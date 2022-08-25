For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Climate bonus payments to arrive earlier, arrest for a Nazi salute, monkeypox vaccine and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 25 August 2022 08:38 CEST
This photograph shows a box of monkeypox vaccine vials. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Government's plans to move away from gas scuppered, poorer families struggle with cost of school start, new Covid-19 vaccine available soon in Austria and more news on Wednesday.
Published: 24 August 2022 08:03 CEST
Updated: 24 August 2022 09:15 CEST
