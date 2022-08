Energy plans for Austria hit stumbling block

Austria’s opposition SPÖ, FPÖ and NEOS parties voted against Minister Leonore Gewessler’s (Greens) new laws to save gas if Russia decides to stop supplies to Austria on Tuesday in the main committee of the National Council. This means delays to the Mellach coal-fired power plant being put back into action and also delays on conversions of district heating power plants, such as that of Wien Energy, from gas to oil. The government would have needed a two-thirds majority to pass the legislation.

Gewessler told ORF that the Mellach plant could supply 260,000 households with electricity and heat in an emergency if converted to coal. “I hold the SPÖ responsible when homes for families and children stay cold,” she said. However, the SPÖ club chairman Jörg Leichtfried said it was wrong that energy companies receiving millions in profits should receive money from the taxpayer.

Charities set up accounts to help poor families with school start

Aid organizations such as Caritas, Diakonie, Samaritanbund and Volkshilfe fear that starting school will not be affordable for many families this year, estimated at around 300 euros for the start of the new school year. Caritas, Samaritans and Diakonie have set up donation accounts where people can give money for school materials. The Samaritan Association (Samaritanbund) said any donations of school bags and backpacks, gym bags or stationery or vouchers from stationery shops are gladly accepted.

More people can be vaccinated against monkeypox

The number of people with monkeypox in Austria is increasing – with 217 cases of monkeypox recently recorded in Austria. The number of unreported cases is likely to be far higher. Now people at individual risk of contracting the virus will be able to access preventive vaccinations as well as healthcare workers and those who have been in contact with people with the virus. The vaccinations are aimed at for people over 18 years of age with multiple sexual contacts, in particular men who frequently have sexual contact with different men.

No PCR tests when school starts again in September

School starts on September 5th in eastern Austria, but students will not be required to show a PCR test to attend. It is now too late for large test laboratories such as “Novogenia” in Salzburg or “Lead Horizon” in Vienna to prepare for mass tests in schools, and the PCR test sets have not been not ordered, the newspaper Heute reports. However, it is still possible for school children to take antigen tests before going back to school.

Valneva vaccine in use from Saturday

A Covid-19 vaccine from the Austro-French company Valneva arrived in Austria on Tuesday and will be used for vaccinations from Saturday in Lower Austria. The so-called “dead” vaccine is the sixth approved Covid-19 vaccine. Due to low demand, only 1.25 million doses of the vaccine will be delivered this year – and only to Austria, Germany, Denmark, Finland and Bulgaria.

The vaccine is produced in Scotland and Sweden, but according to the company, most of the development work was done in Vienna.