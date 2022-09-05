Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austrian government agrees on electricity price cap

Austria’s federal government announced how the electricity price cap would work this year.

Every household will pay a lower electricity price for that share of electricity consumption which corresponds to 80 percent of the average consumption of an Austrian home in the previous year.

The limit is to be 2,900-kilowatt hours (kWh). Up to this level, only ten cents per kilowatt hour are to be charged – only for consumption above this level is the market price to be paid.

The government has earmarked a €2.5 billion budget for the measure, which should bring relief of some €500 per household in the year.

The regulation will apply equally to every household – with no distinction between, for example, a home with just one person or a family of five. Though this makes it less “socially accurate”, it allows the regulation to be put into place quicker.

After the government presents the draft regulation to a council of ministers, it still needs to be approved in parliament, where a decision is expected in October.

School is back in the east of Austria

Some 490,000 students in Burgenland, Vienna and Lower Austria are back to school this Monday. In the other states, kids still enjoy another week of vacation before returning to class.

For the first time since 2020, the children and young students will head to classes with almost no coronavirus restrictions. There is no mask mandate or mandatory testing to join the face to face (no more distance learning!) schooling. The Health and the Education Ministries have said schools will follow any broader rules and society. School closures like those of Austria in the early pandemic months were an absolute last resort.

Euro falls to a 20-year low against the US dollar

The euro sunk below $0.99 on Monday, a 20-year-low, following the announcement last week that Russia would cut off gas deliveries to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline.

The European currency has weakened against the dollar since the start of the year, hammered by economic turbulence and uncertainties sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Late summer weather this week

Next week the weather in Austria will once again be late summery, but also somewhat changeable. This was forecast by the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG). The highs for the next few days will sometimes reach just below the 30C mark.

On Monday, fog patches or low residual clouds will dry up by mid-morning. Afterwards, sunny weather will prevail temporarily before some spring clouds form in the afternoon. In the mountains, isolated and short-lived rain showers are possible, but it will remain dry in most regions.

In the morning, temperatures will range from 7C to 17C, in the afternoon, from 21C to 28C.