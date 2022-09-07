Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Austrian police warn public about new ‘WhatsApp scam’

People in Austria have been targeted by scammers on messaging services such as WhatsApp. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 7 September 2022 14:16 CEST
whatsapp phone messaging
There is a new scam going on in Austria, police warns. (Photo by Adem AY on Unsplash)

Austrian police have warned the public about a scam that is sweeping through the country: criminals pretend to be family members or friends of the victims and try to scam them out of thousands of euros.

The new scam has been detected throughout Austria in the last few weeks, police said. The fraudsters send the victim a message via WhatsApp or other messenger services pretending to be a relative or a friend and saying they have a new mobile phone number.

READ ALSO: Austrian police warn public about new ‘fake cops’ scam

They often start with a greeting such as “Hello, Mom”, suggesting that the person contacting is the victim’s child. The person targeted then reacts as they usually would to a message sent by a family member and the written conversations continue.

The scammers make up excuses for the new phone number (usually saying there was a problem with their previous device) and tell stories to avoid a phone call (such as saying that the new device needs to be “set up” before calls).

Money requests

The criminals then tell the victim that they cannot make bank transfers due to the change in phone devices and ask for help in doing an “urgent transfer”. They will then say they can pay back the victim/relative in a matter of days once their internet banking is set up on the new phone.

“The amounts demanded range between €2,500 to €4,600 currently”, the police said.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What to do if you experience online abuse in Austria

What makes the con particularly tricky is that the scammers can find pictures of the family members they are impersonating online. So, the victim receives a message “Hello, Mom, this is my new phone number” from a WhatsApp number with their son’s photo, for example.

How do I avoid falling for this (and other) scams?

The Austrian police reiterated that you should never transfer sums of money without cross-checking. “Try to reach the person concerned in person”, they said.

“Contact the person concerned by calling him or her back at the telephone number you normally use”, the police added.

READ ALSO: Austrian police warn residents of fake DHL text message scam

Additionally, the authorities recommend that people do not use the voice call function of the messenger service to contact criminals by phone and do not, under any circumstances, pay any money. “Consider whether the transfer is at all plausible for the person concerned (reason for payment, amount etc.)”, they said.

Finally, do not disclose any access data or your bank details. Report the sender of the messages to the corresponding messenger service and block the phone number.

“If damage has already occurred, file a complaint at the nearest police station”, the Austrian authorities said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

EXPLAINED: What to do if you experience online abuse in Austria

Following the suicide of an Austrian doctor who received threats from Covid-19 anti-vaccination activists, the government has now launched a new campaign to help victims of online abuse.

Published: 9 August 2022 15:16 CEST
EXPLAINED: What to do if you experience online abuse in Austria

The Austrian medical community was left in shock in July when Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, a local doctor in Seewalchen am Attersee in Upper Austria, took her own life following months of online abuse.

Kellermayr, 36, had been targeted by anti-vaccination activists and Covid-19 conspiracy theorists for her out-spoken support of vaccines, and the abuse even included death threats. 

Her death prompted candlelight vigils and demonstrations in Vienna and the tragic story was picked up by news outlets around the world.

READ MORE: How Austria’s attempt to make vaccines mandatory changed the country

This led to calls for tighter laws against online bullying and the ability for perpetrators to be prosecuted in other EU countries – particularly as at least two of the people who are believed to have targeted Kellermayr are based in Germany, according to the Guardian.

The Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) has even called for the creation of a special public prosecutor’s office to deal with “hate-on-the-net”, but this has been rejected by prosecutors and other political parties, as reported by ORF.

Instead, the Federal Justice Department has launched a new information campaign, website and hotline to help people dealing with online abuse.

FOR MEMBERS: What happens if you get arrested in Austria?

What is in the new campaign?

Austria’s Justice Minister Alma Zadic (Greens) said they have launched the campaign to raise awareness about the issue and to inform victims about the support available.

Zadic said: “It is important to me that those affected know that they are not alone in this situation and that the judiciary supports them with free psychological and legal process support.”

“You don’t have to cope alone with the extraordinary burdens that criminal proceedings can entail, for example through confrontation with the perpetrators.”

READ ALSO: Austria in shock over doctor’s suicide following anti-vax abuse

Part of the support package is the new website Hilfe bei Gewalt (Help with Violence), which details how to access help from the authorities, as well as secure free legal advice and representation from a lawyer.

The website states the service is for victims of bullying and/or hate online, defamation, stalking, terrorism, incitement, sexual violence and robbery.

The service is designed to be anonymous with options to contact the Justice Department by phone or via a chat box. The website also lists contact details for regional support services in all provinces across Austria. 

The free (kostenlos) hotline for Hilfe bei Gewalt is 0800 112 112.

Useful links

Hilfe bei Gewalt

Austrian Federal Justice Department

SHOW COMMENTS