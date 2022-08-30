Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Bakeries under pressure as energy prices rise

Austrian bakeries have felt increasing pressure as gas and electricity prices rise, broadcaster ORF reported, citing trade representative Josef Schrott.

“Energy costs are up to ten times higher than last year. Many bakeries are thinking of closing down for good,” Schrott said. He said the “tens of thousands” of euros needed to cover the rising costs couldn’t be earned at the counter of a small bakery.

These establishments suffer more as they need a lot of energy to operate ovens and dough coolers. Grain and flour prices have also risen sharply in recent months, further increasing pressure.

Fears that inflation will affect winter tourism season

Room prices in overnight accommodation could increase by a further 15 percent in winter, and many people will no longer be able to afford skiing holidays, industry spokesman Walter Veit told daily Kurier.

It is also still unclear how much the lift tickets will cost, how much snow there will be on the slopes and if pools in wellness facilities will be allowed to have heating, further increasing fears for the sector.

Winter tourism is one of Austria’s primary sources of revenue and has already been badly hit by two pandemic years.

Discussions on Wien Energie’s financial troubes

The debate on Wien Energie’s financial ’emergency’ is ongoing in Austria, with leaders from all parties taking their turn – some defending the state-run company’s finances and some questioning what could’ve gone so wrong.

The company, which supplies some two million Viennese with energy and is owned by the City of Vienna, has approached the federal government, saying that rising costs have put it in a challenging situation. It reiterates it is not insolvent or bankrupt, but as energy prices soar, so do the guarantees needed to participate in energy market trades.

Last chance to visit the Film Festival at Rathausplatz

The Film Festival at Rathausplatz, one of Vienna’s most beloved summer events, is about to shut down for the season, the City has said.

Since the beginning of July, more than 100,000 visitors have enjoyed the music highlights with free entry. The festival is entering its final week, with highlights including Swan Lake on Wednesday, Coldplay: Live in São Paulo on Thursday, and Les Misérables Concert on Friday. On Saturday, John Williams: Live in Vienna should be playing on the big screen. The Barber of Seville gives the grand finale on Sunday.

The film starts every day at dusk and the gastro stands are open from 11 am to midnight.

Weather

There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the country on Tuesday, according to Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG, who added that it will remain dry with a few scattered clouds.

Only a few isolated local showers or thunderstorms will develop in the mountains of East Tyrol and Upper Carinthia or the Karwendel region. The daytime high temperatures should be between 22C and 29C.

During the night more clouds, especially in Tyrol and Vorarlberg, are expected, as well as more rain. In the south, clouds will increase during the night. Low temperatures will range from 11C to 17C from the night of Tuesday to early Wednesday morning.

It’s expected to be very sunny weather in Vienna on Tuesday, ZAMG says. During the day only a few clouds will appear and it should remain dry. The temperature rises to around 27C in the capital.