ideas.

Published: 9 September 2022 15:25 CEST
Five things to do in Vienna this weekend
Vienna's Hofburg palace (Photo by Peter Oertel on Unsplash)

Hofburg palace

If you haven’t visited yet, the palace, which hosts the president of Austria, is one of Vienna’s best tourist attractions. For more than 600 years, it was the home of the Habsburg imperial family and inside holds attractions, including the beautiful national library.

It’s a place that could take you a couple of days to explore properly, so choose a focus (the library is beautiful, the Sisi museum is fascinating and the imperial apartments are also fun to visit) and head out there.

You can find more information here.

Vienna Coffee Festival 2022

Vienna is known for its cafes and is a great place to enjoy some hot (or ice, we’re not judging) coffee. This weekend, the Vienna Coffee Festival is taking place at the Marx Halle with tastings, workshops and events for the coffee enthusiasts out there.

The focus is on important topics such as sustainability, new developments and quality awareness. The festival runs from 8 to 11 September 2022 and starts at 10 am.

You can find more information here.

Confiserie Zum Süßen Eck

With more than 100 years of tradition in Vienna, the Confiserie Zum Süßen Eck is one of the best places to eat sweets in the capital, particularly Dutch specialities.

There are literally hundreds of varieties of food, from liquorice and chilli pepper chocolate, as well as vegan sweets.

You can find more information here.

Brazilian music party

There are not that many Brazilian events in Vienna, but when it’s the country’s independence celebrations, things pick up in the Austrian capital. This Saturday, hostel Jo&Joe (located in the same building as IKEA Westbahnhof) is hosting a free Brazilian music party starting at 4 pm.

You can find more information here.

Jedlerseer Kirtag

The traditional Jedlersee Kirtag is celebrating its 150th edition this weekend, from September 9th to 11th.

Around the Lorettoplatz and at the beginning of the Festwiese near the parish church Jedlesee / Maria Loretto, in the 21st district, a lot of market stalls with all kinds of goods and gastronomy are waiting for you. There is also entertainment for children and live music.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

EXPLAINED: How to register for the monkeypox vaccine in Vienna

Austria's capital city Vienna has begun registration appointments for those who want to get a monkeypox vaccine. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 9 September 2022 13:44 CEST
EXPLAINED: How to register for the monkeypox vaccine in Vienna

As of September 9th, people can make reservations for monkeypox vaccination in Vienna, authorities announced. It is possible to register for the vaccine using the health service line by calling 1450 or via the Impfservice website.

The City of Vienna has said the pre-registration is needed because all planning will be done through a central system due to a shortage of vaccines.

“Please understand that due to the vaccine shortage, we cannot offer preventive monkeypox vaccination to everyone interested. We can use the reservation platform to quickly allocate available appointments and contact interested parties as soon as there are more vaccines”, the authorities said.

After the registration, people will be contacted to book appointments on September 14th. The first available date will be September 19th.

READ ALSO: Monkeypox in Austria: What causes it and is it serious?

Who should be vaccinated against monkeypox?

Vaccination of the general population is currently not recommended.

Preventive vaccination is only offered to health care workers with a very high risk of exposure to people with monkeypox (designated monkeypox departments/outpatient clinics/offices) and persons with individual risk behaviour (persons with frequently changing sexual contacts), the City of Vienna said.

The health authorities in Vienna also have a specific information sheet in English with more information on the disease.

Monkeypox is a notifiable disease caused by a virus closely related to the smallpox virus and which can cause a condition similar to smallpox but rarely deadly. People with immunodeficiencies, pregnant women and children are at risk of more severe symptoms.

The virus spreads from person to person through contact with infectious skin lesions, via air droplets through speaking, coughing, sneezing, or other body fluids, and when having prolonged and close physical contact, e.g. through sexual intercourse.

READ ALSO: Austria recommends 4th Covid vaccine dose for everyone over 12

Usually, the first symptoms show up 5 to 14 days (at the latest, 21 days) after exposure. These include fever, general exhaustion, headaches, muscle and body aches, gastrointestinal problems and frequently painfully swollen lymph nodes.

“If you have symptoms and have had contact with someone with monkeypox, you must self-isolate at once and call 1450. If you have a confirmed monkeypox infection, you need to stay in self-isolation until the last crust has fallen off”, the Austrian authorities added.

SHOW COMMENTS