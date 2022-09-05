Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

Euro falls to 20-year low against US dollar

The euro sunk below $0.99 on Monday, a 20-year-low, following the announcement last week that Russia would cut off gas deliveries to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline.

Published: 5 September 2022 09:08 CEST
Euro falls to 20-year low against US dollar
A $100-dollar bill is seen on top of Euro bills. The euro sunk below $0.99 on Monday, a 20-year-low.(Photo by DANIEL MUNOZ / AFP)

The euro fell 0.70 percent to 0.9884 dollars Monday at 0535 GMT, its lowest since December 2002.

The European currency has continued to weaken against the dollar since the start of the year, hammered by economic turbulence and uncertainties sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

READ ALSO: What the dollar-euro exchange rate means for Americans in Europe

Russian gas giant Gazprom said Friday the Nord Stream pipeline due to reopen at the weekend would remain shut indefinitely.

It said it had discovered “oil leaks” in a turbine during a planned three-day maintenance operation, and that the pipeline would remain closed until it was repaired.

Resumption of deliveries via the pipeline which runs from near Saint Petersburg to Germany under the Baltic Sea, had been due to resume on Saturday.

Following the imposition of economic sanctions over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia has reduced or halted supplies to different European nations, causing energy prices to soar.

The Kremlin has blamed the reduction of supplies via Nord Stream on European sanctions which it says have blocked the return of a Siemens turbine that had been undergoing repairs in Canada.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

MONEY

Reader question: I recently moved to Austria, will I receive the ‘climate bonus’?

Residents of Austria are set to receive a €500 climate and anti-inflation payment, but can people who recently moved in also get it?

Published: 2 September 2022 12:27 CEST
Reader question: I recently moved to Austria, will I receive the 'climate bonus'?

Austrian residents are expecting a €500 bonus meant to offset the rising cost of living in the country. The payment will be made to some nine million people living in Austria, regardless of their citizenship, income level or work status.

The payment is actually two different ones: a climate bonus (Klimabonus) of €250, which will be paid yearly to offset a new CO2 tax, and an anti-inflation €250, which is a one-off payment.

People who are younger than 18 years old are entitled to a reduced €250 amount, which is paid to their parents of legal guardians.

But if the only condition is to be an Austrian resident, then how long must a person be living in the country to receive the payment?

READ ALSO: When will Austria make the €500 anti-inflation payment and how do I get it?

183 days in a year

According to the federal government, “Everyone who has their main residence in Austria for at least 183 days in the year of entitlement receives the climate bonus – regardless of age or origin and citizenship.”

This means you need to have your main residence for around six months in 2022 to be able to receive the climate bonus this year. If you’ve already been in Austria for 183 days this year, then you should receive your payment in the coming weeks.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What is the ‘Vollmacht Klimabonus 2022’ letter everyone in Austria is receiving?

If you’ve recently moved but will be in Austria for at least 183 days in 2022, then you’ll be entitled to the payment later in the year.

The federal government doesn’t go into detail about the cases of people who have recently moved, but it does mention another curious case: babies born in 2022.

“The climate bonus is paid to all people who have their main residence in Austria for at least 183 days in the respective year. This means: babies from the age of 183 days who have been registered with their main residence in Austria for 183 days by 31 December of the year of entitlement are entitled to the climate bonus.”

By this logic, then, only people who moved to Austria after July 1st, 2022, will not be entitled to the payment at any time this year.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED – How Austria’s new finance measures could benefit you

SHOW COMMENTS