Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Record number of presidential candidates

Austria is set to have a record number of presidential candidates for the October 9th elections. Heinrich Staudinger announced he received the necessary number of support signatures (at least 6,000) to participate in the election as an ac candidate.

Besides the current president, Alexander Van der Bellen, six other men are also vying for the job: Walter Rosenkranz, supported by the FPÖ, Dominik Wlazny, from the Bierpartei, Michael Brunner, supported by the MGF, Gerald Grosz, formerly FPÖ/BZÖ, and Tassilo Wallentin and Heinrich Staudinger, both not affiliated to any parties.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How does Austria’s presidential election work?

The €500 climate and anti-inflation bonus is coming to people in Austria

Starting this Thursday, millions of people in Austria are set to receive the €500 (€250 if they are underage) climate and anti-inflation bonus, also known as the Klimabonus, in their bank accounts.

The payment is meant to offset an upcoming CO2 tax and the rising cost of living in Austria, as The Local reported. Those with their bank accounts registered with the financial authorities in the country should receive them earlier, but those without might have to wait a few more weeks to get a voucher at home.

READ ALSO: When will Austria make the €500 anti-inflation payment and how do I get it?

Mayor Ludwig on the spot for Wien Energie’s assistance

The mayor of the City of Vienna, Michael Ludwig (SPÖ), is being criticised for lack of transparency regarding his actions on the state-run Wien Energie’s financial crisis.

The energy supplier, which is owned by the City of Vienna, went into “financial hurdles” as gas prices, as security deposits to make transactions in energy exchange markets, soared. Ludwig used his powers as mayor to loan the company a total of €1.4 billion without informing the municipal council or his coalition partner.

Constitutional experts say the “huge amount” should have been made public immediately, but the move does not constitute an abuse of office, daily Die Presse reported.

Opposition parties ÖVP and FPÖ want further investigations and are calling for a municipal commission of enquiry to look into Ludwig’s actions.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Why did Wien Energie ask for €6 billion from the Austrian government?

Weather forecast

Thursday will start with residual clouds from the nighttime, but it will mostly be dry, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG says.

In the course of the day, the clouds will slowly clear and the sun will temporarily shine. However, some clouds will quickly form again, especially in the mountainous areas, often increasing to local rain showers in the afternoon. Daytime high temperatures will be between 18C to 24C.

The day in Vienna should be dry, with maximum temperatures reaching around 22C and lowering to some 12C in the evening.