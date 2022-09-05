Euro falls to 20-year low against US dollar

Austrian residents are expecting a €500 bonus meant to offset the rising cost of living in the country. The payment will be made to some nine million people living in Austria, regardless of their citizenship, income level or work status.

The payment is actually two different ones: a climate bonus (Klimabonus) of €250, which will be paid yearly to offset a new CO2 tax, and an anti-inflation €250, which is a one-off payment.

People who are younger than 18 years old are entitled to a reduced €250 amount, which is paid to their parents of legal guardians.

But if the only condition is to be an Austrian resident, then how long must a person be living in the country to receive the payment?

183 days in a year

According to the federal government, “Everyone who has their main residence in Austria for at least 183 days in the year of entitlement receives the climate bonus – regardless of age or origin and citizenship.”

This means you need to have your main residence for around six months in 2022 to be able to receive the climate bonus this year. If you’ve already been in Austria for 183 days this year, then you should receive your payment in the coming weeks.

If you’ve recently moved but will be in Austria for at least 183 days in 2022, then you’ll be entitled to the payment later in the year.

The federal government doesn’t go into detail about the cases of people who have recently moved, but it does mention another curious case: babies born in 2022.

“The climate bonus is paid to all people who have their main residence in Austria for at least 183 days in the respective year. This means: babies from the age of 183 days who have been registered with their main residence in Austria for 183 days by 31 December of the year of entitlement are entitled to the climate bonus.”

By this logic, then, only people who moved to Austria after July 1st, 2022, will not be entitled to the payment at any time this year.

