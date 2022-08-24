For members
COVID-19 ALERT
What Covid-19 rules will be in place in Austrian schools?
After their long summer vacations, kids in Austria are almost ready to start their new school year. Will there be any Covid-19 restrictions?
Published: 24 August 2022 10:48 CEST
Students go back to Austrian schools in September, but will the Covid-19 restrictions return? (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)
For members
SCHOOLS
Reader question: When do children in Austria go back to school?
While kids in other countries are preparing to head back to school, Austria still has a few more weeks off - but their return date depends on the state where they live.
Published: 12 August 2022 10:35 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments