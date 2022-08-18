For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Heatwave peaks today, Lake Neusiedl at record low levels, calls to increase mileage allowance, expert advises on fourth Covid-19 jab and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 18 August 2022 08:36 CEST
Temperatures could reach 37 today. (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Company vaccinations start, water shortages, museums try to reduce power consumption and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 17 August 2022 08:30 CEST
