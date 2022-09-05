Read news from:
POLITICS

‘Iron weathercock’: Europe reacts to Liz Truss becoming new British PM

European leaders and political commentators on Monday reacted to Liz Truss being elected as new Conservative party leader and therefore succeeding Boris Johnson as UK prime minister, and there were plenty of Margaret Thatcher references.

Published: 5 September 2022 15:42 CEST
New Conservative Party leader and incoming prime minister Liz Truss waves as she leaves the Conservative Party Headquarters in central London having been announced the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest at an event in central London on September 5, 2022. - Truss is the UK's third female prime minister following Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher. The 47-year-old has consistently enjoyed overwhelming support over 42-year-old Sunak in polling of the estimated 200,000 Tory members who were eligible to vote. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP)

Truss was announced as the winner of the Conservative party leadership race on Monday afternoon, beating Rishi Sunak in a vote by party members.

Her victory, which means she becomes Britain’s next Prime Minister, was expected given her healthy lead in the polls.

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz was one of the first leaders to react.

Scholz on Monday congratulated Truss on her victory and offered a stock response on how he sees cooperation between the UK and Germany.

“I am looking forward to our cooperation in these challenging times. The UK and Germany will continue to work closely together — as partners and friends,” Scholz said on Twitter.

European leaders hoping for more constructive post-Brexit relations with the UK will be wary of Truss as prime minister given she has frequently raised tensions with Brussels by demanding parts of the Brexit deal be renegotiated and threatened to provoke a trade war between the EU and the UK by triggering Article 16 of the Withdrawal Agreement.

The President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen was therefore understandably prudent in her response to the news. 

“Congratulations Liz Truss. The EU and the UK are partners. We face many challenges together, from climate change to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. I look forward to a constructive relationship, in full respect of our agreements,” said Von der Leyen.

At the time of publication, French leader Emmanuel Macron was yet to respond but he’d be forgiven for being wary of working with a Truss – a staunch supporter of Brexit despite voting to against leaving the EU in the 2016 referendum.

Macron recently played down comments from Truss, who had refused to say if the French leader was a “friend or foe” during a campaign event. He said the UK were friends “whoever its leaders were”.

Alexandre Holroyd, the French MP who represents French citizens living in the UK, also appeared to have those comments in mind when he tweeted: “After intemperate campaign declarations, it is time for responsibilities, especially the one of strengthening the friendship – historical and current – that unites our two countries and that is essential to our mutual security and prosperity.”

Media commentators across Europe have been making comparisons between Truss and former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

But instead of calling her the new “Iron Lady” (Dame de fer) French newspaper Les Echos referred to Truss as the Giroutte de Fer – in other words an “Iron Weathercock”, a reference to criticism that the new PM has changed her stance on issues to suit her quest for power. She was once a member of the Liberal Democrats party before switching to the Conservatives.

Elsewhere in Europe there were more direct comparisons between Truss and Thatcher and references to huge job she has to get Britain through the current crisis, which some media blamed on her predecessor Boris Johnson.

Austria’s daily Kurier wrote “Like her role model Margaret Thatcher, the new Prime Minister preaches free market, less state and more patriotism.”

A story by Die Presse also mentioned that Truss was now facing her “big career goal”. It added that she would have to take action soon, especially regarding the energy crisis. 

The newspaper highlighted that Truss’ government would essentially be a continuation of the Johnson years and noted that she, like the former PM, is a “convinced Brexit supporter”.

Much commentary focused around the job Truss has following in the footsteps of Boris Johnson given the country is facing a critical cost of living crisis with inflation and energy bills rising steeply. Many economists say the crisis has been worsened by Britain’s exit from the EU, which was directed by Johnson’s government.

An article in Norway’s Aftenposten simply said “Liz Truss must clear up Boris Johnson’s mess”.

Spain’s leading newspaper El Pais said Truss will continue the populist strategy of Johnson.

