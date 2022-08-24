Read news from:
German phrase of the day: Ich glaub’ mein Schwein pfeift

When somebody is telling you a tall tale, you'll be pleased to have this quirky German phrase to fall back on.

Published: 22 August 2022 17:26 CEST
Updated: 24 August 2022 13:18 CEST
Why do I need to know “mein Schwein pfeift”?

Because it’s not only an amusing way to express your disbelief in something, but will also help you impress your Austrian friends with your knowledge of folksy idioms – you might even teach it to some of them. 

What does it mean?

Quite literally, “Ich glaub’ mein Schwein pfeift” means “I believe my pig is piping”. As you might imagine, a piping pig is a rather unlikely scenario and that’s exactly what the phrase implies.

You can use it if someone tells you an unbelievable anecdote or does something that really surprises you. For example, if your fitness-averse friend tells you they have signed up to compete in a marathon, you could say: “You’re running a marathon? I think my pig is piping!” (“Du läufst einen Marathon? Ich glaub’ mein Schwein pfeift!”)

There isn’t a direct English equivalent for the phrase, but “when pigs fly” is a fairly similar way to show your scepticism about something. Otherwise, an expression like “I can’t believe my ears!” would have the same effect. 

(Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)

Where does it come from?

The phrase is believed to date back to Berlin slang in the 1920s. Rather than being a farming metaphor, the Schwein in this case refers to the bulbous, round kettles that look a bit like a piggy bank and whistle when the water boils.

To interrupt unpleasant conversations or show that they were astonished by something, people would claim that their pig was whistling (or piping). This was a jokey way of expressing their desire to remove themselves from the conversation, go into the kitchen and have a sit down. 

Over time, the phrase has taken hold as a common way to express surprise.  

Use it like this:

Bist du wirklich schon mit deinen Hausaufgaben fertig? Ich glaub’, mein Schwein pfeift!

Have your really finished your homework already? I think my pig is piping!

Ich glaube, mein Schwein pfeift. Hat er das wirklich zu dir gesagt?

I think my pig is whistling. Did he really say that to you? 

German word of the day: Verwursten

This funny-sounding word can refer to much more than just a sausage

Published: 1 August 2022 13:01 CEST
Updated: 2 August 2022 13:09 CEST
Why do I need to know verwursten?

The funny sounding word verb verwursten (which sounds like this) is a term referencing a very typical product (the Wurst) but with a myriad of uses beyond just sausages.

What does it mean?

Verwursten can literally mean to mix together ingredients to make a Wurst (sausage) – or anything resembling it. Manufacturers of fake meat products can also “verwursten” tofu, tempeh and the likes to make a more palatable substitute for vegetarians.

Yet it’s also slang for slapping together a bunch of ingredients – or elements of something – to make a final product. It is similar to the word verarbeiten, or to process. 

A songwriter might take aspects of a story and verwursten it into their lyrics, as could a film writer with their movie.

Where does it come from?

Not surprisingly, the word stems from the world-famous Wurst, with which Austrians profess a love-hate relationship. The sausage is a staple cuisine in many parts of the country, whether Blutwurst or the Frankfurter. 

But despite its ubiquity, it’s not considered to be the highest quality meat around. Like its American equivalent, the hotdog, the Wurst is a processed food made up of several ingredients. Give or take, it’s mostly composed of muscle meat, salt, various spices and perhaps some intestines or other (not so) savoury parts.

Sausages are one of the staple foods in Austria (Photo by Krzysztof Kowalik on Unsplash)

The sausage was recently caught up in a nationwide controversy when an investigation revealed that some Wurst products were being ‘verwurstet’ from ingredients that don’t usually belong in the recipe.

Here is how it’s useful

Ein veganer Aufschnitt wird von Soya und Zwiebeln verwurstet.

Vegan cold cuts are being made out of soy and onions.

Sie haben diese gespannte Geschichte in einem Film verwurstet. 

They made a film out of this suspenseful story. 

