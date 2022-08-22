For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
President in hospital after fall, heavy rain expected in the east, a row over Russian sanctions and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 22 August 2022 08:40 CEST
It's going to be rainy for the next couple of days. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Five dead in severe storms and trains disrupted, pension increase discussed, Covid-19 risk falling and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 19 August 2022 08:35 CEST
