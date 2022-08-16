For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Innsbruck most expensive place to rent, call to tax energy companies' profits, more women in Austria's boardrooms, and other news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 16 August 2022 08:26 CEST
If you live in Innsbruck, you see views like this. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Plans to introduce electricity price brake, deadline for energy voucher extended, church contributions under fire from FPÖ party and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 15 August 2022 08:28 CEST
