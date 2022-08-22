Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

President in hospital after fall, heavy rain expected in the east, a row over Russian sanctions and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 22 August 2022 08:40 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
It's going to be rainy for the next couple of days. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Fire brigade prepares for heavy rain

Following devastating storms in the south and west of Austria which required hundreds of emergency service workers to come to the rescue, Vienna’s fire brigade was on Monday preparing for heavy and persistent rain in the east. 

According to forecasts there will be heavy rain in Vienna. Heavy rain was also expected to move across Lower Austria and Vienna, on Monday, bringing a risk of small-scale flooding. The ZAMG meteorologist Stefan Kiesenhofer told ORF he expected above average rainfall, of between 30 and 60 litres per square metre – far less than the 200 litres per square meter which fell in Vorarlberg last week.  However, he added it was difficult to make predictions at the moment due to the high altitude low pressure front circling over Central Europe. 

READ MORE: Friday’s storms cause flooded streets and mudslides in Austria’s Vorarlberg

President in hospital after fall when hiking

Austria’s Federal President Van der Bellen suffered minor injuries in a mountain accident on Sunday afternoon. He slipped on a mountain hike on the Kaunergrat in Tyrol and was taken to the nearest hospital.

The President suffered abrasions and a slight concussion and spent the night in hospital for observation. He will cancel his appointments at the Forum Alpbach on Monday and Tuesday.

New debate on EU sanctions against Russia

Upper Austria’s governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP),wants to reconsider the sanctions against Russia. He is quoted in the Kleine Zeitung as saying: “Do they mainly serve to achieve peace, or do they mostly harm us themselves?” Stelzer said the sanctions were having repercussions on industry, jobs and energy costs. Austria’s right wing FPÖ has called for a referendum on the sanctions. Der Standard newspaper says it contacted Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who said sanctions would not be completely abandoned. 

According to a survey by Austria Trend, reported in the Kurier, over a quarter of Austria’s population want to lift sanctions against Russia, and 42 percent do not believe that the sanctions against Russia will have an effect, “neither now nor in the future”. Most of the respondents (46 percent) believe that the sanctions will harm the EU more. 14 percent say the sanctions hurt Russia more, just under a quarter (24 percent) think they hurt both equally.

Vienna Hauptbahnhof voted best station in Austria

Vienna Central Station (Wien Hauptbahnhof) has been voted the best station in Austria, with praise for its connections to public transport, accessibility and overall condition. In second place was Salzburg’s main train station, with third place going to St. Pölten’s main train station. The Vienna Westbahnhof was voted fourth. Bringing up the rear again this year is the Bregenz main station in front of the Meidling station, where passengers see a great need for improvement, especially in the waiting areas and in the area surrounding the station, broadcaster ORF reports.

‘No plan’ to save energy over winter months

According to Heute newspaper, Austria has “no plans” to save 15 percent of its energy output this winter, following a commitment by the EU to reduce consumption by this amount.

The newspaper says while the  coal-fired power plant in Mellach will be reactivated, it cannot go into operation until 2023. The newspaper asks if snow cannons will be activated, sidewalk cafes will be heated or ice rinks will operate.

READ MORE: ENERGY CRISIS: Will Austria have enough gas for winter?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Five dead in severe storms and trains disrupted, pension increase discussed, Covid-19 risk falling and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 19 August 2022 08:35 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Severe storms lead to deaths of five people, including two children, in Austria

Severe storms, including gusts of wind of up to 140 km/h, swept across Austria on Thursday afternoon. Sadly five people – including two children – died in Carinthia and Lower Austria. Several people were injured, some seriously. In Styria, especially in Graz, the thunderstorm caused much damage and caused massive power outages that affected thousands of homes. ÖBB  stopped running all trains in Carinthia, East Tyrol and Styria during Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Five people dead after violent storms hit Austria

https://twitter.com/unsereOEBB/status/1560312723505762305?s=20&t=sS1IsBJuaEusuxSkYdof0g

The Frequency Festival was also temporarily closed due to the storms.

According to the Österreichischen Unwetterzentrale (Austrian Severe Weather Centre) there is a red severe weather warning level in four of the nine federal states early on Friday morning. Heavy rainfall is expected as well as thunderstorms and hail.

READ MORE: Austria heading into a rainy and cooler weekend after heatwave peak

Plan to create stream in Ottakring area of Vienna to combat overheating

A 40m stretch of asphalt is to be turned into a stream in Ottakring in a pilot project which could be extended, using streams and waterways to create more cool areas in Vienna. The first watercourse in the ProBach project will flow between the youth center, Alt-Ottakring church and Heurigen. Trees should then be planted along the stream which could cool the nearby streets, broadcaster ORF reports.

Pension increase of at least 5.8 percent

Pensions are expected to increase by at least 5.8 percent in Austria due to the current high rates of inflation. The increase will be calculated using inflation figures ​​from August 2021 to July 2022. As Statistics Austria has calculated, the adjustment figure is expected to be at least 5.8 percent, broadcaster ORF reports. However, there are calls for politicians to do more to help pensioners with the cost of living increases.

Gas ordinance amended to combat shortages

The Gas Market Model Ordinance 2020 has been amended by the Austrian energy regulator E-control to ensure that there is an uninterrupted supply of gas to the country’s power plants. The strategic gas reserve may be used to ensure that the pressure in the gas network does not drop in the event of a delivery stop. Gas consumers with high output are also obliged to register for the trading system (FlexMOL) as a precautionary measure so that they can then trade gas volumes more quickly in an emergency.

In Tyrol and Vorarlberg, which are not connected to the Austrian gas network but are supplied via Germany, a new regulation states that gas  withdrawn from the Haidach and Seven Fields storage facilities should be returned at the border. An agreement between Austria and Germany will be signed to this effect, broadcaster ORF reports. 

READ MORE: ENERGY CRISIS: Will Austria have enough gas for winter?

Companies run by people from outside Austria add billions to Vienna’s economy

As The Local reported on Thursday, companies run by Viennese people with a migration background add around 8.3 billion euros annually in terms of business for the Austrian capital according to  a survey by the Chamber of Commerce. These companies also create around 45,500 jobs in Vienna alone, and generate around ten billion extra euros of business throughout Austria.

READ MORE: How migrants contribute to Vienna’s economy

Fees increase for water, waste disposal and parking tickets in Vienna

The City of Vienna is increasing the fees for water, sewers, waste disposal and parking ticket prices, it was announced on Thursday. The tariffs for municipal services are being adjusted in Vienna on the basis of the Valorisation Act in force.

At mid-year, it is checked whether the consumer price index has risen by three percent or more since the last increase – which it has. The adjustment will take effect in early 2023.

SHOW COMMENTS