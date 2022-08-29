Read news from:
Austria
Austrian held in Iran gets 5-day release from prison

A 75-year-old Austrian citizen of Iranian origin, jailed in Iran on charges of espionage, has been given a five-day release from prison, his daughter told AFP on Monday.

Published: 29 August 2022 15:05 CEST
Iranian women inmates sit at their cell in the infamous Evin jail, where Mossaheb is also imprisoned, north of Tehran. (AFP PHOTO/ATTA KENARE)

“He was freed for medical reasons after three and a half years’ detention,” said Fanak Mani, the daughter of Massud Mossaheb.

Mossaheb is being held at Evin prison, near the capital Tehran. A photo posted on the Free Massud Twitter account shows him smiling, supporting himself on a crutch, with his wife by his side.

Mossaheb was the general secretary of the Austro-Iraninan Society, an organisation set up to encourage exchanges between the two countries.

He was arrested in Tehran in January 2019 while he was accompanying a visiting group of Austrian scientists. Accused of spying for Israel and Germany, he was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

His family has raised concerns about the state of his health on several occasions.

More than 10 dual nationality Iranians from western countries are currently being held by the authorities in the country.

Rights groups such as Amnesty International have condemned their detention as “hostage-taking” for politican ends, as a means to put pressure on western powers to win concessions.

Iran, which does not recognise double nationality, says that all the people held have been detained following rulings by the courts. 

Those detained include four Franco-Iranians, another Austro-Iranian, and others with dual nationality in Sweden, Germany, Britain and the United States.

Austria’s benefit cuts for migrants illegal, EU Court rules

Benefit cuts imposed by Austria on migrants whose children live in their country of origin contradict EU law, the bloc's top court said Thursday.

Published: 16 June 2022 11:52 CEST
The ruling is the latest against a series of measures imposed by a previous government, which included the far-right and sought to restrict benefit payments to foreigners.

The cuts to child benefits constitute “indirect discrimination on grounds of nationality which, in any event, is not justified,” the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled.

The specific case relates to reforms that came into effect in 2019 which indexed child benefits according to where the recipient’s children live.

This meant reduced payments for tens of thousands of eastern Europeans who work in Austria — notably in the care sector — but whose children remain in their countries of origin.

READ ALSO: Austria court strikes down law aimed at cutting benefits for immigrants

Family Minister Susanne Raab had said earlier this year that Austria had already made provisions in case the court ruled against the measures and the state needed to pay back the money it withheld.

In 2020 the European Commission, supported by six eastern member states, brought an action before the CJEU claiming Austria was “failing to fulfil its obligations”.

Former Austrian chancellor, conservative Sebastian Kurz, had said he hoped the cuts would save €114 million a year but in 2019 they
recouped € 62 million.

The former coalition also introduced benefit cuts for immigrants who failed to reach a certain level of German, but those measures were subsequently overturned by the Austrian courts.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Will my children get an Austrian passport if born in Austria?

Kurz’s government that introduced the cuts was brought down in a corruption scandal that engulfed the far-right in May 2019.

Kurz’s centre-right People’s Party (OeVP) still rules Austria. Their current coalition partners, the Greens, opposed the benefit cuts at the time.

