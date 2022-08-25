Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

€500 payouts to come as early as September

The “climate bonus” and the “anti-price increase bonus”, totalling up to €500 per person in Austria, will be handed out as early as September, instead of the planned October payments, according to the federal government.

Some 300,000 people should start getting their money already in August, with millions more to receive the €500 payout next month. Every person living in Austria will automatically receive the payment – those aged under 18 will get €250.

The aim is to reward climate-friendly behaviour and provide financial relief due to high inflation.

Man turns himself in after Nazi salute

A man has turned himself in to Vienna police following the publication of pictures by police.

On Monday, the police published pictures of two men who shouted Nazi slogans, made xenophobic statements and showed the Hitler salute at the U3 station Hütteldorfer Straße in Rudolfsheim in May.

One of the men then reported to a police station, daily Die Presse said. The authorities are still searching for the second suspect.

Vienna expects high demand for the monkeypox vaccine

Health City Councilor Peter Hacker (SPÖ) said the city of Vienna would have an “extremely high demand” for vaccination against monkeypox, the newspaper Kurier reported.

He said that the existing vaccine doses in the Austrian capital are far from sufficient, and called on the federal government to “urgently act”. The city expects that around 10,000 to 15,000 would seek to get the immunisation.

In Austria, no life-threatening or fatal course of the disease has yet occurred in connection with monkeypox. However, a few cases led to hospitalisation, the report added. In total, there have been 217 reported monkeypox cases in the country.

Dominic Thiem out of Winston-Salem

Austria’s tennis star Dominic Thiem has lost its round of 16 game in Winston-Salem against British player Jack Draper and is now out of the tournament.

“I started too slowly again, just like yesterday. I didn’t manage to have a good intensity from the beginning. He played really fast and served well”, Thiem said, according to daily Der Standard.

The player from Lower Austria now expects to pick up training ahead of the US Open, which he won two years ago. The US Open starts next week.

Weather forecast for Thursday

In the Alps, there are a few early fog areas in the valleys, but otherwise, the sun often shines bright, especially in Vorarlberg and Tyrol, meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

In the eastern half of the country, on the other hand, it is more volatile, but local rain showers subside and it is slowly becoming sunnier during the day.

However, in the centre of the country and later also in the south, there are more rain showers and thunderstorms during the day. The wind usually blows weakly and only refreshes temporarily near thunderstorms.

Early temperatures are between 12C to 18C, while daily maximum temperatures will be between 24C and 30C.

It should stay dry in Vienna despite some local night rainshowers. Maximum temperature in the cloudy capital should be around 28C.

