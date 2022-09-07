Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Corruption in the health care sector, teacher shortages and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 7 September 2022 08:56 CEST
AC Milan's Belgian forward Alexis Saelemaekers (C) scores past Salzburg's goalkeeper Philipp Koehn during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match FC Salzburg v AC Milan on September 6, 2022, in Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Corruption in Austria’s health services highest in Europe

A new study by researchers at Imperial College London found that patients in Europe are being asked for bribes to secure payment – and the corruption rate is highest in Austria, The Economist reported.

The study used surveys carried out in 2013, 2017, and 2019 by the EU polling organisation Eurobarometer, asking thousands of people from 28 countries whether they were asked to “make unofficial payments or give valuable gifts” to secure treatment in the past year.

Austria had the highest bribery rate of any EU country in 2019 when more than one person in nine said they were pressured by health professionals.

READ ALSO: More pay and longer holidays: How Austria hopes to attract 75,000 new nurses

Austria to start administering new adapted Covid vaccines

As The Local reported on Tuesday, Austria’s Health Ministry confirmed the new coronavirus vaccines adapted to omicron variants are on their way to the country and should be ready to be administered by the end of next week.

The vaccines are expected to arrive in the country by September 9th and should then be distributed to vaccination centres across the federal states. The new option is a so-called bivalent vaccine, in other words, a vaccine that works by stimulating an immune response against two different variants.

In this case, the Wuhan variant and the BA.1 variant. They should increase neutralising antibodies by a factor of 1.5.

READ ALSO: Austria recommends 4th Covid vaccine dose for everyone over 12

Salzburg kicks off Champions League with a 1-1 against AC Milan

Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg held off AC Milan after a 1-1 game at home on Tuesday night – Swiss player Noah Okafor scored the Salzburg goal first, but Alexis Saelemaekers tied the game still in the first half.

After Chelsea lost against Dinamo Zagreb, the Austrian team is now more hopeful than ever to advance in the championship. Next Wednesday, Salzburg will meet the English squad in London, looking to repeat the surprising win of the Croats against the two-time UCL champions.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Who is Austria’s new football coach Ralf Rangnick?

Austria suffering from a teacher shortage

There is a teacher shortage in Austria, with 8,600 jobs advertised in 2022 and many still not filled for the start of the new school year, the daily newspaper Der Standard reported.

The Minister of Education Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) said that classes can still be held as usual, with teachers doing overtime and part-time employees’ hours increasing. This year, 2,400 jobs were advertised in Vienna, 1,400 in Lower Austria, 1,300 in paper Austria and 1,200 in Styria, the states with the highest number of openings for teachers.

The most difficult-to-fill positions are at secondary schools or class-leading teachers at elementary schools. It has also been hard to find people to teach German, English, Math, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science and Sports.

READ ALSO: ‘We need immigration’: Austrian minister insists foreign workers are the only solution

Screenshot from ZAMG

Weather

In low lying areas and valleys, Wednesday will start with shallow fog of varying persistence. Apart from that, the weather in the morning is mostly sunny and dry, Austria’s meteorological institute ZAMG says.

In the course of the afternoon, however, the probability of showers and thunderstorms will increase, especially in the mountainous and hilly regions as well as in southern Styria. It will probably only remain dry in the lowlands of the north and east.

Temperatures will be between 10C and 16C in the morning, reaching 23C to 29C during the day.

After the last remnants of fog have dissipated in Vienna, the sun will shine for a few hours. Harmless spring clouds or thin veil clouds in high layers do not disturb. The temperature in the morning is around 15C and during the day a maximum of 27C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

