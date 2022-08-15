For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Plans to introduce electricity price brake, deadline for energy voucher extended, church contributions under fire from FPÖ party and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 15 August 2022 08:28 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Authorities looking to curb illegal racing, energy prices rising, traffic expected ahead of the extended weekend and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 12 August 2022 09:22 CEST
