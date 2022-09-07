For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Corruption in the health care sector, teacher shortages and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 7 September 2022 08:56 CEST
AC Milan's Belgian forward Alexis Saelemaekers (C) scores past Salzburg's goalkeeper Philipp Koehn during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match FC Salzburg v AC Milan on September 6, 2022, in Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
City Audit looks into Wien Energie, pessimism and mistrust characterise the Austrian population, special sports day for kids in Vienna and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 6 September 2022 08:50 CEST
