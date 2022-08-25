Everything that changes in Austria in September 2022

Schools reopen in Austria

After two months of summer vacations, schools are open again for a new school year in Austria. In the eastern states of Burgenland, Lower Austria and Vienna, classes resume on September 5th. In the rest of the country, kids will be going back on September 12th.

In the coming days, Austrians will know precisely what the Covid-19 restrictions (if any) will be for the back-to-school days. The Ministry of Education has announced there would be an “overall variant plan”, but much is still left to be decided.

READ ALSO: What Covid-19 rules will be in place in Austrian schools?

Double-digit inflation and increasing energy prices

Financial experts in Austria do not expect inflation to slow down any time soon. In fact, they are predicting the opposite and inflation, which was already at 9.2 percent in July, could hit the double digits in September.

This is mainly because, also in September, energy companies in Austria, including Wien Energie, are set to increase their tariffs, as The Local reported.

From September 1st, customers who get gas and electricity from EVN should expect to pay at least €100 more monthly.

At Wien Energie, electricity prices will go up by €36 a month (based on an annual consumption of 2,000 kWh), and gas prices will increase by €60 a month (based on 8,000 kWh).

READ ALSO: Why (and when) double-digit inflation is set to hit Austria

€500 one-off payments will be sent out

With the cost of living rising, Austria is also sending out several one-off welfare payouts and making tax changes to help cushion rising inflation.

Most notably, the “climate bonus” and the “anti-price increase bonus” totalling €500 for each person living in Austria (under 18s will receive €250 paid to their parents or guardians) will be sent out in September – earlier than the previously expected October forecast.

This month, low-income and vulnerable people in Austria, such as pensioners receiving minimum payments and aid recipients, will receive a one-off €300 payment (Teuerungsausgleich) as compensation for inflation.

Retirees will receive a one-time payment of up to €500 from September 1st, depending on how much they receive as a pension.

READ ALSO: When will you get your cost of living ‘bonus’ payments in Austria?

Should Austria brace itself for strikes?

Trade unions have set September 17th, a Saturday, as a possible day for strikes in all federal states. The workers want salary increases to compensate for – you guessed it – rising inflation in Austria.

ÖGB announced the strike and protest date. The institution is an umbrella for all workers’ unions in Austria, including trade, banks, media, industry, energy, public workers, health care and education sector, building and engineering, and countless others.

It’s not clear how many workers will adhere to the strike, though.

READ ALSO: Inflation at 9.2% in July: How to beat rising prices in Austria

End of discrimination in blood donation comes into force

From September, excluding people from donating blood based on their sexual orientation will be officially illegal.

Instead, only people who have had more than three sexual partners in the past three months (the “3 Mal 3-Regel”) will not be allowed to donate blood. Regardless of their sexual orientation.

READ ALSO: Austria to end blood donor discrimination based on sexual orientation

The infamous Sisi will be back on TVs everywhere

It’s not specifically Austrian news, but it will touch the hearts of Austrians the most: Netflix’s long-awaited German-language biopic on Empress Elizabeth of Austria, Sisi, is dropping on September 29th.

If you are not that interested or don’t want to wait that long, there are many other shows you can watch to improve your Austrian German.

READ ALSO: COMPARE: Which is Austria’s best streaming service?

The Sturm season begins

September is the month when people can visit a Heuriger and rink that sweet and sour semi-fermented alcoholic wine (not really wine) called Sturm. The beverage is made from the first grapes of the harvest season and is a traditional one for early autumn.

Watch out, though; despite being sweet and tasty, Sturm is also very alcoholic.

READ ALSO: The best Austrian wineries to visit this summer

And so does autumn

It’s time to say goodbye to summer, as autumn begins on September 23rd in the northern hemisphere. Temperatures should stay between 13C and 19C with about 13 rainy days, according to Wetter.de.

However, Austria’s meteorological institute ZAMG has already stated that the probability of above-average temperature will be about 50 percent during this month.

READ ALSO: What is Austria’s official emergency-warning phone app and do I need it?