Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Austria looking to raise the salary of basic military and civilian service workers

Austrian men need to go through either basic military or civilian service for up to nine months (depending on which) when they turn 18. For this mandatory work, they get only €362 a month as basic remuneration – other benefits such as food or housing allowance, depending on the circumstances.

Now, the government seems to be looking for ways to increase their salaries and it looks like from next year, the young men will receive €978, daily der Standard reported.

The remuneration would be in line with entry jobs in the security sector and might be linked to more budget for the Austrian army.

No deal on increasing pensions

Austria’s government is discussing the possibility of increasing pensions for 2023. Still, no deal was reached after the first round of discussions between Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) and the heads of ÖVP and SPÖ seniors’ representatives.

Rauch is reportedly looking to focus on lower pensions, but the ÖVP and SPÖ representatives are fighting to increase them all as inflation rises in the country, broadcaster ORF said.

All sides described the first round of talks as “constructive” and a “good conversation”, the report added.

Vienna considers stricter rules for e-scooter drivers

The e-scooters are a daily part of many Viennese commuters, but the number of accidents and traffic violations has been increasing, ORF reports.

Because of that, experts are now advocating for stricter rules, including a helmet requirement for those riding in them. As many scooters seem unaware of the traffic rules that apply to them, research director Klaus Robatsch in the Board of Trustees for Road Safety (KfV) reminded people that scooters are not allowed on the sidewalk.

E-scooters must be on bike paths or roads and maintain a maximum speed of 25 km/h. In practice, though, Viennese police have measured speeds of up to 102 km/h in the city.

‘Lollipop’ tests in Viennese kindergartens

With the start of the new kindergarten year, the PCR ‘lollipop’ tests will be rolled out to all municipal and private kindergarten schools, ORF said. Children from one to three years old can voluntarily take the tests.

Parents and school staff have already been informed. The tests can be carried out by parents at home and handed over to the schools, where a service will pick them up for evaluation.

Weather forecast for Friday

After the morning, it should get quite sunny in the early afternoon in Austria, according to the country’s weather institute ZAMG.

Soon, however, the first cumulus clouds develop, and from noon a few rain showers and thunderstorms will also come out from the mountains and hills. The institute alerts that there is a risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Daily maximum temperatures are 25C to 31C.

At night, local rain showers and thunderstorms usually subside until midnight and then it is consistently dry and slightly cloudy. The lowest temperatures of the night are between 14C and 19C.

In Vienna, until the afternoon, the sun shines largely undisturbed. Then cloud fields appear from the surrounding area. It remains mostly dry in the city, but in the outskirts of the Vienna Woods, the tendency of showers or thunderstorms increases until the evening. There may be heavy rainfall in these areas.

Daily maximum temperatures are up to 30C in the capital. At night it is dry and rather only slightly cloudy. The lowest temperature of the night is around 18C or 19C.

