Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Bakeries and winter season hit by inflation, Wien Energie's financial troubles, final week for the Film Festival in Rathausplatz and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 30 August 2022 09:11 CEST
Someone getting some air on skis.
Hoteliers are worried about the winter season in Austria. Photo by Sebastian Staines on Unsplash

Bakeries under pressure as energy prices rise

Austrian bakeries have felt increasing pressure as gas and electricity prices rise, broadcaster ORF reported, citing trade representative Josef Schrott.

“Energy costs are up to ten times higher than last year. Many bakeries are thinking of closing down for good,” Schrott said. He said the “tens of thousands” of euros needed to cover the rising costs couldn’t be earned at the counter of a small bakery.

These establishments suffer more as they need a lot of energy to operate ovens and dough coolers. Grain and flour prices have also risen sharply in recent months, further increasing pressure.

Fears that inflation will affect winter tourism season

Room prices in overnight accommodation could increase by a further 15 percent in winter, and many people will no longer be able to afford skiing holidays, industry spokesman Walter Veit told daily Kurier.

It is also still unclear how much the lift tickets will cost, how much snow there will be on the slopes and if pools in wellness facilities will be allowed to have heating, further increasing fears for the sector.

Winter tourism is one of Austria’s primary sources of revenue and has already been badly hit by two pandemic years.

Discussions on Wien Energie’s financial troubes

The debate on Wien Energie’s financial ’emergency’ is ongoing in Austria, with leaders from all parties taking their turn – some defending the state-run company’s finances and some questioning what could’ve gone so wrong.

The company, which supplies some two million Viennese with energy and is owned by the City of Vienna, has approached the federal government, saying that rising costs have put it in a challenging situation. It reiterates it is not insolvent or bankrupt, but as energy prices soar, so do the guarantees needed to participate in energy market trades.

You can read more about the Wien Energie situation here.

Last chance to visit the Film Festival at Rathausplatz

The Film Festival at Rathausplatz, one of Vienna’s most beloved summer events, is about to shut down for the season, the City has said.

Since the beginning of July, more than 100,000 visitors have enjoyed the music highlights with free entry. The festival is entering its final week, with highlights including Swan Lake on Wednesday, Coldplay: Live in São Paulo on Thursday, and Les Misérables Concert on Friday. On Saturday, John Williams: Live in Vienna should be playing on the big screen. The Barber of Seville gives the grand finale on Sunday.

The film starts every day at dusk and the gastro stands are open from 11 am to midnight.

Weather

There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the country on Tuesday, according to Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG, who added that it will remain dry with a few scattered clouds.

Only a few isolated local showers or thunderstorms will develop in the mountains of East Tyrol and Upper Carinthia or the Karwendel region. The daytime high temperatures should be between 22C and 29C.

During the night more clouds, especially in Tyrol and Vorarlberg, are expected, as well as more rain. In the south, clouds will increase during the night. Low temperatures will range from 11C to 17C from the night of Tuesday to early Wednesday morning.

It’s expected to be very sunny weather in Vienna on Tuesday, ZAMG says. During the day only a few clouds will appear and it should remain dry. The temperature rises to around 27C in the capital.

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

EU price cap, Wien Energie in financial troubles, shocking death in Tyrol and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 29 August 2022 09:27 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austria backs EU-wide cap on electricity prices

Austria’s federal government said it would back an EU-wide cap on electricity prices after an energy summit between ÖVP and greens leaders.

“We must finally stop the madness that is taking place in energy markets. And that can only happen through a European solution,” chancellor Karl Nehammer said in a statement. He called on all the 27 member states to “stand together to stop this price explosion immediately”.

Wien Energie is in ‘financial emergency’, minister says

The sharply increased wholesale prices for gas and electricity put the supplier Wien Energie in financial difficulties.

“Vienna Energy approached us over the weekend with the request that we meet urgently because they have fallen into a financial emergency,” said Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) on Sunday evening in the “ZIB2.”

After the ZIB2 interview, the company published a statement on Twitter clarifying that it is not insolvent or bankrupt. It explained that the collateral, or a “security deposit” for energy trades, has increased due to increasing prices, which is why it approached the government.

“Wien Energie & Wiener Stadtwerke are solid, economically healthy companies with excellent credit ratings”, it added.

Death of six-year-old in Tyrol shocks Austria

A six-year-old boy died on Sunday morning after falling into a river in the area of St. Johann.

The mentally impaired child had been with his father when the man was hit from behind by an unidentified robber who left him unconscious. The police believe the child then wandered off and fell into the river.

His body was recovered one hour after the father was found still unconscious and there were no signs of external violence. There is no trace of the alleged perpetrator. The police found the father’s mobile phone and wallet near the crime scene.

Children in Salzburg need to repeat school after homeschooling

About one-third of the students in Salzburg who were taught at home in the last school year will now have to repeat the teaching year in a school, broadcaster ORF reported.

In the past pandemic years, a number significantly higher of parents deregistered their children from class to teach them at home, the report added.

However, homeschooled children still need to pass annual final exams and most didn’t even show up to the test, while many of them failed it, according to the state’s education authorities. So now, these children will have to retake the school year in a public school.

Weather forecast for Monday

Heavy clouds will remain in some areas in the morning. However, in the course of the day, it will gradually become sunnier everywhere, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

Clouds will stay somewhat longer in the mountains, with local showers or thunderstorms to be expected here, especially in the afternoon on the southern side of the Alps. The wind will be mostly moderate from the northwest.

The night will be dry and partly to mostly cloudy. The lowest temperature will be between 11C and 16C.

In Vienna, some clouds will remain until the morning, but gradually they will break up and the sun will shine more often. The wind will be light from the northwest. Daytime highs will be up to 27C.

At night, it will be dry and partly cloudy weather. The temperature will drop to around 15C.

