ENERGY
EXPLAINED: What we know about Austria’s planned electricity price cap
The Austrian government on Sunday said they have agreed on an electricity price cap to halt rising energy prices. Here's what we know so far.
Published: 5 September 2022 11:38 CEST
Photo: Pixabay.
MONEY
EXPLAINED: What is the ‘Vollmacht Klimabonus 2022’ letter everyone in Austria is receiving?
As a part of the €500 climate bonus and anti-inflation payment, every person in Austria is receiving a letter to fill in certain information. What is that letter and what should you write?
Published: 31 August 2022 14:19 CEST
Updated: 4 September 2022 09:29 CEST
