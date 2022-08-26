Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Salary increases, stricter rules for e-scooters, Covid-19 tests in kindergartens and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 26 August 2022 09:05 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Should people wear helmets when riding e-scooters? (Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash)

Austria looking to raise the salary of basic military and civilian service workers

Austrian men need to go through either basic military or civilian service for up to nine months (depending on which) when they turn 18. For this mandatory work, they get only €362 a month as basic remuneration – other benefits such as food or housing allowance, depending on the circumstances.

Now, the government seems to be looking for ways to increase their salaries and it looks like from next year, the young men will receive €978, daily der Standard reported.

The remuneration would be in line with entry jobs in the security sector and might be linked to more budget for the Austrian army.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How does Austria’s mandatory military service work?

No deal on increasing pensions

Austria’s government is discussing the possibility of increasing pensions for 2023. Still, no deal was reached after the first round of discussions between Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) and the heads of ÖVP and SPÖ seniors’ representatives.

Rauch is reportedly looking to focus on lower pensions, but the ÖVP and SPÖ representatives are fighting to increase them all as inflation rises in the country, broadcaster ORF said.

All sides described the first round of talks as “constructive” and a “good conversation”, the report added.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about retiring in Austria

Vienna considers stricter rules for e-scooter drivers

The e-scooters are a daily part of many Viennese commuters, but the number of accidents and traffic violations has been increasing, ORF reports.

Because of that, experts are now advocating for stricter rules, including a helmet requirement for those riding in them. As many scooters seem unaware of the traffic rules that apply to them, research director Klaus Robatsch in the Board of Trustees for Road Safety (KfV) reminded people that scooters are not allowed on the sidewalk.

E-scooters must be on bike paths or roads and maintain a maximum speed of 25 km/h. In practice, though, Viennese police have measured speeds of up to 102 km/h in the city.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Austria is making life easier for cyclists and pedestrians

‘Lollipop’ tests in Viennese kindergartens

With the start of the new kindergarten year, the PCR ‘lollipop’ tests will be rolled out to all municipal and private kindergarten schools, ORF said. Children from one to three years old can voluntarily take the tests.

Parents and school staff have already been informed. The tests can be carried out by parents at home and handed over to the schools, where a service will pick them up for evaluation.

READ ALSO: What Covid-19 rules will be in place in Austrian schools?

Weather forecast for Friday

After the morning, it should get quite sunny in the early afternoon in Austria, according to the country’s weather institute ZAMG.

Soon, however, the first cumulus clouds develop, and from noon a few rain showers and thunderstorms will also come out from the mountains and hills. The institute alerts that there is a risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Daily maximum temperatures are 25C to 31C.

At night, local rain showers and thunderstorms usually subside until midnight and then it is consistently dry and slightly cloudy. The lowest temperatures of the night are between 14C and 19C.

In Vienna, until the afternoon, the sun shines largely undisturbed. Then cloud fields appear from the surrounding area. It remains mostly dry in the city, but in the outskirts of the Vienna Woods, the tendency of showers or thunderstorms increases until the evening. There may be heavy rainfall in these areas.

Daily maximum temperatures are up to 30C in the capital. At night it is dry and rather only slightly cloudy. The lowest temperature of the night is around 18C or 19C.

READ ALSO: What is Austria’s official emergency-warning phone app and do I need it?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Climate bonus payments to arrive earlier, arrest for a Nazi salute, monkeypox vaccine and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 25 August 2022 08:38 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

€500 payouts to come as early as September

The “climate bonus” and the “anti-price increase bonus”, totalling up to €500 per person in Austria, will be handed out as early as September, instead of the planned October payments, according to the federal government.

Some 300,000 people should start getting their money already in August, with millions more to receive the €500 payout next month. Every person living in Austria will automatically receive the payment – those aged under 18 will get €250.

The aim is to reward climate-friendly behaviour and provide financial relief due to high inflation.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Austria’s new finance measures could benefit you

Man turns himself in after Nazi salute

A man has turned himself in to Vienna police following the publication of pictures by police.

On Monday, the police published pictures of two men who shouted Nazi slogans, made xenophobic statements and showed the Hitler salute at the U3 station Hütteldorfer Straße in Rudolfsheim in May.

One of the men then reported to a police station, daily Die Presse said. The authorities are still searching for the second suspect.

READ ALSO: Austrian rapper arrested over neo-Nazi songs

Vienna expects high demand for the monkeypox vaccine

Health City Councilor Peter Hacker (SPÖ) said the city of Vienna would have an “extremely high demand” for vaccination against monkeypox, the newspaper Kurier reported.

He said that the existing vaccine doses in the Austrian capital are far from sufficient, and called on the federal government to “urgently act”. The city expects that around 10,000 to 15,000 would seek to get the immunisation.

In Austria, no life-threatening or fatal course of the disease has yet occurred in connection with monkeypox. However, a few cases led to hospitalisation, the report added. In total, there have been 217 reported monkeypox cases in the country.

READ ALSO: Monkeypox in Austria: What causes it and is it serious?

Dominic Thiem out of Winston-Salem

Austria’s tennis star Dominic Thiem has lost its round of 16 game in Winston-Salem against British player Jack Draper and is now out of the tournament.

“I started too slowly again, just like yesterday. I didn’t manage to have a good intensity from the beginning. He played really fast and served well”, Thiem said, according to daily Der Standard.

The player from Lower Austria now expects to pick up training ahead of the US Open, which he won two years ago. The US Open starts next week.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Who is Austria’s new football coach Ralf Rangnick?

Weather forecast for Thursday

In the Alps, there are a few early fog areas in the valleys, but otherwise, the sun often shines bright, especially in Vorarlberg and Tyrol, meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

In the eastern half of the country, on the other hand, it is more volatile, but local rain showers subside and it is slowly becoming sunnier during the day.

However, in the centre of the country and later also in the south, there are more rain showers and thunderstorms during the day. The wind usually blows weakly and only refreshes temporarily near thunderstorms.

Early temperatures are between 12C to 18C, while daily maximum temperatures will be between 24C and 30C.

It should stay dry in Vienna despite some local night rainshowers. Maximum temperature in the cloudy capital should be around 28C.

READ ALSO: What is Austria’s official emergency-warning phone app and do I need it?

SHOW COMMENTS