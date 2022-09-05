Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

ENERGY

EXPLAINED: What we know about Austria’s planned electricity price cap

The Austrian government on Sunday said they have agreed on an electricity price cap to halt rising energy prices. Here's what we know so far.

Published: 5 September 2022 11:38 CEST
EXPLAINED: What we know about Austria's planned electricity price cap
Photo: Pixabay.

As energy prices soar in Austria, the government had already said it would work on instituting a price brake, as The Local reported.

Now, the first details of such a plan are emerging as Chancellor Karl Nehammer confirmed to Austrian media that the coalition has agreed on the general guidelines for a price cap.

“The electricity price cap is coming. We want to adopt it as early as Wednesday in the Council of Ministers so that we can get into implementation quickly”, Nehammer said.

READ ALSO: Where are energy prices going up (again) in Austria?

Energy Ministry Leonore Gewessler confirmed: “We are still working on final details, but nothing stands in the way of a decision by the Council of Ministers”.

After the council’s approval, the measure will be sent to parliament, where final approval is expected “as soon as possible” and “probably in October”, the report said.

What is the price cap?

Initial details leaked from government circles point to a price cap for the first 80 percent of the average consumption of a household. This measure would limit the impact of the rising costs while still providing incentives to save electricity.

READ ALSO: Vienna forced to dim street lighting and cancel some Christmas illuminations

The limit is to be 2,900 kilowatt hours (kWh), according to the government plans. Up to this level, only ten cents per kilowatt hour are to be charged – only for consumption above this level is the market price to be paid.

How much are households going to save?

The electricity price brake is expected to relieve a household annually by an average of around €500 per year, according to government calculations.

The regulation will apply equally to every household – with no distinction between, for example, a home with just one person or a family of five. Whilst not distinguishing between households might make is seem less fair it allows the regulation to be put into place quicker.

The opposition, however, has intensively criticised the measure. “That was the worst possible variant that the ÖVP and the Greens could have come up with. Support is not going where it is most urgently needed.”, the NEOS party said.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Why did Wien Energie ask for €6 billion from the Austrian government?

In the second stage, people exempt from the GIS fee (lower-income households) will receive additional assistance. A total of €2.5 billion is earmarked for the measures.

Measures to cushion high inflation

Austria is seeing high inflation rates, with prices soaring to a 50-year high.

In particular, high energy prices bring more uncertainty to residents of the alpine country.

The federal government has taken some measures announced as part of relief packages with one-off payments and changes in the tax system.

READ ALSO: Reader question: I recently moved to Austria, will I receive the ‘climate bonus’?

One of the main payouts is the “anti-inflation” payment to be paid together with a “climate bonus” sum to all adults in Austria, totalling €500 already this month.

Still, as consumer prices are expected to continue rising in the coming months, the government stated it is “already working intensively on the possibility of further mitigating measures”.

READ ALSO: Energy crisis: What to do in case of a power outage in Austria

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

MONEY

EXPLAINED: What is the ‘Vollmacht Klimabonus 2022’ letter everyone in Austria is receiving?

As a part of the €500 climate bonus and anti-inflation payment, every person in Austria is receiving a letter to fill in certain information. What is that letter and what should you write?

Published: 31 August 2022 14:19 CEST
Updated: 4 September 2022 09:29 CEST
EXPLAINED: What is the 'Vollmacht Klimabonus 2022' letter everyone in Austria is receiving?

Everyone who lives in Austria is expecting to receive a €500 payment meant to compensate for rising inflation in the country from September, as The Local reported.

The one-off payment is actually two bonuses together. One, totalling €250, is the “climate bonus”(Klimabonus). The other, also €250, is the “anti-inflation bonus” (Anti-Teuerungsbonus). You can read more about it here.

Not everyone is entitled to it, though millions of people in Austria are. Everyone who has had their primary residence in the country for at least 183 days in the respective year is entitled to receive the payment. It doesn’t matter how old you are (though underage people receive less money), whether or not you are employed or your citizenship.

READ ALSO: When will Austria make the €500 anti-inflation payment and how do I get it?

Children and teens up to 18 years old qualify for a €250 payment under the same conditions (having lived in Austria for at least 183 days in the year).

The payment will be made automatically, so what is this letter and what are you supposed to do with it?

Austria is sending out the “Vollmacht Klimabonus 2022” to every household looking to simplify the process for those who will not receive the payment automatically on their bank account. This is the case for everyone with no up-to-date bank information with the Austrian financial authority, the Finanzamt.

You can check on FinanzOnline whether your account details are up to date and change them for next year if not – since the climate bonus, unlike the anti-inflation bonus, will be paid out yearly.

If you don’t have an account registered with the financial authorities, you get a voucher via secure mail, the so-called “RSa-Brief”, which can only be delivered to you in person. If you are not home when the letter arrives, you need to collect it at the post office with a photo ID.

This is where the Vollmacht letter comes in handy.

If you are expecting a voucher but are usually not at home, the letter can save you the trip to the post office. It is a “proxy” or “power of attorney” letter. You can grant a proxy or power of attorney so that any person of legal age in your household can receive the Klimabonus voucher on your behalf.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Austria’s new finance measures could benefit you

If you want to grand someone the power to accept the voucher letter on your behalf, you need to fill in the Klimabonus Proxy form which is on the back of the letter you received (and a copy of it can be found here). Don’t forget to include the ID details and your signature. Keep the form in a safe place and easy to access – it doesn’t need to be mailed anywhere.

Once the delivery person arrives with your payment voucher, the person who will be your proxy needs to show the signed form and their ID to receive the voucher letter on your behalf. If nobody is at home when the delivery comes, then you (and only you) will need to pick it up at the post office by showing your ID.

In any case, if you are entitled to the voucher, you’d be able to receive it regardless of what you do with the letter.

The Vollmacht letter gives someone you trust power of attorney to receive the Klimabonus voucher (© The Local)

Example

Let’s say your son is a 20-year-old who does not receive any government benefits, has not filed income tax and has no up-to-date bank information with the Finanzamt. He will then receive a voucher for his €500 bonus payment.

However, he is out on vacation, but you will likely be at home when the voucher arrives (letters will be sent out starting September but could take longer to come). If he doesn’t give you power of attorney, he will have to pick up the coupon at the post office.

You can save him that trip by putting yourself has the “Übernahmeberechtige*r”. Up to three people living at the same address can give you power of attorney. They are the “Vollmachtgeber*in”.

Once the delivery person arrives with the letter, you show them your ID and the Vollmacht filled in (the back side of the letter as shown in the picture above) and are able to receive and sign for the bonus voucher letter for your son.

The power of attorney will last only for the delivery of the letter – so if you are not home for the delivery, your son will have to pick the voucher up at the post office.

What do I do with the voucher?

Once you (or your proxy) receive the voucher via the secure letter, it can be redeemed anywhere from the supermarket to the bookshop to thousands of stores or exchanged for cash at bank99 branches. You can check out all the places here.

SHOW COMMENTS