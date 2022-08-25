Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Climate bonus payments to arrive earlier, arrest for a Nazi salute, monkeypox vaccine and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 25 August 2022 08:38 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
This photograph shows a box of monkeypox vaccine vials. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)

€500 payouts to come as early as September

The “climate bonus” and the “anti-price increase bonus”, totalling up to €500 per person in Austria, will be handed out as early as September, instead of the planned October payments, according to the federal government.

Some 300,000 people should start getting their money already in August, with millions more to receive the €500 payout next month. Every person living in Austria will automatically receive the payment – those aged under 18 will get €250.

The aim is to reward climate-friendly behaviour and provide financial relief due to high inflation.

Man turns himself in after Nazi salute

A man has turned himself in to Vienna police following the publication of pictures by police.

On Monday, the police published pictures of two men who shouted Nazi slogans, made xenophobic statements and showed the Hitler salute at the U3 station Hütteldorfer Straße in Rudolfsheim in May.

One of the men then reported to a police station, daily Die Presse said. The authorities are still searching for the second suspect.

Vienna expects high demand for the monkeypox vaccine

Health City Councilor Peter Hacker (SPÖ) said the city of Vienna would have an “extremely high demand” for vaccination against monkeypox, the newspaper Kurier reported.

He said that the existing vaccine doses in the Austrian capital are far from sufficient, and called on the federal government to “urgently act”. The city expects that around 10,000 to 15,000 would seek to get the immunisation.

In Austria, no life-threatening or fatal course of the disease has yet occurred in connection with monkeypox. However, a few cases led to hospitalisation, the report added. In total, there have been 217 reported monkeypox cases in the country.

Dominic Thiem out of Winston-Salem

Austria’s tennis star Dominic Thiem has lost its round of 16 game in Winston-Salem against British player Jack Draper and is now out of the tournament.

“I started too slowly again, just like yesterday. I didn’t manage to have a good intensity from the beginning. He played really fast and served well”, Thiem said, according to daily Der Standard.

The player from Lower Austria now expects to pick up training ahead of the US Open, which he won two years ago. The US Open starts next week.

Weather forecast for Thursday

In the Alps, there are a few early fog areas in the valleys, but otherwise, the sun often shines bright, especially in Vorarlberg and Tyrol, meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

In the eastern half of the country, on the other hand, it is more volatile, but local rain showers subside and it is slowly becoming sunnier during the day.

However, in the centre of the country and later also in the south, there are more rain showers and thunderstorms during the day. The wind usually blows weakly and only refreshes temporarily near thunderstorms.

Early temperatures are between 12C to 18C, while daily maximum temperatures will be between 24C and 30C.

It should stay dry in Vienna despite some local night rainshowers. Maximum temperature in the cloudy capital should be around 28C.

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Government's plans to move away from gas scuppered, poorer families struggle with cost of school start, new Covid-19 vaccine available soon in Austria and more news on Wednesday.

Published: 24 August 2022 08:03 CEST
Updated: 24 August 2022 09:15 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Energy plans for Austria hit stumbling block

Austria’s opposition SPÖ, FPÖ and NEOS parties voted against Minister Leonore Gewessler’s (Greens) new laws to save gas if Russia decides to stop supplies to Austria on Tuesday in the main committee of the National Council. This means delays to the Mellach coal-fired power plant being put back into action and also delays on conversions of district heating power plants, such as that of Wien Energy, from gas to oil. The government would have needed a two-thirds majority to pass the legislation. 

 Gewessler told ORF that the Mellach plant could supply 260,000 households with electricity and heat in an emergency if converted to coal. “I hold the SPÖ responsible when homes for families and children stay cold,” she said. However, the SPÖ club chairman Jörg Leichtfried said it was wrong that energy companies receiving millions in profits should receive money from the taxpayer.

Charities set up accounts to help poor families with school start

Aid organizations such as Caritas, Diakonie, Samaritanbund and Volkshilfe fear that starting school will not be affordable for many families this year, estimated at around 300 euros for the start of the new school year. Caritas, Samaritans and Diakonie have set up donation accounts where people can give money for school materials.  The Samaritan Association (Samaritanbund) said any donations of school bags and backpacks, gym bags or stationery or vouchers from stationery shops are gladly accepted.

More people can be vaccinated against monkeypox

 The number of people with monkeypox in Austria is increasing – with 217 cases of monkeypox recently recorded in Austria. The number of unreported cases is likely to be far higher.  Now people at individual risk of contracting the virus will be able to access preventive vaccinations as well as healthcare workers and those who have been in contact with people with the virus. The vaccinations are aimed at for people over 18 years of age with multiple sexual contacts,  in particular men who frequently have sexual contact with different men.

No PCR tests when school starts again in September

School starts on September 5th in eastern Austria, but students will not be required to show a  PCR test to attend. It is now too late for large test laboratories such as “Novogenia” in Salzburg or “Lead Horizon” in Vienna to prepare for mass tests in schools, and the PCR test sets have not been not ordered, the newspaper Heute reports. However, it is still possible for school children to take antigen tests before going back to school. 

Valneva vaccine in use from Saturday

A Covid-19 vaccine from the Austro-French company Valneva arrived in Austria on Tuesday and will be used for vaccinations from Saturday in Lower Austria. The so-called “dead” vaccine is the sixth approved Covid-19 vaccine. Due to low demand, only 1.25 million doses of the vaccine will be delivered this year – and only to Austria, Germany, Denmark, Finland and Bulgaria.

The vaccine is produced in Scotland and Sweden, but according to the company, most of the development work was done in Vienna.

