Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austria backs EU-wide cap on electricity prices

Austria’s federal government said it would back an EU-wide cap on electricity prices after an energy summit between ÖVP and greens leaders.

“We must finally stop the madness that is taking place in energy markets. And that can only happen through a European solution,” chancellor Karl Nehammer said in a statement. He called on all the 27 member states to “stand together to stop this price explosion immediately”.

READ ALSO: Austria announces electricity price cap from autumn as prices soar

Wien Energie is in ‘financial emergency’, minister says

The sharply increased wholesale prices for gas and electricity put the supplier Wien Energie in financial difficulties.

“Vienna Energy approached us over the weekend with the request that we meet urgently because they have fallen into a financial emergency,” said Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) on Sunday evening in the “ZIB2.”

After the ZIB2 interview, the company published a statement on Twitter clarifying that it is not insolvent or bankrupt. It explained that the collateral, or a “security deposit” for energy trades, has increased due to increasing prices, which is why it approached the government.

Aufgrund aktueller Medienberichte:

Nein, Wien Energie ist nicht insolvent/pleite.

Um Versorgung der Kund*innen sicherzustellen, führt Wien Energie Handelsgeschäfte an Energiebörsen durch. Dabei muss das Unternehmen – wie alle Börsenteilnehmer – Sicherheitsleistungen hinterlegen. — Wien Energie (@WienEnergie) August 28, 2022

“Wien Energie & Wiener Stadtwerke are solid, economically healthy companies with excellent credit ratings”, it added.

READ ALSO: Where are energy prices going up (again) in Austria?

Death of six-year-old in Tyrol shocks Austria

A six-year-old boy died on Sunday morning after falling into a river in the area of St. Johann.

The mentally impaired child had been with his father when the man was hit from behind by an unidentified robber who left him unconscious. The police believe the child then wandered off and fell into the river.

His body was recovered one hour after the father was found still unconscious and there were no signs of external violence. There is no trace of the alleged perpetrator. The police found the father’s mobile phone and wallet near the crime scene.

Children in Salzburg need to repeat school after homeschooling

About one-third of the students in Salzburg who were taught at home in the last school year will now have to repeat the teaching year in a school, broadcaster ORF reported.

In the past pandemic years, a number significantly higher of parents deregistered their children from class to teach them at home, the report added.

However, homeschooled children still need to pass annual final exams and most didn’t even show up to the test, while many of them failed it, according to the state’s education authorities. So now, these children will have to retake the school year in a public school.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Is home schooling legal in Austria?

Weather forecast for Monday

Heavy clouds will remain in some areas in the morning. However, in the course of the day, it will gradually become sunnier everywhere, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

Clouds will stay somewhat longer in the mountains, with local showers or thunderstorms to be expected here, especially in the afternoon on the southern side of the Alps. The wind will be mostly moderate from the northwest.

The night will be dry and partly to mostly cloudy. The lowest temperature will be between 11C and 16C.

In Vienna, some clouds will remain until the morning, but gradually they will break up and the sun will shine more often. The wind will be light from the northwest. Daytime highs will be up to 27C.

At night, it will be dry and partly cloudy weather. The temperature will drop to around 15C.

READ ALSO: What is Austria’s official emergency-warning phone app and do I need it?