TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Record number of presidential candidates, start of €500 bonus payouts, Vienna mayor on the spot and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 1 September 2022 09:01 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Austria's President Alexander van der Bellen addresses journalists at Hofburg Palace. He is now running for reelection. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)

Record number of presidential candidates

Austria is set to have a record number of presidential candidates for the October 9th elections. Heinrich Staudinger announced he received the necessary number of support signatures (at least 6,000) to participate in the election as an ac candidate.

Besides the current president, Alexander Van der Bellen, six other men are also vying for the job: Walter Rosenkranz, supported by the FPÖ, Dominik Wlazny, from the Bierpartei, Michael Brunner, supported by the MGF, Gerald Grosz, formerly FPÖ/BZÖ, and Tassilo Wallentin and Heinrich Staudinger, both not affiliated to any parties.

The €500 climate and anti-inflation bonus is coming to people in Austria

Starting this Thursday, millions of people in Austria are set to receive the €500 (€250 if they are underage) climate and anti-inflation bonus, also known as the Klimabonus, in their bank accounts.

The payment is meant to offset an upcoming CO2 tax and the rising cost of living in Austria, as The Local reported. Those with their bank accounts registered with the financial authorities in the country should receive them earlier, but those without might have to wait a few more weeks to get a voucher at home.

Mayor Ludwig on the spot for Wien Energie’s assistance

The mayor of the City of Vienna, Michael Ludwig (SPÖ), is being criticised for lack of transparency regarding his actions on the state-run Wien Energie’s financial crisis.

The energy supplier, which is owned by the City of Vienna, went into “financial hurdles” as gas prices, as security deposits to make transactions in energy exchange markets, soared. Ludwig used his powers as mayor to loan the company a total of €1.4 billion without informing the municipal council or his coalition partner.

Constitutional experts say the “huge amount” should have been made public immediately, but the move does not constitute an abuse of office, daily Die Presse reported.

Opposition parties ÖVP and FPÖ want further investigations and are calling for a municipal commission of enquiry to look into Ludwig’s actions.

Weather forecast

Thursday will start with residual clouds from the nighttime, but it will mostly be dry, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG says.

In the course of the day, the clouds will slowly clear and the sun will temporarily shine. However, some clouds will quickly form again, especially in the mountainous areas, often increasing to local rain showers in the afternoon. Daytime high temperatures will be between 18C to 24C.

The day in Vienna should be dry, with maximum temperatures reaching around 22C and lowering to some 12C in the evening.

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Wien Energie controversy, hot summers ahead, rules for Covid-infected teachers vary in the country and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 31 August 2022 08:52 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Are the City of Vienna and Wien Energie lying?

The Vienna government and directors of its state-run company Wien Energie have reiterated that the energy provider does not indulge in financial speculation. However, this Tuesday, Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) said the company would be audited, as The Local reported.

On Tuesday night, though, the suspicions of speculation rose again as Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) refused to give a straight answer when asked whether he thought the city and company were lying. “I can’t judge”, he told journalist Armin Wolf during ZiB 2 interview.

The Wien Energie scandal flared up when the minister himself said the company was asking for billions of euros in cash to pay security deposits in the international energy exchange market. Wien Energie confirmed the request, which it said had been necessary due to a “Black Friday” in the financial market with gas prices soaring. You can read more about the controversy here.

Meteorologists fear ‘heatwave summers’

The summer of 2022 will go down as one of the hottest in Austrian history, according to the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG). But not only that, but it was also a summer marked by heatwaves and extreme weather, with parts of Austria hit by a drought and others facing heavy rain.

“2022 continues the trend of hotter and hotter summers,” said climatologist Alexander Orlik of ZAMG to broadcaster ORF. The months of June, July and August were 1.6 degrees warmer than the average of the years 1991 to 2020.

The hottest summer in Austria’s measurement history so far was 2003, followed by 2019 and 2015. This year’s summer is close behind. Without decisive climate protection measures, a summer like this one will be one of the cooler ones in a few decades, the report added.

Many states won’t allow Covid-infected teachers in classrooms

Despite the current Covid-19 rules in Austria, which allow people to go to work if they test positive for Covid-19 (as long as they wear masks and are symptom-free), many states have announced an important exception: teachers.

Vienna and Burgenland already announced at the end of July that teachers in primary schools (the Pflichtschulen) who test positive for Covid would not be allowed to go to work. Now, Lower Austria and Salzburg have also said teachers would have to stay at home if they test positive for the virus. Carinthia is also “moving in that direction”, according to the daily Vienna.at.

In Styria, Vorarlberg and Tyrol, teachers who test positive for coronavirus may continue working as long as they wear an FFP2 mask. However, Upper Austria chose “the middle ground”, with only elementary school teachers not allowed into class if they test positive.

Strache conviction overturned at Vienna court

The Vienna Higher Regional Court overturned the corruption conviction against former Austrian Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache (former FPÖ head).

Strache had been convicted for trying to change laws to favour a private hospital owned by a friend of his in exchange for donations to his party. The Viennese court said the proceedings would have to be resumed because some chat messages that could be exculpatory were not “sufficiently appreciated” in the first trial.

The right-wing leader had received a 15-month suspended prison sentence for accepting bribes totalling € 12,000. He had pleaded guilty to the charges.

Weather forecast for Wednesday

A cold front is moving into Austria, bringing rain and lowering temperatures, meteorologic institute ZAMG says.

Heavy clouds and precipitation spread from the west, and locally there will also be heavy downpours. In the country’s eastern half, sunshine and cloud fields will alternate until noon.

In the afternoon, the clouds will close up the skies in most of the country, and the rain showers will become more frequent over the centre and the south. During the day, it will remain dry in the northeast and east. Daytime highs are between 17C and 26C. The lowest temperatures will range between 10C and 16C. Burgenland will be the warmest and sunnier state this Wednesday.

In Vienna, the first hours of the day will be unstable with sunny and cloudy phases. In the afternoon, the cloud cover over the city will increasingly become denser. Towards evening, some rain is possible, but it will remain predominantly dry during the day. The daily high temperature reaches 23C and the minimum will be around 14C at night.