She will “promise citizens a rose-tinted future, without clarifying how she intends to achieve it”, the paper said.

Italy’s newspapers focused on the fact she’s the UK’s third female prime minister probably because Italy is about to get its first.

Newspaper Corriere said Truss dresses like Thatcher and her speeches are “robotic”.

The headline in Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter read: “When Great Britain has big problems, a woman takes over” but the editorial by Katrine Marçal said “the expectations for Truss as a leader could scarcely be lower.”

Sweden’s Svenska Dagbladet headline pointed to the many problems facing the new Prime Minister. “Truss takes over: everything apart from Armageddon awaits”.

For members

POLITICS

Austrian presidential elections: Who are the seven candidates?

Austrians will have a large selection of candidates to be the next resident at the Hofburg presidential palace, with a record number of seven men running to be Austria's next head of state. But who are they?

Published: 1 September 2022 12:00 CEST
Austrian presidential elections: Who are the seven candidates?

Austria’s presidential election will take place on October 9th with seven candidates vying to take over at the Hofburg – the official residence of the country’s president.

That reflects the highest number of candidates ever to stand for the election.

All of them are men, all are white and all Austrians of course. The youngest is 35 years old, and the oldest is 78.

Besides the current president, Alexander Van der Bellen, six other men are also vying for the job: Walter Rosenkranz, supported by the right-wing party FPÖ, Dominik Wlazny, from the left-leaning Bierpartei, Michael Brunner, supported by the “neutral” MGF, Gerald Grosz, formerly FPÖ/BZÖ, and Tassilo Wallentin and Heinrich Staudinger, both not affiliated to any parties.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How does Austria’s presidential election work?

Who are the candidates?

Alexander Van der Bellen, 78 years old, is the current president of Austria and is running for reelection. He was a spokesman for the Austrian Green Party but paused his affiliation while acting as president.

Born in Vienna to an Austrian father and an Estonian mother, he spent most of his childhood studying economics in Tyrol.

Walter Rosenkranz, 60 years old, is affiliated with the right-wing FPÖ party and was a member of the National Council until 2019. He was that year sworn in as Volksanwalt (public prosecutor).

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Who are MFG – Austria’s vaccine-sceptic party?

Dominik Wlazny, 35 years old, is known by his artistic name Marco Pogo. Wlazny is an Austrian musician (and doctor) and founder and chairman of left-leaning Die Bierpartei (Austria’s Beer Party).

Michael Brunner, 61 years old, is affiliated with the “neutral” MGF party, made famous for its anti-vaccine stances during the pandemic. He holds a doctorate in law from the University of Vienna.

Gerald Grosz, 45 years old, is a political columnist and a former politician for the FPÖ and the BZÖ.

Tassilo Wallentin, 48 years old, is running independently. He is a lawyer who studied at the Univeristy of Salzburg and the United States.

Heinrich Staudinger, 69 years old, is an Austrian businessman running independently for his first elections.

What does the Austrian President do?

The Federal President is the head of state of the Austrian Republic. Their role is to represent the Austrian state and its democracy. They should provide moral support to the country and assist in integrating minorities into the political process. The president also sign bills into laws and swears in new ministers and chancellors.

In many ways, Austria’s president is compared to the role of the monarch in the UK and their political power is often viewed as symbolic.

For example, the president is not expected to intervene in the daily running of government but can make an appeal in certain situations.

A presidential mandate lasts for six years and they can only run for reelection once.

Can I vote in these elections?

Probably not. Some 18 percent of residents (or 1.4 million people) in Austria over the age of 16 do not have the right to vote because they are not citizens. The highest concentration of people who are not entitled to vote is in Vienna, Innsbruck and Salzburg.

In comparison, 20 years ago, Austria had just 580,000 people without the right to vote.

Only Austrian citizens aged 16 are allowed to vote in the presidential elections.

READ ALSO: Austrian presidential elections: Why 1.4 million people can’t vote

