EXPLAINED: What is the ‘Vollmacht Klimabonus 2022’ letter everyone in Austria is receiving?
As a part of the €500 climate bonus and anti-inflation payment, every person in Austria is receiving a letter to fill in certain information. What is that letter and what should you write?
Published: 31 August 2022 14:19 CEST
Have you received this letter? This is what you should do about the Klimabonus letter in Austria (© The Local)
29 ways to save money in Austria (but still have fun)
In case you hadn’t realised, life in Austria has become even more expensive. Here’s how to still have fun without breaking the bank in the Alpine Republic.
Published: 31 August 2022 14:21 CEST
