TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

City Audit looks into Wien Energie, pessimism and mistrust characterise the Austrian population, special sports day for kids in Vienna and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 6 September 2022 08:50 CEST
People gather on the shores of the Danube river, in Vienna during a hot sunny day. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER KLEIN

City Audit looking into Wien Energie’s finances

The Vienna City Audit Office is now auditing Wien Energie at the request of Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ), public broadcaster ORF reported.

They will examine to what extent Wien Energie’s trading activities on the energy exchange support the security of electricity supply to the city. It will primarily deal with business operations, risk management, reporting and the question of whether there have been speculative transactions.

The audit request came after Wien Energie’s financial troubles came to light after gas prices surged.

Pessimism and mistrust characterise the Austrian population

Research commissioned by the daily newspaper Der Standard showed that a large part of the Austrian population (47 percent of those eligible to vote) say they look forward to the near future with scepticism and pessimism.

Only 23 percent express optimism and confidence. Sixty-two percent expect the economic situation to worsen in the next twelve months.

Among the population, distrust prevails: Only four percent fully agree that people can usually be trusted. Another 37 percent mostly agree with the statement, while 38 percent, disagree that people can be trusted. Additionally, 15 percent said they do not trust most people at all.

Giant wooden chickens stolen in Carinthia

At Längsee (district of St. Veit an der Glan), the innkeepers who take part in the traditional Backhendlfest are missing several one-metre-high wooden chickens. They were stolen by unknown thieves, ORF said.

According to organiser Sepp Liesinger of the Backhendl Association, such chickens have been stolen from time to time in previous years. In the current case, however, it looks like a coordinated theft.

The three cockerels were stolen directly along the main road. The case was also reported to the police.

Servus Kinder is to take place on September 8th and 9th

On 8 and 9 September, the Servus Children’s Action Day will take place on Vienna’s Danube Island. Visitors can expect fun, games, and lots of sporting challenges with free admission.

Kids aged six to 13 will be able to play on nine different stations, from a climbing tower to an obstacle course and a slackboard. They will be supervised by trained personnel, including sports professionals like beach volleyball player Clemens Doppler and footballer Marc Janko.

You can read more about it and sign up for the free time slots here.

Weather

A weak high-pressure zone continues to bring mostly sunny weather to Austria. However, after the last remnants of fog have dissipated in the valleys and basins, some spring clouds will develop during the day, meteorologic institute ZAMG says.

In the mountains, at least a few thundery showers may develop. Otherwise, it will remain predominantly dry. The wind will be mostly light. In the afternoon, temperatures will be between 20C and 28C.

In Vienna, today is fairly sunny. However, a few spring clouds and high veil clouds will make themselves felt in the day. The wind is blowing weakly from east to southeast. In the afternoon, temperatures are around 25C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

