Austria
WHAT CHANGES IN AUSTRIA

Everything that changes in Austria in September 2022

From the €500 anti-inflation payment, kids back to school and country-wide strikes, here are some of the most important changes you need to be aware of in Austria in September.

Published: 25 August 2022 10:57 CEST
Everything that changes in Austria in September 2022
September is a great month for visiting a Heuriger. AFP PHOTO/JOE KLAMAR (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Schools reopen in Austria

After two months of summer vacations, schools are open again for a new school year in Austria. In the eastern states of Burgenland, Lower Austria and Vienna, classes resume on September 5th. In the rest of the country, kids will be going back on September 12th.

In the coming days, Austrians will know precisely what the Covid-19 restrictions (if any) will be for the back-to-school days. The Ministry of Education has announced there would be an “overall variant plan”, but much is still left to be decided.

READ ALSO: What Covid-19 rules will be in place in Austrian schools?

Double-digit inflation and increasing energy prices

Financial experts in Austria do not expect inflation to slow down any time soon. In fact, they are predicting the opposite and inflation, which was already at 9.2 percent in July, could hit the double digits in September.

This is mainly because, also in September, energy companies in Austria, including Wien Energie, are set to increase their tariffs, as The Local reported.

From September 1st, customers who get gas and electricity from EVN should expect to pay at least €100 more monthly.

At Wien Energie, electricity prices will go up by €36 a month (based on an annual consumption of 2,000 kWh), and gas prices will increase by €60 a month (based on 8,000 kWh).

READ ALSO: Why (and when) double-digit inflation is set to hit Austria

€500 one-off payments will be sent out

With the cost of living rising, Austria is also sending out several one-off welfare payouts and making tax changes to help cushion rising inflation.

Most notably, the “climate bonus” and the “anti-price increase bonus” totalling €500 for each person living in Austria (under 18s will receive €250 paid to their parents or guardians) will be sent out in September – earlier than the previously expected October forecast.

This month, low-income and vulnerable people in Austria, such as pensioners receiving minimum payments and aid recipients, will receive a one-off €300 payment (Teuerungsausgleich) as compensation for inflation.

Retirees will receive a one-time payment of up to €500 from September 1st, depending on how much they receive as a pension.

READ ALSO: When will you get your cost of living ‘bonus’ payments in Austria?

Should Austria brace itself for strikes?

Trade unions have set September 17th, a Saturday, as a possible day for strikes in all federal states. The workers want salary increases to compensate for – you guessed it – rising inflation in Austria.

ÖGB announced the strike and protest date. The institution is an umbrella for all workers’ unions in Austria, including trade, banks, media, industry, energy, public workers, health care and education sector, building and engineering, and countless others.

It’s not clear how many workers will adhere to the strike, though.

READ ALSO: Inflation at 9.2% in July: How to beat rising prices in Austria

End of discrimination in blood donation comes into force

From September, excluding people from donating blood based on their sexual orientation will be officially illegal.

Instead, only people who have had more than three sexual partners in the past three months (the “3 Mal 3-Regel”) will not be allowed to donate blood. Regardless of their sexual orientation.

READ ALSO: Austria to end blood donor discrimination based on sexual orientation

The infamous Sisi will be back on TVs everywhere

It’s not specifically Austrian news, but it will touch the hearts of Austrians the most: Netflix’s long-awaited German-language biopic on Empress Elizabeth of Austria, Sisi, is dropping on September 29th.

If you are not that interested or don’t want to wait that long, there are many other shows you can watch to improve your Austrian German.

READ ALSO: COMPARE: Which is Austria’s best streaming service?

The Sturm season begins

September is the month when people can visit a Heuriger and rink that sweet and sour semi-fermented alcoholic wine (not really wine) called Sturm. The beverage is made from the first grapes of the harvest season and is a traditional one for early autumn.

Watch out, though; despite being sweet and tasty, Sturm is also very alcoholic.

READ ALSO: The best Austrian wineries to visit this summer

And so does autumn

It’s time to say goodbye to summer, as autumn begins on September 23rd in the northern hemisphere. Temperatures should stay between 13C and 19C with about 13 rainy days, according to Wetter.de.

