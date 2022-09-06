For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
City Audit looks into Wien Energie, pessimism and mistrust characterise the Austrian population, special sports day for kids in Vienna and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 6 September 2022 08:50 CEST
People gather on the shores of the Danube river, in Vienna during a hot sunny day. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER KLEIN
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Details on electricity price cap, school start in Eastern states and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 5 September 2022 09:26 CEST
