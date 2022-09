Head out to the Stadtpark

The weekend should be sunny and warm in Vienna, so it’s time to enjoy this late summer atmosphere and head out to a city park. Perhaps…the city park.

Vienna’s Stadtpark is a beautiful and large green area divided by the Wienfluss and offers play areas for kids, a skate park, a beautiful lake and perfect spots to sit down and enjoy the sun.

You can find more information here.

1. Lange Nacht der Wiener Märkte 2022

For the first time, the “Long Night of the Vienna Markets” will take place. The market stalls at all participating markets will be open this Friday until 11 pm.

The extended shopping experience is framed by a diverse entertainment program: more than 70 performances by a wide variety of artists and different show acts will give the event a special atmosphere.

You can find more information here.

Filipino Food Festival

Get ready because Sunday will be a full day of delicious food, an amazing vibe and live music. The Filipino Food Festival takes place at Weissauweg 1 from 11 am to 08 pm.

From spicy entrees to delicious and colourful desserts, there is something for the taste buds of everyone.

You can find more information here.

Wiener Restaurantwoche

Speaking of delicious foods, these are the last days to enjoy the Wiener Restaurantwoche. Enjoy menus at a set price in upscale restaurants in Vienna and Lower Austria, but don’t forget to make your reservation.

You can find more information here.

Oberlaaer Kirtag 2022

Musical entertainment, children’s handicraft stations, food and beverages and much more are taking place all throughout the weekend at Oberlaaer Dorf-Wirt, where you can have a lot of fun in this typical fair to celebrate the final weeks of summer.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.