However, Austria’s meteorological institute ZAMG has already stated that the probability of above-average temperature will be about 50 percent during this month.

READ ALSO: What is Austria’s official emergency-warning phone app and do I need it?

WHAT CHANGES IN AUSTRIA

Everything that changes in Austria in August 2022

From travel chaos and bonus payments, here are some of the most important changes you need to be aware of in Austria in August.

Published: 25 July 2022 13:59 CEST
Updated: 1 August 2022 08:36 CEST
Everything that changes in Austria in August 2022

Travel chaos in Europe

Summer months are set to be chaotic in travelling, and we have seen examples of airports congested throughout Europe. This will continue during August, as airlines have cancelled more than 25,000 flights from their August schedule.

In Austria, flights end up being cancelled on short notice as staff and crew call in sick with Covid-19, as The Local reported.

Strikes on several airlines and airports in the continent will also affect Austrian travellers who plan on vacationing there.

READ ALSO: Airport chaos in Europe: Airlines cancel 15,000 flights in August

Covid-19 restrictions will change

As coronavirus infection cases go up in Austria, affecting the workplace in all sectors, authorities have announced they will scrap mandatory isolation for those who test positive for Covid-19.

People who do not feel sick will be allowed to leave their homes even after a positive Covid-19 test but will have to follow specific requirements from August 1st, as The Local reported.

The so-called “traffic restrictions” mean that those who don’t feel sick will be allowed to leave their homes but must wear an FFP2 mask indoors and outdoors whenever social distancing is not possible.

Additionally, there are entry bans in hospitals, nursing and elderly care homes, childcare facilities, elementary schools and daycare centres.

The restrictions are valid for a maximum of 10 days and as soon as there is a positive antigen test. But a negative PCR test (or PCR test with a CT value over 30 as shown in the laboratory results) allows people to leave the “traffic restrictions” after the fifth day.

READ ALSO: Austria to remove quarantine for positive Covid-19 cases

Social payments to fight the rising cost of living

Some of the payments expected to roll out to Austrian residencies in an effort to cushion the rising cost of living are expected for August, as The Local reported.

While the most significant €500 sum should be paid out in October, families will get an additional one-off payment of the family allowance of €180 in August.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Austria’s new finance measures could benefit you

Traffic chaos in Austria

The summer vacation months are a time when many people in Austria tend to go to their idyllic destinations. However, for those left in the country, especially the capital Vienna, it’s an opportunity to enjoy a lot of what the city has to offer.

Still, people may notice that the city has become quite a Baustelle, or a construction site, with loads of work being done on its public transport lines, streets and avenues. You can check out the main construction works going on in Vienna this month here.

Traffic will be busy in other areas of Austria, too. The vacation months increase car travel, and several festivals and sports events for the month of August make it an even busier month.

READ ALSO: When and where to avoid driving in Austria this summer

It’s no longer worth it to buy a yearly vignette for driving

From August 1st, it is no longer worth buying a yearly vignette if you are driving on Austrian roads. The many short-term vignettes should be cheaper alternatives instead.

For example, frequent drivers in Austria could buy two two-month vignettes in August instead of the yearly one, saving €37.40. Moreover, from December 1st, the annual vignette 2023 will be available and valid.

The vignette is a small sticker that shows that you’ve paid the tolls necessary to travel on Austrian expressways and motorways.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What you need to know about Austria’s vignette motorway toll stickers

Mariä Himmelfahrt holiday on August 15th

There is only one official holiday in Austria during the month of August, the Assumption Day on August 15th.

It falls on a Monday, so don’t forget to prepare yourself for it, as most shops and supermarkets will be closed on the holiday and Sunday as well (as they always are in Austria).

READ ALSO: Why everything in Austria is closed on Sundays – and what to do instead

The heat should continue in August

According to Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG, the probability of above-average temperatures in August in Austria is about 70 percent.

This means it is likely that heat waves and above 30C days will continue in the alpine country. According to the ZAMG, the number of days with temperatures above 30C per year has almost tripled in Austria in recent decades – and what used to be record temperatures is now average.

READ ALSO: Heatwave in Austria: What to do as temperatures hit 40C

SHOW COMMENTS