ENERGY

Reader question: Will I benefit from Austria’s electricity price cap for my second home?

Austrian residences will benefit from a price brake as the government seeks to contain rising prices. But will it be in place for second homes as well?

Published: 8 September 2022 13:59 CEST
Reader question: Will I benefit from Austria's electricity price cap for my second home?
Have a second home in Austria? Here's what you need to know about the electricity price cap. (Photo by Sarah Mutter on Unsplash)

Austria has announced a price cap on electricity, which will last until June 30th 2024, benefiting every household in the country, according to Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP).

The price of electricity will be subsidised up to a consumption of 2,900-kilowatt hours, the government said. Until that limit, it will cost only ten cents per kilowatt hour – the energy price from before the current energy crisis.

Above that consumption limit, people will have to pay market prices for what they consume.

At the same time, lower-income households, as well as those with more than three persons, will be able to apply for further assistance.

READ ALSO: How could Austria’s new electricity price brake benefit you?

Those who are exempt from the broadcasting fees (GIS), meaning they are lower-income, will receive an additional subsidy of up to €200. Additionally, households with more than three persons can apply for further relief, Nehammer said, without giving further details.

The government says these measures were to ensure that the subsidies would “secure people’s basic electricity needs”.

But what about people with second homes?

One question that arose after the announcement of the price cap and the further measures destined to help people of low income was whether those at the other end of the spectrum, particularly those with a house and a holiday home in Austria, would benefit as well.

It’s a generous system which will cost up to €4 billion to public coffers, and the Finance Ministry has said that they prefer the measures to reach everyone as quickly as possible rather than they take too long but be targeted.

So, everyone who uses electricity will get the subsidy, whether they draw it for their primary residence, their second home, their holiday or no residence at all (i.e. businesses).

READ ALSO: When will Austria make the €500 anti-inflation payment and how do I get it?

For example, if you own an apartment in Vienna and a holiday home in Salzburg, you can have your electricity consumption subsidised twice. If you live in the UK and have a home in Tyrol, your holiday home will still benefit from the subsidy.

According to Statistics Austria, there are 1.2 million second homes in Austria.

There is also no distinction in income or number of people in a household for the subsidy – the only differences are the “extra” assistance for lower-income or homes with more than three people.

ENERGY

How could Austria’s new electricity price brake benefit you?

Austria has confirmed a new electricity price limit to try and contain rising costs in the country. Here's what you should know about it.

Published: 7 September 2022 14:14 CEST
How could Austria's new electricity price brake benefit you?

How much will I pay for electricity?

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Why did Wien Energie ask for €6 billion from the Austrian government?

This way, the government hopes to help cushion rising costs but still incentivise people to decrease their consumption.

How high will the savings be?

The Austrian government estimates that the measure will help Austrian homes save from €400 to €800 on energy bills a year. The Finance Ministry added that the average household’s savings would be €500.

Will it be the same for everyone?

Yes and no. The price cap will work the same for everyone, yes, but lower-income households, as well as those with more than three persons, will be able to apply for further assistance.

READ ALSO: Energy crisis pushes nuclear comeback in Europe

Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) told the press during the event that the subsidies were intended to secure people’s basic electricity needs.

How much is this costing the government?

The subsidy will cost public coffers. Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) said the costs would amount to €3 billion to €4 billion.

READ ALSO: Energy crisis: What to do in case of a power outage in Austria

Measures to cushion high inflation

Austria is seeing high inflation rates, with prices soaring to a 50-year high.

In particular, high energy prices bring more uncertainty to residents of the alpine country.

The federal government has taken some measures announced as part of relief packages with one-off payments and changes in the tax system.

READ ALSO: When will Austria make the €500 anti-inflation payment and how do I get it?

One of the main payouts is the “anti-inflation” payment to be paid together with a “climate bonus” sum to all adults in Austria, totalling €500 already this month.

Still, as consumer prices are expected to continue rising in the coming months, the government stated it is “already working intensively on the possibility of further mitigating measures”.

BACKGROUND: EXPLAINED: What we know about Austria’s planned electricity price cap

