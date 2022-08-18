For members
Austria heading into a rainy and cooler weekend after heatwave peak
After the heatwave reached its peak on Thursday with temperatures of up to 37C, the hot weather will subside (but not by much) as Austria gets showers and thunderstorms.
Published: 18 August 2022 15:29 CEST
Workers clear dead fish from the Zicksee lake in St. Andrae am Zicksee in Burgenland, Austria as people lie in the shadow. (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)
IN PICTURES: How drought and extreme heat are affecting Austria
Europe has been hit by the worst drought in centuries and Austria has felt the effects of extreme heat and dry days. Here are the pictures that showcase the impact of drought on the Alpine nation.
Published: 17 August 2022 13:43 CEST
