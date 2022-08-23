Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Nehammer sticks to Russia sanctions

At the opening of the European Forum Alpbach on Monday, Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) made it clear that the sanctions against Russia must be maintained, with the caveat that these should affect Russia more than the EU. Broadcaster ORF reports there is conflict in the ÖVP party, which governs Austria in coalition with the Greens, over sanctions against Russia. ÖVP politicians in Upper Austria and Tyrol have questioned the sanctions against Russia.

The conflict was sparked by Upper Austria’s governor Thomas Stelzer, who suggested in interviews that the sanctions should be discussed. The Tyrolean ÖVP leader Anton Mattle, who is in the state election campaign, said he was open to discussions, stating: “An evaluation of the sanctions for their accuracy will and must always be possible within the framework of the heads of state and government.” However, Mattle later told the Austria Press Agency that the question of sanctions should be decided at a European level, Der Standard newspaper reports. In Styria, Provincial Governor Christopher Drexler said that Styria supports the position of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

International price quotes driving up fuel prices in Austria

The Federal Competition Authority (BWB) has found there has been a decoupling between crude oil and fuel prices in an industry survey of the domestic fuel market in Austria. BWB found here is no evidence of cartel formation or abuse of market power, but there has been a sharp rise in refinery profit margins since the start of the Ukraine war.

According to the BWB, the main reason for price increase at petrol stations is due to international price quotations. The BWB wants to work with the European Commission to get the problem under control. The Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle and Touring Club (ÖAMTC) welcomed this announcement by the BWB. Broadcaster ORF notes that markets that trade only a fraction of European consumption have been driving up European prices.

Gas storage 62 percent full

Around 59.2 terawatt hours (TWh) of natural gas are now stored in Austrian gas storage facilities – meaning storage facilities are around 62 percent full. The storage volume corresponds to almost two-thirds of annual consumption in Austria. However, not all of the stored gas is intended for Austrian consumers, broadcaster ORF reports. The republic will have full access to the strategic gas reserve of 20 TWh, 8.5 TWh of which does not come from Russia.

Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) has stated that by 2027 Austria will have ended its dependence on Russian natural gas. In the past few months, Austria has reduced its dependence on Russian gas from 80 percent to less than 50 percent, the ministry said.

The multinational oil, gas and petrochemical company OMV, which is headquartered in Vienna, has secured a pipeline capacity of 40 TWh in order to be able to bring gas from Norway, Rotterdam and Italy to Austria. If there is an emergency the Mellach power plant will be operated using coal again. The in-house production of biogas is to be increased from the current two to three TWh, with production of 10 TWh “feasible”, according to the ministry.

Austria’s emergency warning system to be improved

Following severe storms in Austria last week, the Austrian government has taken its first steps creating new warning systems in which citizens can be messaged on their mobile phones when a storm develops unexpectedly.

While people can already be warned by SMS when a storm is on the way in Austria, this only works for those who have registered with the relevant services. The Ministry of the Interior has developed an app called KATWARN, which can warn of disasters if it is downloaded. The siren alarm system, which is tested every weekend in Austria outside Vienna, will also remain in place.

In the future, a new mobile phone warning system will send messages to all phone users. Mobile phone operators are waiting for Austria’s government to put the required regulations in place. According to the Digitization State Secretariat, the regulation went into the four-week review at the weekend, but is not publicly available. An EU directive required Austria to implement this system in mid-June, broadcaster ORF reports.

‘Cow attack’ leads to mountain rescue of school group

A group of 40 school-age students and four teachers from America will be charged after they had to be rescued from a mountain in Tyrol on Sunday evening. The group left for a hike at around 4pm and went up the funicular in the Axamer Lizum to hike over the Widdersberg to the Halsl. In Halsl the group were allegedly attacked by a group of cows and fled up the mountain in the direction of the Nockspitze, police told the Krone newspaper. The group became disorientated and called the emergency services at 11pm. The Axams mountain rescue service took the hikers warm clothes and drinks and ensured they left the mountain safely. No cows were seen during the rescue operation.

