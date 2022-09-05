Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Details on electricity price cap, school start in Eastern states and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 5 September 2022 09:26 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Kids are ready to go back to school in Austria - this time, without mandatory masks. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

Austrian government agrees on electricity price cap

Austria’s federal government announced how the electricity price cap would work this year.

Every household will pay a lower electricity price for that share of electricity consumption which corresponds to 80 percent of the average consumption of an Austrian home in the previous year.

The limit is to be 2,900-kilowatt hours (kWh). Up to this level, only ten cents per kilowatt hour are to be charged – only for consumption above this level is the market price to be paid.

The government has earmarked a €2.5 billion budget for the measure, which should bring relief of some €500 per household in the year.

The regulation will apply equally to every household – with no distinction between, for example, a home with just one person or a family of five. Though this makes it less “socially accurate”, it allows the regulation to be put into place quicker.

After the government presents the draft regulation to a council of ministers, it still needs to be approved in parliament, where a decision is expected in October.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Why did Wien Energie ask for €6 billion from the Austrian government?

School is back in the east of Austria

Some 490,000 students in Burgenland, Vienna and Lower Austria are back to school this Monday. In the other states, kids still enjoy another week of vacation before returning to class.

For the first time since 2020, the children and young students will head to classes with almost no coronavirus restrictions. There is no mask mandate or mandatory testing to join the face to face (no more distance learning!) schooling. The Health and the Education Ministries have said schools will follow any broader rules and society. School closures like those of Austria in the early pandemic months were an absolute last resort.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Which Austrian states will allow Covid-infected teachers in classrooms?

Euro falls to a 20-year low against the US dollar

The euro sunk below $0.99 on Monday, a 20-year-low, following the announcement last week that Russia would cut off gas deliveries to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline.

The European currency has weakened against the dollar since the start of the year, hammered by economic turbulence and uncertainties sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

READ ALSO: Euro falls to a 20-year low against US dollar

Late summer weather this week

Next week the weather in Austria will once again be late summery, but also somewhat changeable. This was forecast by the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG). The highs for the next few days will sometimes reach just below the 30C mark.

On Monday, fog patches or low residual clouds will dry up by mid-morning. Afterwards, sunny weather will prevail temporarily before some spring clouds form in the afternoon. In the mountains, isolated and short-lived rain showers are possible, but it will remain dry in most regions.

In the morning, temperatures will range from 7C to 17C, in the afternoon, from 21C to 28C.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Wien Energie to continue dealing in futures, Lufthansa strike, right-wing extremism and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 2 September 2022 09:24 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Wien Energie doesn’t want to step away from future contracts

Despite the controversy over the week regarding Wien Energie, the state-run energy supplier for Vienna, and its financial troubles, the company is not looking to cut down on negotiating future contracts, CEO Michael Strebl told the daily Der Standard.

He said: “Two years of rolling contracts are part of Wien Energie’s strategy, which is aimed at securing prices and predictability in the best possible way”.

Wien Energie had to ask for state funds after security deposits necessary for trading energy went soaring last Friday, as The Local reported. The company received two €700 million loans from the City of Vienna before negotiating a €2 billion credit line with the Austrian federal government.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Why did Wien Energie ask for €6 billion from the Austrian government?

Four flights affected by the Lufthansa strike

The Lufthansa strike that will affect hundreds of flights in Germany will have little effect in Austria, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

The Friday pilot strike means that four Vienna – Frankfurt flights have been cancelled.

READ ALSO: Yes, train travel across Europe is far better than flying – even with kids

So far this year, 269 offences of right-wing extremism were recorded

In the first half of the year, 269 acts of right-wing extremism were recorded in Austria. This is less than in the same period of the previous year (342) but more than from January to June 2020 (253).

Most incidents with a right-wing extremist background occurred in Upper Austria, followed by Vienna, according to an answer to a question by the Ministry of the Interior to SPÖ member Sabine Schatz.

The majority of the perpetrators were male. Of the persons investigated, 153 were men, and 20 were women. Forty-seven acts took place on the internet.

READ ALSO: ‘We need immigration’: Austrian minister insists foreign workers are the only solution

If you are tech-savvy, skip Magenta’s new router offer

Magenta internet consumers in Austria wanting to keep some configuration and freedom at home should skip the company’s new “upgraded” modem.

The ‘WLAN6’ modem/router doesn’t offer a bridge mode, which doesn’t allow users to turn it into a pure modem device connected to their router of choice. So, for example, if you use a solution such as Google Nest WiFi for smart internet at home, it won’t work with the new modem router-combo.

Additionally, the WLAN6 configuration settings can only be accessed via a “My Magenta” app. Users are then forced to download the app, which has “rudimentary” configuration options, Der Standard said. Magenta says it is moving to the future by providing.

READ ALSO: Austria wary of cyber attacks after personal data of foreign residents leaked online

SHOW COMMENTS