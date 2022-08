Tourism classic: Prater

Prater is an amusement park in Vienna, great for enjoying the warmer days and going on some rides. In addition to having one of the oldest Ferris wheels in the world, it is a perfect place to take the kids to have fun too.

The amusement park is actually called the Wurstelprater and if you haven’t visited yet, this is a great opportunity. It’s free entrance, but you pay for each ride. Its famous Ferris wheel offers a great view of the Austrian capital.

Bauernmarkt unter Palmen

A pop-up market with a farmer’s market in one of Vienna’s most beautiful locations (the Palmenhaus Burggarten). This weekend you can meet up to 30 family and small producers that offer handmade products and are happy to talk about their work, urban farming, biodiversity and agriculture.

Of course, you can also look forward to freshly harvested vegetable specialities, refreshing beer from Lower Austria, high-quality fish specialities from the Mürzer Oberland Nature Park and more.

Mamamon Thai Eatery

If you miss authentic Thai food in Austria, Mamamon Thai Eatery, in the 8th district, is an excellent option for the weekend. The restaurant specialises in Thai street food and the dishes are freshly prepared in front of the guest.

It’s a small palace with a nice outdoor seating area and a chill vibe. Food can also be prepared vegan.

IKEA Festival

The IKEA branch at the Westbahnhof is celebrating its first birthday with a Saturday of events at the store, located in the city’s 15th district. You can expect a day full of food tastings, workshops, DJ tunes, plant advice and much more.

The event will also be live-streamed so you can experience the activities from home.

Veganmania

This weekend, one of Austria’s largest streetfood-festival is taking place again on the Danube island. The Veganmedia is a summer festival with free entrance and lots of delicious food and musical attractions. You can also find stands with vegan and sustainable products.

The child and family-friendly (also dog-friendly) festival is a lot of fun, the food is delicious and it’s worth it even for non-vegans.

