Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Fire brigade prepares for heavy rain

Following devastating storms in the south and west of Austria which required hundreds of emergency service workers to come to the rescue, Vienna’s fire brigade was on Monday preparing for heavy and persistent rain in the east.

According to forecasts there will be heavy rain in Vienna. Heavy rain was also expected to move across Lower Austria and Vienna, on Monday, bringing a risk of small-scale flooding. The ZAMG meteorologist Stefan Kiesenhofer told ORF he expected above average rainfall, of between 30 and 60 litres per square metre – far less than the 200 litres per square meter which fell in Vorarlberg last week. However, he added it was difficult to make predictions at the moment due to the high altitude low pressure front circling over Central Europe.

President in hospital after fall when hiking

Austria’s Federal President Van der Bellen suffered minor injuries in a mountain accident on Sunday afternoon. He slipped on a mountain hike on the Kaunergrat in Tyrol and was taken to the nearest hospital.

The President suffered abrasions and a slight concussion and spent the night in hospital for observation. He will cancel his appointments at the Forum Alpbach on Monday and Tuesday.

New debate on EU sanctions against Russia

Upper Austria’s governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP),wants to reconsider the sanctions against Russia. He is quoted in the Kleine Zeitung as saying: “Do they mainly serve to achieve peace, or do they mostly harm us themselves?” Stelzer said the sanctions were having repercussions on industry, jobs and energy costs. Austria’s right wing FPÖ has called for a referendum on the sanctions. Der Standard newspaper says it contacted Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who said sanctions would not be completely abandoned.

According to a survey by Austria Trend, reported in the Kurier, over a quarter of Austria’s population want to lift sanctions against Russia, and 42 percent do not believe that the sanctions against Russia will have an effect, “neither now nor in the future”. Most of the respondents (46 percent) believe that the sanctions will harm the EU more. 14 percent say the sanctions hurt Russia more, just under a quarter (24 percent) think they hurt both equally.

Vienna Hauptbahnhof voted best station in Austria

Vienna Central Station (Wien Hauptbahnhof) has been voted the best station in Austria, with praise for its connections to public transport, accessibility and overall condition. In second place was Salzburg’s main train station, with third place going to St. Pölten’s main train station. The Vienna Westbahnhof was voted fourth. Bringing up the rear again this year is the Bregenz main station in front of the Meidling station, where passengers see a great need for improvement, especially in the waiting areas and in the area surrounding the station, broadcaster ORF reports.

‘No plan’ to save energy over winter months

According to Heute newspaper, Austria has “no plans” to save 15 percent of its energy output this winter, following a commitment by the EU to reduce consumption by this amount.

The newspaper says while the coal-fired power plant in Mellach will be reactivated, it cannot go into operation until 2023. The newspaper asks if snow cannons will be activated, sidewalk cafes will be heated or ice rinks will operate.

