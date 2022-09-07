For members
IMMIGRATION
REVEALED: Which Austrian states have the most foreign residents?
The number of international residents in Austria is growing, but where do they all live? We took a look at the data to find out more.
Published: 7 September 2022 09:33 CEST
Vienna is the most popular place for foreigners to live in Austria, but where else are they based? (Photo by Hrayr Movsisyan / Pexels)
AUSTRIA EXPLAINED
Why are Austrians so pessimistic right now and is there any reason to be positive?
Research has revealed that a large part of the Austrian population look to the near future with scepticism and pessimism. But why?
Published: 6 September 2022 12:25 CEST
