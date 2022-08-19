For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Five dead in severe storms and trains disrupted, pension increase discussed, Covid-19 risk falling and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 19 August 2022 08:35 CEST
It will be rainy and cool for the next few days. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Heatwave peaks today, Lake Neusiedl at record low levels, calls to increase mileage allowance, expert advises on fourth Covid-19 jab and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 18 August 2022 08:36 CEST
