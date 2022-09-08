For members
Reader question: Will I benefit from Austria’s electricity price cap for my second home?
Austrian residences will benefit from a price brake as the government seeks to contain rising prices. But will it be in place for second homes as well?
Published: 8 September 2022 13:59 CEST
Have a second home in Austria? Here's what you need to know about the electricity price cap. (Photo by Sarah Mutter on Unsplash)
How could Austria’s new electricity price brake benefit you?
Austria has confirmed a new electricity price limit to try and contain rising costs in the country. Here's what you should know about it.
Published: 7 September 2022 14:14 CEST
