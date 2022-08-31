For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Wien Energie controversy, hot summers ahead, rules for Covid-infected teachers vary in the country and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 31 August 2022 08:52 CEST
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Bakeries and winter season hit by inflation, Wien Energie's financial troubles, final week for the Film Festival in Rathausplatz and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 30 August 2022 09:11 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments